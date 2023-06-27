Richard D. Hall exposes BBC’s nefarious operations fronted by Marianna Spring

UK independent researcher Richard D. Hall investigates all manner of topics. The establishment is particularly unhappy about his exposés of the 2017 Manchester Arena incident so, they have set their corporate media lapdogs onto him. Corporate media’s choice of weapon is the UK legal system – lawfare.

Hall is currently defending a High Court civil action. You can read documents relating to both the claim and the defence HERE.

Related: Is Alex Belfield a Victim of Lawfare?

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

In May, the Daily Mirror emailed Hall regarding Hall’s newsletter dated 9 May 2023. Hall did not respond to the Mirror’s email. The following day, the Mirror published a hit piece on Hall. The Mirror’s article also highlighted Hall’s GoFundMe page to raise funds for legal expenses. Later that day, GoFundMe closed Hall’s fundraising account. “In my opinion, this looks like an orchestrated attack using the media to try and get my means of funding for the case removed,” Hall said.

In the video below, instead of discussing the details of the case Hall outlined the BBC’s involvement. Two years after his book and documentary about the Manchester Arena “bombing,” BBC’s Marianna Spring produced a podcast about how she met one of the Manchester Arena victims. A couple of months later, Spring tried to persuade Hall to take part in a BBC programme. “I made it clear that I did not want to take part,” Hall said.

At the end of September 2022, BBC’s “friendly attitude” of previous emails changed. BBC sent Hall a letter with a list of allegations, some of them false, which “read like a charge sheet.” A week later, Marianna Spring and the BBC Panorama film crew visited Hall’s market stall to try to interview Hall against his wishes. A few weeks later the BBC began an 11-part series of programmes on Radio 4 about “disaster trolls” which can only be described as a propaganda campaign against Hall. “Disaster troll” is the label the Mirror used to describe Hall in their 2023 article.

The BBC then contacted YouTube to remove Hall’s channel and YouTube dutifully obeyed. At the end of October 2022, BBC broadcast Panorama’s‘Disaster Deniers: Hunting the Trolls’ which was complete propaganda. These propaganda programmes resulted in further hit pieces in corporate media such as THIS article by the Mail Online.

In November 2022, the BBC contacted the council to shut down Hall’s market stall. The council obliged.

In March 2023, Spring, the face of BBC’s fact-suppressing operation, emailed Hall informing him a legal case had been filed against Hall by one of the Manchester Arena victims, Martin Hibbert. Until this email, Hall was not aware a legal case had been filed. The BBC then published a Radio 4 “disaster troll” programme and an article about this legal case. Hall received formal notification of the legal claim in early May 2023, a month after the BBC had been informed – a month during which BBC had been publicising it with their own particular spin.

“The first mention that I could find about the involvement of Hudgell Solicitors [Hibbert’s legal team] was in a BBC article produced on the 31st of October 2022 [written by Marianna Spring], which is the same date that the BBC aired their Panorama [Disaster Deniers] programme,” Hall said.

Rich Planet: Show Number 306, Legal Fund Appeal, 16 June 2023 (9 mins)

In March 2020, Hall released his forensic investigation of the Manchester Arena “bombing” incident in a documentary and book titled ‘Manchester: The Night of the Bang’.

In 2017, 14,000 Ariana Grande fans had just finished watching a concert, when a loud bang was heard coming from the arena foyer. The vast majority of people did not witness an explosion because the foyer is a separate enclosure unsighted from the main arena. Immediately after the bang, crowds flooded out of the arena, some of them in panic. The [corporate] media quickly reported that a suicide bomber had detonated a “nuts and bolts” bomb in the centre of the foyer, which they quickly claimed killed 22 people and injured dozens more. Despite the foyer being comprehensively covered by CCTV cameras, to date, no CCTV footage of the foyer area has been released for public scrutiny. Only 2 short pieces of video footage, and one still photograph, have surfaced showing the alleged aftermath within the foyer. Astonishingly, forensic examination of these videos and still image shows they were produced 15 hours before the time of the alleged explosion. Close scrutiny of first-hand eyewitness testimony, and other evidence, casts doubt on the official narrative and leads to the possibility that the event was a carefully stage-managed exercise involving scores of enlisted participants. With help from two trusted researchers, Richard examines the evidence and builds a picture of what most likely occurred. Manchester: The Night of the Bang, Plot, IMDb

On 2 June 2023, Hall produced a new documentary ‘Manchester on Trial’. You can watch Hall’s new documentary on Odysee HERE (83 mins).