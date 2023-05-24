Chemtrails are not a theory, they are a conspiracy fact

In 2014 a whistle-blower described how she discovered the US Air Force was involved in chemtrail operations. “Geoengineering is occurring, it’s been occurring, and it’s not new. And your tax dollars are funding this … I 100% know that the US Air Force was involved,” she said.

Fast forward to 2022 and Bill Gates openly admits to funding SCoPEx’s chemtrail experiments to “create a global cooling effect.” Gates is a prop in a global disinformation campaign, GeoEngineering Watch says. The experiments themselves are nothing more than an orchestrated distraction from the ongoing global climate engineering operations that have been deployed for approximately 74 years – over a decade longer than Bill Gates has even been alive.

Read the following and, if you haven’t already done so, you’ll realise that chemtrails are a conspiracy that disinformation campaigns have been trying to cover up for decades.

Kristen Meghan, former US Air Force (“USAF”) industrial hygienist and environmental specialist, gave a presentation of what she had discovered about chemtrails at the first Annual Save Long Island Forum held on 17-19 January 2014 in Hauppauge, NY.

Meghan spoke from the heart of her personal experience involving her career while serving at the Warner Robbins Airforce Base and when she came across huge shipments of toxic chemicals (aluminium, barium, strontium), oxides and sulphates being used in the sky and exposing organic lifeforms to these carcinogens.

While working for the air force, “in an attempt to debunk the [chemtrail] ‘conspiracy theory’, as I thought it was – I didn’t debunk it, it literally changed my life,” Meghan said.

One of her duties was to approve materials for use by USAF. One day she was going through the computer system used by the USAF to approve the use of hazardous materials and she found extraordinarily large quantities of aluminium, barium and strontium in the forms of oxides and sulphates. She asked: What are these being used for? She didn’t get an answer so she refused to approve them.

She was asked why she wasn’t approving the chemicals for use and pressured into doing so. But she stood her ground and instead asked further questions. “At that point … [the] demonisation [of me] began,” she said. She was moved to Warner Robbins Airforce Base and she found the same large quantities of the same chemicals. She began to investigate. She conducted tests on air and soil samples and found high levels of these chemicals in the samples.

When she started asking questions again, she was threatened with being placed under psychological evaluation. “As I heard that, I knew. It validated everything I ever thought,” Meghan said.

“People say: ‘If this is true, we are spraying the people, where are pilots [speaking out]?

“I don’t know if you pay attention but look at [Edward] Snowden. Look at [Chelsea] Manning. People don’t come forward because these supposed whistle-blower act protections that you have are not enforced, they’re not supported and they really don’t exist.

“Geoengineering is occurring, it’s been occurring, and it’s not new. And your tax dollars are funding this … I 100% know that the US Air Force was involved.”

Ex-Military Kristen Meghan on chemtrails, Save Long Island Forum (2014) (21 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube you can watch it on Rumble HERE or Odysee HERE. To watch presentations from other speakers at the 2014 Annual Save Long Island Forum, follow this LINK. See more from Kristen Meghan on her website HERE.

It’s important to recognise that climate and weather are not the same. Weather is local while climate is global. Geoengineering aims to change the climate globally whereas weather modification activity aims to change the weather locally.

Geoengineering involves solar radiation management through the injection of aerosols into the stratosphere, and carbon capture and storage. The dominant form of weather modification is cloud seeding but other approaches to influencing the weather include the use of ultrashort lasers, satellite systems, electrical charges and sound waves.

To block out the sun, Stratospheric Aerosol Geoengineering (“SAG”) and Solar Radiation Management (“SRM”) are solar geoengineering programs designed to saturate the stratosphere with reflective aerosols through the use of modified jet aircraft. These are examples of what are often referred to as chemical trails or “chemtrails.”

For those who think chemtrails are fiction, there are a plethora of “official” sources that can easily be found on the internet that say otherwise. For example, a 2022 article published by Forbes stated that Bill Gates was a proponent of solar geoengineering and had backed a Harvard University experiment called SCoPEx to look at the effect of spraying particles into the stratosphere to “create a global cooling effect.” In response, many have called for solar geoengineering to be stopped and have begun a petition which has so far garnered more than 2,400 signatures.

According to GeoEngineering Watch, Gates is nothing more than a prop in the elaborate power structure disinformation campaign on the climate engineering issue. Though Gates may be contributing to SCoPEx, the experiment itself is nothing more than an orchestrated distraction from the ongoing global climate engineering operations that have been deployed for approximately 74 years – over a decade longer than Bill Gates has even been alive.

By October 2014, GeoEngineering Watch stated, SAG and SRM programs were cited in approximately 150 patents and documents; openly discussed in US Congressional hearings on weather modification; and, outlined by numerous scientific agencies including The Royal Society, United Nations, and Royal Meteorological Society.

Below we give two further examples of “official” sources which demonstrate chemtrails as fact, not fiction. We don’t have an easy way of determining whether or not these particular examples are included in the sources referred to by GeoEngineering Watch.

In the video above Meghan talks about David Keith, a Harvard professor and head of SCoPEx. Keith published the 2013 book ‘A Case for Climate Engineering’. In it, he argued that climate engineering should be considered to “slow the pace of global warming by injecting reflective particles into the upper atmosphere.”

Even though, as GeoEngineering Watch identifies, Keith is a primary actor in the “Carnegie Science” geoengineering deception effort, Keith has “done more for the truth movement of [geoengineering] than anything,” Meghan said.

In another example of geoengineering being admitted in official sources, five years before Meghan gave her presentation, chemtrails were openly discussed during a hearing in the US House Science and Technology Committee.

In November 2009, Representative Adrian Smith expressed a wide range of concerns about the concept of geoengineering – the deliberate large-scale modification of the Earth’s climate. Rep. Smith expressed his concerns regarding the impact of these theories on livestock agriculture.

On the panel of “experts” was Dr. Ken Caldeira, another primary actor in the “Carnegie Science” geoengineering deception effort.

Caldeira said: “We don’t know how well these methods will work, these solar radiation methods will work, at affecting regional climates.”

Rep. Adrian Smith: Smith questions altering earth’s climate through “geoengineering”, 10 November 2009 (6 mins)

