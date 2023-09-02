More evidence of covid vaccine harm emerges while politicians begin to push more covid vaccines

It takes time to design, fund, execute, and publish good studies, but a succession of very concerning results has recently been published in scientific journals. Will this change the drift of covid politics and media reporting? It should, but instead, we are being treated to yet more scare stories and vaccine talk.

So, what are facts?

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

A Swiss study published on 4 July 2023, in the European Journal of Heart Failure entitled ‘Sex-specific differences in myocardial injury incidence after COVID-19 mRNA-1273 booster vaccination’ has found that myocardial injury is far more common than previously thought. The authors realised that passive reporting of myocarditis following vaccination would only capture severe cases, missing milder cases which also affect future cardiac health outcomes.

In their prospective study of 777 healthcare workers following Moderna Covid mRNA booster vaccination, the authors tested for acute dynamic increase in high-sensitivity cardiac troponin T (hs-cTnT) concentration above the gender-specific normal upper limit on day 3 after vaccination without evidence of an alternative cause.

40 participants were found to have such elevated troponin levels, and 22 of these were adjudicated to have vaccine-associated myocardial injury. That is a whopping rate of one person out of 35 recipients. Women were more likely to be affected than men. As a measure of scale, 1 in 35 is a thousand times higher than the myocarditis rate currently admitted by the New Zealand government.

A study published in Frontiers in Immunology on 25 August 2023 entitled ‘BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccination in children alters cytokine responses to heterologous pathogens and Toll-like receptor agonists’ offers even more concerning information.

Children aged 5-11 vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine had a reduced immune response to viral and bacterial pathogens when tested 28 days after their second shot. In other words, they suffered Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency (“VAIDS”). In short, they had become more vulnerable to a range of diseases as a result of vaccination. For a detailed discussion of the implications read HERE.

I can’t help thinking of the judges who ordered the vaccination of children against the wishes of one or other parents. I can’t help thinking of the elevated rates of heart disease in New Zealand. The unprecedentedly high rates of vaccine injury and excess deaths. The studies cited above provide a further understanding of how this is happening.

These are not unexpected findings. Eminent scientists have warned about these outcomes from early in the vaccine rollout.

These early warnings fell on deaf ears, they should do so no longer. The medical tsars, media explainers, and political leaders need to take note, yet they are still stuck firmly in a groove.

Rather than building on facts presented in carefully designed and executed studies like these, politicians in election mode are finely tuned to speaking whatever they think may get them more votes. With a population heavily conditioned by government advertising to fear the plague of covid, the common political strategy is to play on the fear and promise to make it all go away with, you guessed it, more vaccines. Watch Joe Biden on the campaign trail at Lake Tahoe over the weekend say: “I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to Congress a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary, that works.”

“And tentatively, not decided, finally but tentatively, it is recommended that – it would likely be recommended that everybody get it,” the president continued. “Whether they got it before or not.”

You don’t need me to tell you that “recommended for everyone whether vaccinated before or not” is political-speak for renewed vaccine mandates. If you compare Biden’s ideas with the above studies, you realise that the political and financial clout of pharmaceutical companies is big enough to drown any facts out of the conversation – even if it might send us to hospital.

The plain idiocy of this view should by now be obvious, but this seems to have escaped a great many people. Watch former Democratic representative Harold Ford’s reaction to the Biden agenda. He plans to get his seventh shot and admits to having had covid three times already. What goes through someone’s mind getting a seventh when the previous six definitely haven’t worked? You tell me.

I’m speechless, or rather frozen in front of my keyboard. What more can you possibly say to warn about the dangers of mRNA covid vaccines? Especially when no one in authority is likely to be listening. They don’t work, they harm 1 in 35 within 3 days, and they trigger immune deficiency, which could lower resistance to a range of diseases. Cancers, heart disease, strokes, and kidney disease are on the rise but keep on taking the covid-19 vaccines, the government tells us. The unwritten subtext: “We will continue to spend big on covid vaccines, thereby supporting the American economy, helping to increase our national debt, and destroying our national health service.”

So, what makes our politicians, media pundits, and medical authorities so wilfully blind to our welfare? There appear to be a number of reasons, not the least of which are money and power. Covid has become our leading bureaucratic industry. It has multiplied opportunities to wield political and professional power and benefit from lucrative contracts.

The state expects to control our lives. A month ago, the Security Intelligence Service (“SIS”) reported to parliament that foreign powers were conducting interference in New Zealand. They included the usual suspects like China and Iran but also went further to warn that New Zealanders had begun to talk about concepts foreign to our national identity, like the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

The US First Amendment prevents the government from making laws that: “regulate an establishment of religion, or that prohibit the free exercise of religion or abridge the freedom of speech, the freedom of the press, the freedom of assembly, or the right to petition the government for redress of grievances.”

I am sure you will agree that these are not concepts that are foreign to New Zealand. We have almost identical principles in our Bill of Rights. Principles that the government and the courts set aside during the pandemic.

These are not abstract principles; they are fundamental to a healthy relationship between the people and the state. The plans of Western governments, including ours, appear to be going in the opposite direction – more state control over fundamental rights and freedom of speech. To find out more about this, watch HERE.

Ever-escalating control of the means of communication and information content is an unsustainable strategy. As Abraham Lincoln said: “You can fool some of the people all of the time and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”

Inevitably, the truth will rise to the surface, just as it is through the process of covid science investigation and publishing. Continuing to ignore the accumulating evidence of harm amounts to political folly of the worst kind. The verdict of history will no doubt be very harsh, but the harm to individual and public health is already devastating.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID). You can subscribe to his websites HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology. You can also follow Dr. Hatchard on Twitter HERE and Facebook HERE.