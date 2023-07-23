CIA, DoD & Rockefeller Foundation confirmed as architects of Deagel .com 2025 Depopulation Forecast & current Mortality Rates imply Covid Vaccination has made it a target that could be hit

In a world where reality often seems stranger than fiction, the machinations behind global events can be an enigma wrapped in mystery.

One such intrigue revolves around Deagel.com, an obscure online entity known for its exhaustive data on military capabilities and eyebrow-raising depopulation forecasts for 2025.

We can reveal that recent findings appear to link Deagel directly to significant players on the world stage: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and The Rockefeller Foundation.

And current real-world data on excess deaths in the West strongly suggest Deagel’s depopulation forecast is not just an estimation but in fact, a target that is on track to be hit thanks to the deadly effects of Covid-19 vaccination.

The Man Behind Deagel:

We can confirm that Dr. Edwin A. Deagle Jr., who passed away on February 16th 2021, is the confirmed figurehead authorities would like you to believe is solely behind Deagel.com.

Dr Edwin A. Deagle Jr.

During his life, Dr Edwin served as the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense and the Deputy Secretary of Defense. He was also the Director of International Relations for The Rockefeller Foundation, an influential global philanthropic organization.

Extract from the book 'The Future of the International Oil Market' published by the 'Group of Thirty'

While in 1993, Deagle was nominated by President Bill Clinton to be Under Secretary of the Air Force –

But the intrigue deepens.

Declassified documents, released via Freedom of Information Act requests, reveal Deagle’s communication with the then United States Director of Central Intelligence, Stansfield Turner, hinting at a relationship with the CIA.

One document, dated 1977, intriguingly refers to an event described as “the most significant in the intelligence field since 1947.”

The full letter to then CIA Director Stansfield Turner from Dr Edwin A. Deagle Jr., the Deputy Director for International Relations for The Rockefeller Foundation

The full letter to Dr Edwin A. Deagle Jr., the Deputy Director for International Relations for The Rockefeller Foundation from then CIA Director Stansfield Turner

The CIA has released 23 FOIA articles relating to Dr Deagle, the Rockefeller Foundation, the U.S. DOD and the former director of the CIA.

This strongly suggests that Deagel.com isn’t just the work of one man, but is in fact the work of a U.S. Military Industrial Complex consisting of the CIA, the U.S. Department of Defense and the shady Rockefeller Foundation. Making its apocalyptic depopulation forecasts all the more concerning.

Deagel’s Forecasts & Current Events:

Deagel’s apocalyptic depopulation forecasts for 2025 predict significant population declines in various countries, stirring unease given the current excess death data being recorded around the world.

Deagel.com’s [infamous] 2025 forecast was removed from their website sometime in 2020. However, thanks to the Wayback Machine / Internet Archive, we are able to view the original predictions before discovered by critical thinkers.

Deagel predicted in 2020 that the United Kingdom would see its population decline by 77.1% by the year 2025.

Deagel predicted in 2020 that the United States would see its population decline by 68.5 % by the year 2025.

Deagel predicted in 2020 that Germany would see its population decline by 65.1% by the year 2025.

Deagel predicted in 2020 that Australia would see its population decline by 34.6% by the year 2025.

While also predicting a huge decline among many other Western countries.

A full list of Deagel’s original apocalyptic depopulation predictions can be viewed here.

Regrettably, the unfolding events strongly suggest that Deagel’s ominous depopulation estimates may not be merely speculative. Real-world data appear to align disconcertingly with these figures, primarily driven by the severe and deadly consequences of Covid-19 vaccination.

But the widespread distribution of these experimental vaccines, allowed under emergency use authorization, would not have been possible without the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

So the fact the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) issued a ‘COVID-19 Research’ contract in Ukraine, three months prior to the official recognition of the Covid-19 virus, raises some seriously unsettling questions.

Especially when we consider the U.S. Department of Defense is now known to be intricately connected to Deagel.com, along with the CIA and The Rockefeller Foundation.

The U.S. DoD Factor:

The world first started to hear about a novel coronavirus in early January 2020, with reports of an alleged new pneumonia-like illness spreading across Wuhan, China.

However, the world did not actually know of Covid-19 until February 2020, because it was not until the 11th of that month that the World Health Organization officially named the novel coronavirus disease; Covid-19.

So with this being the official truth, why does United States Government data show that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) awarded a contract on the 12th November 2019 to Labyrinth Global Health INC. for ‘COVID-19 Research’, at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19?

The Government of the United States has a website called ‘USA Spending‘, an official open data source of federal spending information. According to the site as of 12th April 2021, the US Government has spent a mind-blowing $3.63 trillion “in response to COVID-19”. But that’s not the only information on Covid that can be found on the site.

Hidden within the ‘Award Search’ are details on a contract awarded by the Department of Defense to a company named ‘Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp‘, which is allegedly “a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company specialising in infrastructure development”.

The contract was awarded on September 20th, 2012 and is described as “Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services”.

