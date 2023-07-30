Covid Related News: The only goal is manipulation

Sweden’s lax approach to covid in the early days of the “pandemic” seems to have resulted in fewer excess deaths now.

The Wall Street Journal publishes an article that censorship has proved deadly. How is it that we knew that in 2020 and they didn’t? But this isn’t stopping the global censorship machine. Corporate media and “fact-checkers” have gone into overdrive debunking and pre-bunking the claims of SV40 being in the vaccines. And new EU laws are a threat the free speech worldwide.

Indications of prion diseases post-vaccination comes to light as does evidence that the covid injections are decimating fertility globally.

In Ontario, an unvaccinated man dies after being refused a transplant, while in Alberta an unvaccinated woman receives compensation for being refused a transplant.

Seemingly completely oblivious that just about no one trusts or believes “public health” initiatives are for the benefit of the people, the US has created a permanent new pandemic agency. Proving that once the press and politics are saturated with the false vision, there’s no hope of acting on the true one any longer. The only goal is public manipulation.

Sweden’s lax covid approach, where are they now? Back in 2020, it was an all-too-familiar headline in the lame-stream media – Sweden’s lax policies were killing its citizens. So how do Sweden’s excess deaths compare to its neighbouring countries who took the Covidian approach? Read more HERE.

How widespread is the (mal)practice of miscategorising vaccination status? The “cheap trick” is simple: categorise those who are vaccinated as unvaccinated up until some arbitrarily defined time period after vaccination takes place. The time period might be 7, 14 or 21 days. In December 2021, “we were not at all sure how globally widespread this selection bias was,” writes Professors Martin Neil and Norman Fenton. Here is a list of published studies which used this “cheap trick.” Read more HERE.

Covid censorship proved to be deadly: This is the title of an article published by the Wall Street Journal (“WSJ”) with the strapline: “Government and social-media companies colluded to stifle dissenters who turned out to be right.”

“Excess mortality in most high-income nations was worse in 2021 and 2022 than in 2020 initial pandemic year. Young and middle-aged healthy people in rich nations began dying in unprecedented numbers in 2021 and 2022. Health authorities have not focused enough on this cataclysm,” WSJ wrote. JB West and JB East, hosts of China Rising Radio Sinoland, discussed the turning of the narrative tide. “See you in the Hague!” You can watch the podcast HERE, and read the show notes and a transcript HERE.

EU law threatens free speech worldwide: European Union (“EU”) Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, threatens to wield a law that goes into effect on 25 August as a censorship tool. The EU’s Digital Services Act will encourage censorship around the world even in the US. Because “user data flow” is more important than free speech. Besides, this is going to make the administrative state very happy. They will no longer need to censor, because the EU is set to do it for them. Read more HERE.

Investigating the pro-censorship UK group expanding across the US: America First Legal (AFL) have announced its investigation into a UK-based group known as the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) – a pro-censorship group that is a party to anti-free speech collusion with the government. Read more HERE.

Facebook felt “pressure” to remove posts: The Facebook Files show how The White House pressured Facebook into censoring Americans. Calling somebody a member of the “Disinformation Dozen” – there’s a nasty piece of propaganda work, trying to discredit political opponents in a time of crisis. Worse still, it wasn’t happening out in the open, on actual social networks, but behind the curtains of government/Big Tech collusion.

Documents, dubbed the Facebook Files, were released for the first time as a result of the House Republican efforts to get the proof of their long-suspected fears of collusion claims of direct collaboration between the White House and a seemingly reluctant Facebook. Read more HERE and also HERE.

The Facebook Files show the press is part of the censorship establishment, but that’s not the worst part. The most embarrassing revelation of the “Facebook Files” released by House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan yesterday involves the news media. In one damning email, an unnamed Facebook executive wrote to Mark Zuckerberg and Cheryl Sandberg: “We are facing continued pressure from external stakeholders, including the White House and the press, to remove more covid-19 vaccine discouraging content.” Read more HERE.

The censored video on censorship: A link to the talk from the Missouri v. Biden lawyers on the topic of censorship that was censored by YouTube is now up on Rumble. Read more HERE.

