The Freemasons’ MYCHIP programme used to track children

North American Masonic Lodges have an initiative called the Masonic Child Identification (“CHIP”) Programmes. CHIP programmes are supported monetarily at the Grand Lodge level, and are staffed by volunteers from subordinate lodges as well as law enforcement and dental professionals.

The Freemasons’ programme takes digital fingerprints, digital imaging, digital video, dental impressions and DNA mouth swabs under the guise of in case your loved ones are horrendously abducted. The processing of the data is managed by Freemason’s proprietary software.

The Masonic Youth Child Identification Program (“MYCHIP”) has identified more than 300,000 children since its inception in 1988.

The MYCHIP website for Massachusetts, for example, states: “The program provides tools to help law enforcement authorities find and identify a lost or missing child. The Masons of Massachusetts, partnering with the Massachusetts Crime Prevention Officers Association and the Massachusetts Dental Association, donate MYCHIP resources to make this service available to the public.”

As if to give the public confidence that this is a good initiative, the website boasts: “MYCHIP is managed by the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

Why is an unregulated, exclusive and secretive group collecting children’s images, fingerprints and DNA, with the support of police and the government across the USA and Canada? We don’t know. But, whatever the reason, please do not do this to your children even if you feel tempted to do so after becoming aware of the global child trafficking crimes that the film ‘The Sound of Freedom’ brings to light.

Further reading:

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

The following is an article ‘What is CHIP? The Masonic Child Identification Programs Used to Track Your Child’ published by The Leading Report on 17 July 2023.

According to Wikipedia, North American Masonic lodges have created the Masonic Child Identification Programs (“CHIP”) as a charitable endeavour to help locate and identify missing children. The Grand Lodge provides financial assistance for CHIP programs, which are run by volunteers from lower-level lodges and are manned by law enforcement and dentistry professionals.

The CHIP programs give parents the option to free-of-charge assemble an identification kit for their child. The kit includes a tooth impression card, a DNA sample, a VHS video, computer disk, or DVD of the child, a fingerprint card, and a physical description of the child. In the event that a kid is reported missing, the kit’s goal is to give the general public and law authorities access to vital information. The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children has praised the initiative.

In addition to a video recording of the child’s appearance and voice, the VHS tape or DVD contains information specific to the child’s age group that can help locate kids who might be missing for causes other than abduction.

State and local law enforcement organisations have used the Masonic Child ID Program as their example for creating this service. Masonic CHIP differs from other programs in that municipal and police enforcement organisations often enter all information they get, including fingerprints, into a database.

The Masonic Child ID Program claims they maintain strong confidentiality, and after writing the DVD data, all information on portable computers is deleted from the systems. To get a replacement DVD or VHS tape, a parent or legal representative must go to another Masonic Child ID event.

Here is a screenshot from the Georgia Child Identification Programme (“GACHIP”) website:

Georgia Child Identification Programme (“GACHIP”), About Us, retrieved 20 July 2023

The program claims they want:

Full-colour digital photographs showing various poses of the child: These colour photographs can be circulated by the police to the media in the case of abduction and can be used in the Amber Alert Program.

A complete set of digital fingerprints: Everyone’s fingerprints are unique and are a well-known tool for recovery, investigation, and identification.

DNA and Scent: The swift recovery of a missing person can be aided by tracking dogs.

Information about the child including distinguishing features such as hair and eye colour, scars, etc. The disk will also contain contact information for parents or guardians.





All of the identifying information collected at the event about the child is given to the child’s family. The GACHIP program retains only the permission slip that must be signed before participation in the event. AII other data is permanently erased after the child’s document is prepared.

Sources: WIKIPEDIA, MYCHIP, GACHiP

Featured image: MYCHIP, Grand Lodge of Massachusetts Child ID Program