The ‘Award History’ for the contract contains a tab for ‘Sub-Awards’ detailing the recipients, action date, amount, and very brief description for 115 Sub-Award transactions. Most of the Sub-Awards are extremely mundane for things such as “laboratory equipment for Kyiv”, or “office furniture for Kyiv”.

But there is one Sub-Award that stands out among the rest, and it was awarded to Labyrinth Global Health INC for “SME Manuscript Documentation and COVID-19 Research”.

An award for Covid-19 research isn’t exactly shocking when the world is allegedly in the grip of a Covid-19 pandemic, but considering the fact the sub-contract was awarded on 12th November 2019, at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19, the award for Covid-19 research should come as a shock to everyone.

But the shock doesn’t end there, because the place the contact for Covid-19 research was instructed to take place was Ukraine, the very country that the U.S. Military Industrial Complex is currently using to fight a proxy war against Russia.

The Rockefeller Factor:

While Dr. Deagle’s links to the Rockefeller Foundation, CIA, and DoD provide a gripping backstory, the Rockefeller Foundation’s role adds a layer of complexity.

A powerful entity since 1913, its alleged mission to “promote the well-being of humanity throughout the world” has shaped global health policies and led to a significant influence in the creation of the World Health Organization (WHO).

But this influence hasn’t been without controversy.

The Rockefeller Foundation’s historical entanglement with population control and eugenic programs remains a contentious chapter in its legacy. Its support for these initiatives during the early 20th century presents a disconcerting portrait of the Foundation’s role in manipulating human demographics.

Eugenics, a field now widely discredited and dismissed as pseudoscience, aimed to improve the genetic composition of the human race through selective breeding. The Rockefeller Foundation’s monetary and ideological support for these programs indicates an ethically questionable engagement in directing human evolution and societal composition.

The population control initiatives, framed as efforts to manage global population growth for sustainable development and resource conservation, also bore the Foundation’s signature. Critics argue that such activities echoed an overreach, hinting at an assumed authority to control the demographics of global populations.

Although the Foundation has since publicly disavowed such measures and appears to have redirected its focus towards universally accepted areas of public health, education, and the arts, the echo of its past actions remains.

The Rockefeller Foundation’s past involvements offer invaluable lessons about the potential consequences of unchecked influence and a poignant insight into the organization’s considerable sway over global human affairs. Despite the change in focus and approach in recent years, the effects of past endeavours underscore the caution we must exercise when philanthropic entities wield influence on a global scale.

Deagel’s Depopulation Forecasts are a Target

The revelations linking Deagel to Dr. Edwin A. Deagle Jr., the CIA, DoD, and The Rockefeller Foundation, paint a compelling, if disconcerting, narrative.

These high-profile connections suggest a level of influence that raises questions about the motivations behind Deagel’s apocalyptic population forecasts.

Especially when we consider the fact real-world data currently aligns with Deagel’s 2025 predictions.

Official reports from multiple Governments across the globe have sounded the alarm bells by documenting an unprecedented number of excess deaths since the widespread administration of Covid-19 injections.

Official figures provided to EuroMOMO by the UK Government and 26 other Governments of counties across Europe reveal that most of the continent suffered 375,253 excess deaths in 2021 and 404,6000 excess deaths in 2022.

This equates to 779,853 excess deaths over the two years. The figures do not include Ukraine so cannot be blamed on the ongoing war.

Australia suffered 11,068 excess deaths in 2021 and then a shocking 22,730 excess deaths by week 38 of 2022. This is in stark contrast to 2020, when only 1,306 excess deaths were recorded at the height of the Covid pandemic and prior to the rollout of the Covid injections.

This means Australia suffered a shocking 1,640% increase in excess deaths in just 39 weeks throughout 2022 compared to 53 weeks throughout 2020.

New Zealand suffered 2,169 excess deaths in 2021 and then a shocking 5,286 excess deaths by week 49 of 2022. These are shocking figures for the small island with an estimated population of 5 million people.

Especially when compared to 2020, when no excess deaths were suffered and 160 fewer deaths were actually recorded than expected at the height of the Covid pandemic and prior to the rollout of the Covid injections.

This means New Zealand suffered a shocking 3,404% increase in excess deaths in 49 weeks throughout 2022 compared to 53 weeks throughout 2020.

In Canada, the situation is similarly concerning.

The country suffered 35,318 excess deaths in 2021 and then 25,333 excess deaths by week 34 of 2022. This compares to 31,042 excess deaths in 2020 by week 53.

However, when looking at the figures up to week 34 in both 2020 and 2021, it becomes clear that 2022 has in fact been the worst year for excess deaths by far.

By week 34 of 2020, Canada had recorded 17,888 excess deaths. By week 34 of 2021, Canada had recorded 18,498 excess deaths. But by week 34 of 2022, Canada had recorded 25,333 excess deaths, representing a 42% increase on the excess deaths recorded in 2020, prior to the roll-out of the Covid-19 injections.

