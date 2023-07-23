We Need To Talk About Midazolam: Homicide Detecives are investigating Nicola Sturgeon over Cruel Deaths in Care Homes during the Pandemic

Scotland’s covid-era First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is being criminally investigated by homicide police for over 5,500 deaths in care homes during Covid. This would be Scotland’s largest-ever mass-death investigation in its history.

Zandra Lewis who managed a care home on the Isle of Man explains in a video recording what really happened in the care home she worked in at the height of the “pandemic.” She gives insight into practices that were common across Britain. Could events similar to the Isle of Man have happened in Scottish care homes as well?

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

The Scottish Daily Express reported last Wednesday that detectives from the Unresolved Homicide Investigation Team are now involved in the “corporate manslaughter” complaint against Nicola Sturgeon, Jeane Freeman and the Scottish Government.

The former first minister and her ex-health secretary were reported to Police Scotland in March … After an exchange lasting more than four months, former nurse Lesley Roberts has now finished submitting what officers have described as a “vast” quantity of evidence … The allegations have been folded into Operation Koper, the long-running Crown Office probe launched into Covid deaths in Scottish care home [sic]. Ms Roberts has been working alongside former health and safety prosecutor Roger Livermore and fellow NHS whistleblower Rab Wilson. Their complaint has three key points: the deadly policy of moving hospital patients untested into care homes, the efficacy of face masks for health and social care workers and the use of Do Not Resuscitate forms. Speaking to the Scottish Daily Express, the former NHS Glasgow and Clyde nurse and Unite trade union rep said she was “really relieved” to have completed the mammoth task of submitting all her evidence. “We know there was a “blanket” use of Do Not Resuscitate orders and we know the order came from the very top.” Ms Roberts said: “I think there was something very sinister going on and the lives of the elderly and the most vulnerable were taken as a result, that’s why I went down the route of taking this to the police … Instead of protecting the vulnerable, the powers-that-be at the start of the pandemic were discussing how to get rid of them.” Cold case homicide cops investigating Nicola Sturgeon over Covid care home deaths, Scottish Daily Express, 19 July 2023

The most sinister of the complaints included in the Scottish Daily Express report is the use of Do Not Resuscitate forms. There is no mention of using end-of-life drugs. But we have to wonder if drugs like midazolam were used in Scottish care homes and for the same reason they were used in care homes throughout the UK.

In the video below, Zandra Lewis who was a registered nurse and Director of Abbotswood Nursing Home on the Isle of Man at the time the covid pandemic was announced, explains that the Department of Health and Social Care (“DHSC”) took over the nursing home and immediately placed all the residents bar two on end-of-life end of life pathways, which included denial of food and water and prescribed the respiratory suppressant drugs midazolam and diamorphine for a number of the residents.

While Lewis was in charge, none of the residents died from covid. When the DHSC took over the running of the home, using their own staff, 20 residents died within three weeks. It’s a shocking account of what happened in Abbotswood Nursing Home and perhaps in many care homes across the UK.

Deep State Consciousness: ‘Nil by Mouth’, an Interview with Zandra Lewis on the Covid End of Life Pathways,

17 July 2023 (60 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE. Lewis’s account is featured in the ‘Measuring the Mandates‘ book, freely available HERE.

Many survivor families have united from all over the UK alleging that – shockingly – the British state implemented a policy of mass involuntary state euthanasia of the elderly using death row drug midazolam with morphine, under the cover of “covid-deaths.”

On 14 June 2023, victims’ families testified at the UK House of Commons on the covid-era policy of involuntarily state euthanasia using the death-row drug midazolam with morphine. Maajid Nawaz was invited at the end of the session to say a few remarks. Below is a short clip from his remarks. Nawaz has uploaded an audio of the testimonies on his Substack page HERE.

Addressing C’tee Rm 5 yesterday, UK House of Commons:



“this is a policy of INVOLUNTARY STATE EUTHANASIA…those people who were administering this cannot hide behind ‘following orders’…this is an act of KILLING & if legally judged, MURDER”

cc @MattHancockpic.twitter.com/7wPGMGKyVV https://t.co/dj571p0EvR — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) June 15, 2023

Sources for this article include:

Featured image: Nicola Sturgeon and Jeane Freeman led the Scottish Government’s response to covid. Source: Scottish Daily Express