Cancer-causing SV40 is in the covid injections: Despite Kevin McKernan being very clear about his sequencing detecting components of the SV40 virus, the media and “fact-checkers” have gone into overdrive debunking and pre-bunking the claims of SV40 being in the vaccines.

This is a deliberate tactic to obfuscate the topic. Flood the zone with counter-narratives that don’t address the actual concern but convince the less nuanced reader to look no further. Read more HERE.

“Coincidences” and “died suddenly” incidents: A selection of medical “coincidences” and “died suddenly” incidents using images posted on social media. Please note that they are not verified whether they are all accurate or true. Read more HERE.

Prion disease post-covid injection: Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) or “Mad Cow Disease” post covid vaccination. 14 tragic deaths are explored. Read more HERE.

How did we know that the covid injections would decimate global fertility? Vaccine bio-distribution data showed the covid vaccines concentrate in the ovaries. Menstrual abnormalities have gradually been acknowledged as the most common vaccine adverse effect, affecting around half of female vaccine recipients. And databases have shown increased miscarriage rates in the vaccinated. Most alarmingly, national statistics have shown an 8-15% decline in the birth rate since the vaccines came out.

Reducing the global population has been a consistent goal of the ruling class for centuries. While many support the abstract idea of population control, no one wants to volunteer to be the ones who are culled. The business of population control has hence been a very messy subject.

“When the covid vaccine program began, I – and likely many others – suspected the covid vaccines would have an ‘unexpected’ side effect of reducing fertility,” wrote A Midwestern Doctor. Read more HERE.

Ontario man dies after being denied kidney transplant for being unvaccinated: Sudbury, ON, resident Garnet Harper died from kidney disease after he could not receive a transplant because he was unvaccinated. “I said I’m not going to be participating in this program as long as people like my husband are not eligible to receive organs that are from the Trillium Network,” said Harper’s wife, Meghan. Read more HERE.

Settlement reached between unvaccinated Alberta transplant patient and doctors: Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis has reached a resolution in her negligence lawsuit against the doctors who denied her an organ transplant because of her vaccine status. Read more HERE.

Stories of personal experiences with ivermectin: Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance’s (“FLCCC’s”) goal is to let others know they are not alone, and that there are solutions that can help. Here are just a few of their favourite stories from readers. Read more HERE.

RFK Jr. exposes big pharma’s control over the TV news: There are only two countries that allow pharma ads on TV: one is the United States, and the other is New Zealand. “75% of the advertising revenues in the nightly news come from pharmaceutical companies,” Kennedy said. Read more HERE.

Fauci lied to Congress and should be prosecuted: Fauci told Senator Paul under oath that he never funded gain of function research. “Well, now we have an email,” Senator Paul said. Read more HERE.

US Department of Defence (DoD) and BARDA call the shots on the “covid vaccines”: Sasha Latypova, a retired expert and consultant with the pharmaceutical industry, has determined and documented with other researchers that the DoD and BARDA were the organizing and responsible forces, as well as a major funder, behind the entire manufacturer and distribution of the Moderna and Pfizer genetic injections in the US. Along with Bill Gates and the Western global predators, with help from the Chinese Communist regime, the two drug companies became virtual arms of the DoD attacking America itself. Read more HERE.

The next billion-dollar vaccine deal: RSV vaccines for pregnant women, newborns and toddlers. Given the fact that most children have had and have recovered from an RSV infection by the time they are 2 years of age, how does preventing this infection bode for their long-term immunity as they get older? Will these extraordinarily high and sustained levels of antibody lead to autoimmune disease through molecular mimicry? Since this product was fast-tracked into production, there are no long-term studies. We are unleashing all these products on newborns, pregnant women, and the elderly with no long-term studies. Sound familiar? Read more HERE.

Permanent new pandemic agency for a decade of vaccines: The US has created a permanent new pandemic agency called the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy in anticipation of future pandemics and the Decade of Vaccines. President Joe Biden has appointed a retired Air Force general to take charge of spearheading the project. Read more HERE.

Towards a general theory of political stupidity: The covid response was a lot of things, but above all, it was just really, really stupid. And once the press and politics are saturated with the false vision, there’s no hope of acting on the true one any longer. The only goal is public manipulation, and this short-sightedness is why – despite their substantial messaging powers – the technocrats seem to be failing all the time. Read more HERE.