This dramatic increase in excess deaths raises serious questions about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines and whether they may have been a contributing factor to the increase in excess deaths.

The USA suffered 674,954 excess deaths in 2021, and then 434,520 excess deaths by week 49 of 2022. This equates to over 1.1 million excess deaths in nearly two years.

The USA suffered a staggering 674,954 excess deaths in 2021, a year that saw the country coerced into coming forward to get injected multiple times throughout the mass roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines. These numbers represent a significant increase in deaths compared to previous years and have raised alarm bells among the public and healthcare professionals alike.

The situation did not improve in 2022, with 434,520 excess deaths recorded by week 49, bringing the total number of excess deaths to over 1.1 million in nearly two years.

This is a staggering number and has led to questions about the effectiveness of the vaccine and the government’s response to the alleged pandemic.

The official narrative put forth by governments and health organizations has been that deaths in 2020 increased due to the outbreak of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic, with the response to it adversely affecting millions of people worldwide.

However, as the pandemic progressed and a vaccine was developed and distributed, the narrative shifted to focus on the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 injection as a means to curb the spread of the virus and reduce the number of deaths.

This narrative was reinforced through various propaganda campaigns, public statements, and official statements, with the message that the vaccine was “safe and effective” and would be “the key to ending the pandemic”.

However, the figures and official reports released by governments in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and most of Europe have shown that the opposite has happened, with millions of excess deaths being recorded since the mass roll-out of the Covid-19 injections.

This has led to many questions about the safety of the vaccine, the facts of the official narrative, and the integrity of Governments and Public Health bodies around the world.

The figures have been provided to both the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) and EuroMOMO by each country’s Government organisations. The U.S. data has been provided by the Centers for Disease Control. The UK data has been provided by the Office for National Statistics. And Australia’s data has been provided by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

So these aren’t independent estimates. They are official Government-authorized figures.

And they show that the ‘Five Eyes’ countries and 26 other countries across Europe suffered 1.99 million excess deaths up to week 34/49 of 2022 following the Emergency Use Authorization of the Covid-19 injections.

These figures cast a haunting shadow over the narrative surrounding the pandemic and raise concerns about the true impact of vaccination efforts. Especially when coupled with mortality rates per 100,000.

Mortality Rates per 100k are Lowest among the Unvaccinated

Official figures published by the UK Government suggest that Covid-19 vaccines may have been the biggest contributing factor to the millions of excess deaths seen across the ‘Five Eyes’ and most of Europe.

The figures can be found in a report titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 2 of the report contains the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status by age group for deaths per 100,000 person-years in England up to May 2022.

We took the figures provided by the ONS for January to May 2022 and produced the following charts which reveal the horrific consequences of the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 40 to 49-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 40 to 49-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 40 to 49–year-olds.

The worst month for mortality rates among the partly and double vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated was February. This month saw partly vaccinated 40-49-year-olds 264% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds.

Whilst double-vaccinated 40-49-year-olds were 61% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds.

By May 2022, five months after the mass Booster campaign, triple vaccinated 40-49-year-olds were 40% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 81.8 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of 58.4 among the unvaccinated.

It’s the same old story in every single age group as you can see from the following two charts –

A full breakdown of the figures by all age groups can be viewed here.

Covert Operations?

As we venture deeper into this unfolding enigma, we confront a trifecta of powerful entities – the CIA, DoD, and The Rockefeller Foundation – whose past actions and present influence cast a long shadow over our global narrative.

When these entities emerge from behind the veil of Deagel.com, what might initially have been dismissed as wild conjecture now calls for sober consideration.

The evidence that suggests the DoD, intimately tied to Deagel.com, may have had an anticipatory hand in COVID-19 research months before the virus’s official recognition is, at the very least, curious.

This odd timing coupled with the DoD’s expansive reach on matters of global security prompts us to question the broader implications and the role they may have played in the unfolding pandemic.

The Rockefeller Foundation, another significant force behind Deagel.com, has a historical track record of involvement in population control programs. While these endeavours are allegedly relegated to the past, their implications continue to resonate, particularly when paired with Deagel’s disturbing population forecasts for 2025.

Similarly, the CIA, notorious for its covert operations and functioning often as a law unto itself, stands as a powerful and enigmatic piece of this intricate puzzle. Its involvement with Deagel and its shared links with Dr Edwin A. Deagle Jr., and by extension, the DoD and The Rockefeller Foundation, adds another layer of intrigue to this narrative.

These pieces of evidence and connections warrant vigilant scrutiny of the actors operating behind the curtain of global affairs. As we dissect the intricate web of relations between these entities and their associations with Deagel’s dire depopulation forecasts, we’re reminded of the potential influence they wield over our shared future.

In our quest to understand the truth, the lines between factual happenings, covert operations, and speculation become increasingly critical, yet convoluted. But it’s in this very complexity that the urgency of our vigilance and understanding is underscored. For in the balance hangs our ability to navigate the future, informed, aware, and with eyes wide open.