New COVID Fear Campaign For Lockdowns, Boosters & Masks In the U.S. and the UK

On the 18th of August, Alex Jones of INFOWARS posted on the X platform “EXCLUSIVE INTEL: Federal Officials Blow the Whistle on Biden’s Plan for New COVID LockDowns.” His sources look to be correct, as the mainstream media and scientists have unleashed a new fear campaign in the U.S. and the UK .over a “new COVID variant” with the possibility of tyrannical interventions seen in 2020.
Whistleblowers
Whistleblowers from the TSA and Border Patrol have raised the alarm to Infowars that the Biden administration is setting the stage for full Covid lockdowns that will begin with incremental restrictions like masking TSA employees in mid-September.
The first source, a high-level TSA official confirmed and known to Infowars, reached out to Infowars and cited a Tuesday meeting in which TSA managers were told new memorandums & policies were being completed that would reimplement masking, starting with TSA & airport employees as early as mid-September.
The TSA official also said next week they will receive new guidelines on how the policy will escalate: by mid-October, mask-wearing will be required by pilots, flight staff, passengers, and airport patrons.
After hearing from the TSA manager, Infowars reached out to a trusted Border Patrol source who is also a manager. and this source confirmed the same directives were being given to Border Patrol. They expect by mid-October a return to forced-masking policies.
A Covd Resurgence
Just a few hours later, it would seem that Jones’ sources were right after the mainstream media reported “Covid is making a comeback” Lester Holt, the presenter of the NBCs Nightly News, adds “Cases are once again on the rise.”
“The main driver is a variant relatively newer to the scene, EG5, it’s easier to give and get, so that makes it easier to pass along” advises Doctor Kavita Patel and the CDC director reveals there is already a booster expected to be approved by the FDA, “then we will make recommendations from the CDC probably by the second or third week of September,”
UK Is In For Another “Wave”
Similarly, the UK mainstream media has also unleashed a new fear campaign. The Independent has reported that the New Covid wave has begun and say that scientists warn that “masks should be worn again,”
One “expert” Independent Sage member Prof Christina Pagel.told The Independent she believes the UK is “definitely starting another wave” driven by Omicron subvariants, Arcturus and Eris, waning immunity, and poor weather.“ (source).
Hospital admissions for coronavirus have risen in recent weeks, just as the effectiveness of vaccines is wearing off, a new variant has emerged and ministers have decided Covid boosters will not be offered to nearly 12 million Britons this winter.“Without ramping up surveillance, and in the face of waning immunity, we are travelling into winter more vulnerable and with blinkers on,” warned Christina Pagel.
Professor Pagel
Professor Pagel, who is a director at University College London, within UCL Clinical Operational Research Unit, (a branch of applied mathematics) has recently published an opinion piece in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), “Covid is on the rise again—so what next?” where she claims that “since the start of July 2023, daily hospital admissions with covid have been increasing (more than doubled as of 4 August compared to four weeks earlier), and that the number of patients in hospital primarily because of covid has also doubled in that time“ (source).
Interestingly Pagel has consistently ramped up the fear of “new waves” and touted the benefits of Covid restrictions. Last year, she wrote a piece again for the BMJ titled “The Covid waves Continue to Come.” She claimed that “even if infections will not be problematic for most people, each wave will nonetheless result in workplace disruption, severe illness and death for some, and long covid for more. For the NHS, which is already facing a workforce crisis that is steadily worsening, this could be a disaster.”
Christina and the WEF
This may have something to do with the fact that Pagel is an Agenda Contributor for the World Economic Forum (WEF) and has contributed to the WEF site with yet another article in March last year again prophesising that there will be “future waves of Covid”
Pagel writes, “We need to have a plan to deal with these. Excellent national surveillance systems will help rapidly identify an outbreak and understand how much ill health is being caused and immunity evaded – all of which will help tailor an appropriate temporary response.” “A response might, for instance, include escalating testing, reintroducing masks, and working from home where possible.” (source).
So, are these new fear campaigns being broadcast on both sides of the pond simply more of the same from people who prefer us in a perpetual state of fear? Or are we about to see the return of the tyrannical restrictions? One thing we can be sure of, the people are wiser this time around, and unlikely to comply with their harmful nonsense.
Just say NO!
There is a reason the Greek word “pharmakeia” is translated “sorcery” in the book of Revelation:
https://sumofthyword.com/2021/02/02/pure-from-the-blood-of-all-men/
Fool me once, shame on you. Shame me twice, shame on me.
So no, take a hike.
NO MORE LOCKDOWNS.
This advice, along with all the other scaremongering and blantantly obvious psyops, should be shoved where the sun don’t shine!
Fuck the Jew world order
Can we say who the TSA is please? Sounds like it’s something to do with aeroplanes.
Variant name of EG.5 is interesting. The similarly named ‘Eg5’ is a protein that sounds to me like it promotes cancer, from what I can tell.
“Small‐molecule compounds that inhibit Eg5 activity have been shown to impair spindle assembly, block mitotic progression, and possess anti‐cancer activity.” – www (dot) ncbi (dot) nlm (dot) nih (dot) gov/pmc/articles/PMC6068462/
So naming a supposed ‘variant’ EG.5 and saying it’s growing sounds like it might be saying that there’s a growing pandemic of cancer.
Yes, I came to the same conclusion, or as other are saying 5G Extermination.
That is very interesting, EG.5 backwards, yes!
The Independent has to be the worst of all the UK rags.
[…] Источник: The Expose […]
They can all go to hell the masks had been proven to be ineffective and the “jab” well anyone who was led to believe it would give them immunity must be stark raving bonkers. I know at the start there was a huge amount of scare mongering BUT to take an experimental jab WELL!!!! There are still people who think you are tainted if you didn’t get jabbed and will stay far away
But masks don’t work, the other restriction didn’t work and damaged the economy and society. Never, never, never again !
Even after admitting that these measures had no meaningful effect, they suddenly decide to follow the same plan expecting a different result. Unfortunately there are still many sheeple that won’t question the diktats.
Covid variant, like a cold. Spoke to my sisters in chgo. They are both vaxxed, sore masks with gusto and went along happily with all the government nonsense. Today, I thought I was speaking to two strangers when they both agreed people would not ever agree to masks, lockdowns ever again.
That’s great news!
Orders & Mandates are NOT Law [FACT] ,ACTS & STATUTS Only apply to CORPORATIONS We are not CORPORATIONS [FACT] , wake E wake E wake E ……………………………
BIDEN & TSA CAN GO TO HELL!
Hi Patricia,
Another interesting article.
We seem to have established there is no virus.
The threat is in the C19 injection, the bioweapon.
When the Graphene Oxide gets into the blood supply, it takes the Iron out and makes a magnet.
When several of these magnets are made, they stick together into a magnetic clot.
These clots can move about and block a vein or artery causing sudden death.
Another 3 pilots died suddenly in the cockpits last week.