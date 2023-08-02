Andrew Bridgen writes to Attorney General alleging criminal conduct by the MHRA

A week ago, Andrew Bridgen, Member of Parliament for North West Leicestershire, sent a letter to Attorney General for England and Wales, Victoria Prentis, about the emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer-BioNTech covid injection. “Please find enclosed details of an allegation of criminal conduct, by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA),” he wrote. “It is clearly in the public interest – not only in the UK, but also across the world.”

In October 2022, Prentis, Member of Parliament (“MP”) for Banbury, was appointed by Installed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as the Attorney General for England and Wales and Advocate General for Northern Ireland.

Before Prentis became an MP, she was a civil servant. It was during this time that property belonging to the Carroll Group, it is claimed, was stolen in what has been described as Britain’s longest-running, largest criminal conspiracy and corruption scandal in modern economic history. Prentis has been implicated as being an accomplice in the theft of some of this property.

Mr. Bridgen’s letter to Prentis is brief so we have republished the entire text below, followed by an image of it. It is, however, worth noting the final paragraph of his letter to understand the comment he made when he published it.

Mr. Bridgen concluded his letter: “I would be grateful for your advice as to how this matter can be progressed, as it is clearly in the public interest – not only in the UK, but also across the world. Could you please confirm safe receipt of all these documents.”

When Mr. Bridgen tweeted an image of the letter on Friday, five days after it had been sent, he accompanied it with the comment:

“To Victoria Prentis awaiting a reply … Please read.”

24 July 2023 Dear Victoria, Please find enclosed details of an allegation of criminal conduct, by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), with regard to the emergency use, authorisation and approval of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines and boosters. Please note that the difference between appendix 4 and appendix 5, is that appendix 5 contains additional data regarding lymphadenopathy. The MHRA is an Executive Agency of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and operates under the terms of a framework agreement with the Department. One of the Agency’s main statutory functions is to regulate medicines to ensure medicines for human use supplied in the UK are of an acceptable standard so that public health is thereby safeguarded, and that innovation in medicines is brought to patients safely. The MHRA performs the functions of the Secretary of State under UK legislation relating to medicines, which includes ensuring consumer safety in relation to licensing of medicines for use in the UK. As such it is important for public confidence in medicines that the MHRA is seen as an effective safeguard of public safety. If public confidence in the safety and regulation of medicines in the UK is undermined the consequences would include serious adverse effects on patients generally and increased pressure on the NHS. In performing its function, it is vital that the MHRA fully complies with all relevant legislation and regulations as well as the Civil Service Code in upholding core values of integrity honesty, objectivity, and impartiality. The Code requires the MHRA to set out the facts and relevant issues truthfully and to correct any errors as soon as possible. The MHRA should not deceive or knowingly mislead Ministers, Parliament or others, and legislation makes it an offence to mislead the Minister over pharmacovigilance responsibilities under Regulation 208 Human Medicines Regulation 2012 as amended. I would be grateful for your advice as to how this matter can be progressed, as it is clearly in the public interest – not only in the UK, but also across the world. Could you please confirm safe receipt of all these documents. Yours sincerely [Signed] Andrew Bridgen MP

Source: Andrew Bridgen on Twitter, 28 July 2023

How Did Prentis Enter Politics?

According to Wikipedia, Prentis qualified as a barrister in 1995 and joined the Civil Service in 1997, leaving in November 2014. Prentis was the Conservative candidate for the Banbury constituency at the 2015 general election. Unsurprisingly, she retained the safe seat for the Conservative Party. A seat that has been held by the Conservatives since 1922. She was re-elected as the MP for Banbury in the 2017 general election.

After Sunak appointed her as Attorney General, she was appointed to the Privy Council on 27 October 2022 and sworn of it on 14 December 2022. As is tradition for those appointed as Attorney General who are not already King’s Counsel, Prentis was appointed as King’s Counsel on 23 November 2022.

How has Prentis managed to rise through the ranks of politics? Perhaps who her father is has had some influence. Prentis’ father is Tim Boswell, Baron Boswell of Aynho. Being a long-serving member of the Conservative Party, including as a political advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Boswell was elected as the Conservative MP for Daventry in 1987.

While her father was working his way through the halls of power as a member of the opposition and then into the House of Lords, Prentis worked in the Civil Service as a lawyer, and until November 2014 was head of the Government’s Justice and Security team. “This involved providing advice on the military, prisons and national security matters, and representing the Government in court,” her website states.

Prentis is married to Sebastian Prentis, an Insolvency and Companies Court Judge, whom she met when they were both students at the University of Cambridge.

