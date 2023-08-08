BREAKING: Bridgen to Sunak: Recall parliament immediately to halt the covid booster programme

Andrew Bridgen, Member of Parliament for North West Leicestershire, wrote to Installed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday after receiving a poor response from Victoria Prentis, Member of Parliament for Banbury and Attorney General (“AG”) for England and Wales.

In addition to a “lamentable error of judgement” made by the AG’s office, Mr. Bridgen wrote, the matter is now “of critical importance” in light of a Swiss study revealing a 1 in 35 chance of heart damage following three doses of covid injections.

“Given the gravity of the peer-reviewed revelation, it would appear that parliament should be recalled immediately to review the latest scientific material and call a halt to the roll-out of the booster programme.”

(Related: Andrew Bridgen writes to Attorney General alleging criminal conduct by the MHRA)

Below is the text of Mr. Bridgen’s letter to Sunak, an image of which he tweeted earlier today with the comment: “Letter to Rishi Sunak with all the evidence sent yesterday. Awaiting a reply. @RishiSunak @Conservatives”

The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP 10 Downing Street London SW1A 2AA

7th August 2023

Dear Prime Minister,

I wrote to the Attorney General on July 24, enclosing details of an allegation of criminal conduct, by the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency with regards to the emergency use, authorisation and approval of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines and boosters.

The Compliance Team, in the AG’s office, have emailed me to advise that they have resolved to redirect the matter to the DHSC. This is an unsatisfactory state of affairs, since the material basis of my alert is that a criminal course of conduct may have been brought about.

Notwithstanding the above lamentable error of judgement, the matter has now been escalated, in my assessment, to that of critical importance since I have been provided with recently peer-reviewed scientific evidence from a Swiss study conducted by the Basel Cardiovascular Research Institute which reveals a I in 35 chance of heart damage following three shots of the Modema mRNA-1273 vaccine.

Given the gravity of the peer-reviewed revelation, it would appear that parliament should be recalled immediately to review the latest scientific material and call a halt to the roll-out of the booster programme.

I request therefore, that you declare such a re-call should be made, in the national interest, in order to halt the irreparable harm and avoidable death, which will occur if this matter is left unaddressed until we return in September.

Yours sincerely

[Signed] Andrew Bridgen MP

