CIA Director talks about chemtrails at a Council on Foreign Relations event

In 2016, John Brennan, then US Central Intelligence Agency Director, told the Council of Foreign Relations that stratospheric aerosol injection, or SAI, was both a potential benefit as well as a potential threat. “Global norms and standards are lacking to guide the deployment and implementation of SAI and other geoengineering initiatives,” he said.

Geoengineering is a controversial science of manipulating the climate for the stated purpose of fighting man-made climate change. There are several types of geoengineering, including Solar Radiation Management (“SRM”) or solar geoengineering. SAI is a specific solar geoengineering practice which involves spraying aerosols into the sky. One method of spraying aerosols is from aeroplanes. The persistent jet emissions, usually seen as white trails left behind as aeroplanes fly through the sky, are called chemical trails, commonly known as chemtrails.

The Council on Foreign Relations is a long-established deep state milieu. Although perhaps the most public of all such groups, it is nevertheless highly influential within the US deep state and is often mentioned in conjunction with the Bilderberg group and the Trilateral Commission. Its influence may extend to de facto control of the US State Department.

John Brennan, in full John Owen Brennan, was an American intelligence officer who served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from 2013 to 2017. He was the first person to rise through the ranks of the agency to become its director since Robert M. Gates did so in the early 1990s. Wikispooks notes that Brennan attended the 65th Bilderberg meeting held in 2017.

In 2016, Brennan was invited by the Council on Foreign Relations to discuss instability and transnational threats to global security. In his opening remarks, he said:

And as CIA officers and their intelligence community colleagues work hard to protect our country from the darker side of technological change, we are mindful of how even beneficial advances can have destabilising effects in the long run. As former Defence Secretary and CIA Director Bob Gates is fond of saying, when intelligence officers smell flowers, they look around for a coffin. One example, again, taking a page from the biotech and life sciences sectors, is how a wide range of breakthroughs that potentially could extend life expectancy, such as new methods of fighting cancer and a greater understanding of the ageing process, could reinforce the trend toward older populations in advanced nations. Another example is the array of technologies, often referred to collectively as geoengineering, that potentially could help reverse the warming effects of global climate change. One that has gained my personal attention is stratospheric aerosol injection, or SAI: a method of seeding the stratosphere with particles that can help reflect the sun’s heat in much the same way that volcanic eruptions do. An SAI program could limit global temperature increases, reducing some risks associated with higher temperatures, and providing the world economy additional time to transition from fossil fuels. This process is also relatively inexpensive. The National Research Council estimates that a fully deployed SAI program would cost about $10 billion yearly. As promising as it may be, moving forward on SAI would also raise a number of challenges for our government and for the international community. On the technical side, greenhouse gas emission reductions would still have to accompany SAI to address other climate change effects, such as ocean acidification, because SAI alone would not remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. On the geopolitical side, the technology’s potential to alter weather patterns and benefit certain regions of the world at the expense of other regions could trigger sharp opposition by some nations. Others might seize on SAI’s benefits and back away from their commitment to carbon dioxide reductions. And as with other breakthrough technologies, global norms and standards are lacking to guide the deployment and implementation of SAI and other geoengineering initiatives.

Council on Foreign Relations: A Conversation with John O. Brennan, 29 June 2016 (61 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on C-Span HERE. The section as noted in the text above begins at timestamp 10:26.