The Curious Case of the Prentis Husband and Wife Team

According to THIS blog published in 2012, the Carroll Foundation Charitable Trust is the centre of Britain’s longest-running, largest criminal conspiracy and corruption scandal in modern economic history. “The case dossiers embracing the one billion dollars embezzlement of funds liquidation of assets on a worldwide basis are held within a complete ‘lockdown’ at the FBI Washington, D.C., field office and the Metropolitan Police Scotland Yard under the supervision of Sir Paul Stephenson QPM.” It is possible the blog was working from older information as Sir Paul resigned from the police service in July 2011 following the phone hacking scandal.

British businessman Gerald John Howard Carroll (“Gerald J. H. Carroll”) was the head of his family business the Carroll Group, once one of the largest private companies in the United Kingdom, until it collapsed in the early 1990s, leading to his bankruptcy. In 2000, the inland revenue completed an exhaustive investigation into the rapid break-up and sale of the multinational industrial group.

According to The Guardian, it was thought that the inland revenue was not satisfied it was merely a series of routine business failures. Assets that had been sold off or liquidated included Carroll Aircraft Corporation, the Burenda sheep stud farm in Australia, the Warren Park stud farm near Newmarket, the London & Central Properties group, and the family art collection, along with bloodstock, fine wines and vintage cars.

Below is an excerpt from a Sky News report made by Adam Boulton during which he interviewed Carroll. Carroll told Boulton that the assets were stolen from him and that it was a case of criminal theft. We were unable to find the original Sky News report or ascertain when it was first broadcast.

Carroll Foundation: Carroll Foundation Trust, Sky News Interview 1 of 3 Adam Boulton, 9 October 2008 (11 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Ghost Archive HERE.

How does this relate to Prentis who is currently the Attorney General for England and Wales?

The Carroll Trust has been accumulating details relating to the “criminal theft” case for years and publishing it on multiple sites One of the sites where these details are published is Live Journal. In December 2020, a user ‘Carroll Case’ posted an update titled ‘New Square Chambers Sebastian Prentis – Victoria Prentis MP – Suella Braverman QC MP Scotland Yard’. Below we have quoted some of the text from this post.

We have no way of checking the validity of the claims and it would be interesting to know if there is any further information available to support them. If any of our readers have further information, please share it in the comments section below this article.

Mainstream Media Extracts II The Carroll Foundation Trust and parallel Gerald 6th Duke of Sutherland Trust multi-billion dollar corporate liquidation bank fraud case has disclosed that the New Square Chambers member Sebastian Prentis along with his wife Victoria Prentis MP for Banbury are understood to be confronting major criminal allegations “centred around” serious organised crime racketeering theft of annuities corporate bonds pension agreements obstruction of justice and bribery offences in this case of international importance. Sources have confirmed that quite recently Sebastian Prentis has also been appointed as a full-time Insolvency and Companies Court Judge in what is known to be yet another bungled attempt to effectively “hijack” the statutory legal requirements of the state to respect all legal rights that are owed to a person. This source also said that New Square Chambers are infested with criminal elements which are “directly linked” to the much wider Carroll Foundation Trust and parallel Gerald 6th Duke of Sutherland Trust case spanning three continents. Further sources have disclosed that Victoria Prentis prior to her current position served as Principal Private Secretary to the Attorney General from 2019 to 2020 and earlier as the Principal Private Secretary to the Leader of the House of Commons from 2017 to 2019. It has also emerged that Victoria Prentis was a lawyer for the Treasury Solicitors’ Department and for a time headed up the Justice and Security team with complete unfettered access to the Gerald J. H. Carroll Trusts case files along with representing the Government in the Royal Courts of Justice which has prompted well-seasoned political observers to remark that both Sebastian Prentis and Victoria Prentis are clearly seriously implicated in this dangerous transnational crime syndicate case. New Square Chambers Sebastian Prentis – Victoria Prentis MP – Suella Braverman QC MP Scotland Yard, Carroll Case, 1 December 2020

Taken from Part 2 of Adam Boulton’s report, the Carroll Foundation has identified the excerpt below relating to Prentis. The Carroll Library was at Hertford College at Oxford University. At the time of the interview, only a few of the thousands of volumes of books that were in the library remained.

Carroll Foundation: Victoria Prentis Banbury MP Fraud Theft Bribery File New Square Chambers No5 Chambers Scotland Yard, 9 May 2022 (Part 2 first uploaded 9 October 2008) (1 mins)

Further resources for the Carroll Trust Case:

Featured image: Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire (left), Victoria Prentis, MP for Banbury, and Attorney General for England and Wales and Advocate General for Northern Ireland (right)