WHO’s power grab through surveillance and “triple billion” targets

During an interview with Peter Sweden, Noor Bin Ladin exposed how the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) does not care about your health, but instead, it acts as a globalist organisation under the United Nations (“UN”) to bring about centralised control. She discussed how the aim has been the same for the past 100 years, WHO’s grand designs for surveillance and its “triple billion” targets.

Together with Nick Cerutti, Noor Bin Ladin founded We Hurt Others, a website to help disseminate information about WHO’s true intentions and machinations. You can follow Bin Ladin on Twitter HERE.

Peter Sweden: The Truth about their secret globalist agenda, 20 July 2023 (42 mins)

The video above can also be found, for the time being, on YouTube HERE.

The globalists have been building an infrastructure throughout the 20th century and the UN is very much part of that infrastructure, Bin Ladin explained in the video above. With the setting up of the UN, they were able to go ahead with the centralisation of power towards a One World Government. And WHO is very much a key part of the globalist structure. But this plan began long before the UN or WHO were founded.

The League of Nations was established at the end of World War I to create a One World Government. The League, like its successor the UN, had a health organisation that was driven by philanthropists and their foundations – specifically the Rockefeller Foundation International Health Board.

Public health became the ideal vehicle through which Rockefeller philanthropy could apply scientific findings to the public good. Rockefeller’s business, scientific, and philanthropic advisers Frederick T Gates, Charles Wardell Stiles, and Wickliffe Rose perceived anaemia-provoking hookworm disease to be both a key factor that explained the economic “backwardness” of the USA’s southern states and an impediment to its industrialisation. These men helped orchestrate the Rockefeller Sanitary Commission for the Eradication of Hookworm Disease that operated from 1910 to 1914. This campaign uncovered the possibilities of public health in eliminating the disease through an anthelmintic drug; the promotion of shoe-wearing and latrines; and public health propaganda. Following this success, the [Rockefeller Foundation] created an International Health Board, which was reorganised as the International Health Division (IHD) in 1927. The Rockefeller Foundation and the international health agenda, Anne-Emanuelle Birn and Elizabeth Fee, The Lancet, 11 May 2013

Although US President Woodrow Wilson was an enthusiastic proponent of the League, the United States did not officially join and so the plans for a centralised world government failed, for which we must thank the American public. As Bin Ladin explained, the USA didn’t join the League because the American population was against it; at the time the US legislature was not corrupt as they are today, meaning politicians followed the will of the people.

The League was formally liquidated in 1946. By this time, discussions had already taken place to create a new successor organisation – the UN. At a conference in San Francisco in 1945, delegates from 46 nations – nations which had declared war on Germany and Japan and had subscribed to the UN Declaration – met and agreed on the UN Charter and the Statute of the new International Court of Justice. On 24 October 1945, the UN came into existence.

When country representatives met to form the UN in 1945, one of the things they discussed was setting up a global health organisation. WHO’s Constitution came into force on 7 April 1948.

The Narrative Has Been the Same For 100 Years

Bin Ladin found correspondence dated in 1922 from a Director of the Rockefeller Foundation International Health Board to his colleague stating that “we needed to recognise the limitations of nation-states in dealing with certain health matters of an international nature.”

“The narrative 101 years ago … was exactly the same as the narrative that they’re using today … that these so-called health emergencies and these so-called pandemics show that there needs to be international coordination and there needs to be a supranational body like the WHO in order to manage, respond, prepare [and] prevent,” Bin Ladin said.

Now they are working on a Pandemic Treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations which will allow them dangerous levels of control over individual nation-states. These instruments will hand power to WHO to, for example, impose vaccine passports and censor what they deem to be “misinformation.” “They are using covid as the excuse to further crackdown on our liberties and using it as a justification to implement their agenda,” Bin Ladin said.

According to Bin Ladin, the word “surveillance” is key to everything WHO is wanting to implement. Behind the mask of “health,” WHO is ushering in a mass surveillance and total control system.

Triple Billion Targets

In the video above, Bin Ladin highlighted WHO’s triple billion targets. In March 2019, WHO announced “the most wide-ranging reforms in the Organisation’s history”:

The changes are designed to support countries in achieving the ambitious “triple billion” targets that are at the heart of WHO’s strategic plan for the next five years: one billion more people benefitting from universal health coverage (UHC); one billion more people better protected from health emergencies; and one billion more people enjoying better health and well-being. [Emphasis our own.] WHO unveils sweeping reforms in drive towards “triple billion” targets, World Health Organisation, 6 March 2019

The first target regarding universal health coverage is about centralising and making the entire health care system uniform, globally, Bin Ladin said. “And with that, we’re looking at the digitisation of the healthcare infrastructure.” Bill Gates’s global digital ID will come into play here.

The second target regarding protection from health emergencies is where the amendments to the International Health Regulations, the Pandemic Treaty and the surveillance programme come in.

The third target of better health and well-being is “so vague and broad,” Bin Ladin said. “This is about broadening the WHO’s mandate … [to include] different health emergencies and [health emergencies] related to climate as well. This is the One Health agenda.”

Bin Ladin highlighted some text from WHO’s Triple Billion targets:

Two words – measurable impact – are at the heart of WHO’s plans to transform the future of public health. The focus is on using timely, reliable, actionable data to improve the health of billions of people. The Triple Billion targets are fundamental to how this plan will be achieved and monitored. Crucially, the Triple Billions help countries to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) … The Triple Billion indices use a sub-set of 46 outcome indicators. These include 39 SDG indicators … The Triple Billion targets, A visual summary of methods to deliver impact, World Health Organisation

So far, WHO states on its dashboard to monitor the world, “the world is off track to achieve the triple billion targets by 2025.” Consequently, WHO will not have made enough progress to meet the related targets of the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Let’s keep it that way. #ExitTheWHO

