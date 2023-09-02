The Conspiracy behind the Huge Wave of Wildfires currently sweeping the World exposed by Dr David Martin

The whole world seems like it’s on fire. Fires are ravaging Maui, Canada, Greece, France—you name it. But when you dig deeper, something’s off. Government mismanagement, questionable land acquisitions, and even newly minted laws raise eyebrows. Are we witnessing a bad wave of natural, runaway wildfires, or is there something else going on?
These fires may just be the smoke signals of a bigger problem lurking beneath the flames.
Maps lit up with fire indicators tell a worrying story; this is a global crisis, affecting our air, our health, and potentially, our future. We’re not just talking about isolated events or simple accidents. The world’s attention needs to be on this issue because when you connect the dots, it’s evident that these fires may just be the smoke signals of a bigger problem lurking beneath the flames.
So, what’s really fueling these fires, and who stands to gain from the ashes?
Seth Holehouse, AKA Man in America, invited technologist and entrepreneur Dr. David Martin to his program recently. Dr. Martin suggested that this wave of fires is not just a mere natural calamity, but that a deeper, darker agenda is at play.
Dr. Martin made an intriguing comparison between the current series of forest fires and historical events like the Dust Bowl during the Great Depression. While popular narratives label the Dust Bowl as an environmental catastrophe, Dr. Martin argues that it was actually a banking crisis aimed at crippling family farms to benefit industrial agriculture.
When you observe the puzzling behavior of those leading the scare campaign about CO2 emissions, it’s strange to see them allowing forest fires to ignite and spread unchecked. It makes you question their intentions, considering we’ve always been told that carbon dioxide is harmful. So why are they contributing to increased CO2 levels by allowing trees, which absorb carbon, to be destroyed?
“Well, the answer is land reappropriation,” Dr. Martin concluded.
“That’s what it’s about. It’s about reappropriating land. And the best way to reappropriate land is to have a fire. That has been the case since the Old Testament. So, this is not a new thing. This has been around for thousands and thousands of years. When humans cannot win on a fair playing field, they use fire. And they use fire to destroy an old appropriation of land and reappropriate it to a new use.”
“There’s no question that what is going on in Canada right now is a massive, massive, massive land grab,” continued Dr. Martin, “where the state will come in its largesse and propose new development of what? Of things that will be pro-state. That’s not a human recovery.”
“And by the way, as much as Maui may or may not be the sum of a series of electrical failures, there is no question that the power systems in Maui were not managed to diminish the risk of fire. We will not say, and I will not say they necessarily intentionally set them. I’m not going to get into that conversation. What I will say is that very simple safety protocols, like if lines are down, don’t send energy back into a down line. Those kinds of things were not done. So, were some of those fires, without question, at least negligently set? The answer is without question. The evidence is unambiguous. And by the way, even NPR talks about that evidence.”
“So the fact is we know that what we have is a situation where this ongoing campaign of terror is about reallocating, redistributing, and reappropriating resources into state control,” Dr. Martin concluded. “And there’s no question that that’s what happened in Maui. There’s no question that’s what’s happening in Canada. And there’s no question that that’s what’s happening in fires that are going on all around the world, remarkably, in places where climate change activists say they’re the most concerned with climate change. They’re pumping CO2 into the air. So, this hypocrisy is necessary to create the cognitive dissonance.”Dr. Martin’s full interview with Seth Holehouse is available to watch via the video below
You can help power The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful journalism for the years to come…
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
.
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely entirely on the support
of you, our faithful readers. So please
support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?
ABSOLUTELY ON TARGET and they know we watch. Completely agree with the ‘cognitive dissonance’; however it’s also clear through their attacks upon all cultural norms and on babies and children though sexual depravity considered virtually universally taboo as Pedophilia and Incest are, their goal is ALSO to create ‘Social Anomie’ where ‘cognitive dissonance’ is magnified. All is to enhance confusion feeding into greater and greater threat to mental health.
In all honesty; when working with evil as with those considered among the Axis II Diagnoses contributing to Psycho/Sociopathology it becomes exceedingly clear about their acts to also manipulate, cue or trigger frustration, rage, despair, desolation, terror and other overwhelming negative emotions. THEY ARE DELIBERATELY FEEDING INTO ARMED HUMANS OF THE U.S. FINALLY STANDING AND FIGHTING BACK TO PROVIDE THE CRIMINALS/ENEMIES AGAINST ALL LIFE ON THE PLANET a pretext for large-scale attack with the most destructive and poisonous weapons in the Military-Industrial Complex NOW CLAIMED BY THE CITY OF LONDON’S CLUB OF 300 Intl Banker Family Mafia led by the Rothschilds.
Social Anomie is a horrific weapon and they’ve went to tremendous expense and much planning and energy to create this horror among ALL THE WORLD’S POPULATION; but especially the countries now defined ‘The Five Eyes’ with special attention on the U.S.
WE ARE DEALING WITH 100% evil brewed in the depths of hell requiring centuries to implement…The fires are about far more than mere ‘cognitive dissonance’ which now resembles the dynamic of ‘Domestic Violence’ in that more and more crises, chaos is necessary to CREATE and FEED towards the obtaining consistent levels of Mass Formation allowing POWER GRABS as in the early phases of the PLANNED CORONA VIRUS and Ai/Bioweapon Injection attacks beginning their clearly stated goals of DEPOPULATION, ENSLAVEMENT OF THE HUMANS REMAINING AND COMPLETE, UTTER LOSS OF ALL INALIENABLE RIGHTS stolen by evil people legally considered Criminally Insane according to the horrors they have, continue to and plan to perpetrate.
Don’t have a clue about the reason TRUTH is not clearly placed upon the table to discuss here; but people have every INALIENABLE RIGHT to identify their enemies and it’s high time the EXPERTS, and I use that word loosely, INFORM THE PUBLIC OF EXACTLY WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE, WHY AND HOW all is as it is right now. IT’S HIGH TIME.
i honestly cant be 100% certain about the reasoning behind exactly why we are seeing so much deviance on such an insane level, but if i had to guess, i think the only reason any of this garbage is occurring to begin with is because all these unelected globalist “elite” billionaires who pass out all the money, have made it very clear that their number one goal is a massive reduction in global population.. 50% reduction by 2030, 90% reduction by 2050.
so these wealthy “elites”, whose stated endgame is depopulation, are passing out tons and tons of money and grants etc., to governments and organizations such as the human rights campaign, so those governments and organizations can give benefits and pay out large sums of money to incentivize other smaller organizations that have much better access to, and can directly influence, the public.. organizations such as the military, law enforcement, hospitals, universities, schools, and especially sports entertainment and media outlets..
these people are sick and their influence is insidious, coming from the top down and it is overwhelmingly EVERYWHERE, and they have the governments tell these smaller organizations that if they want their share of all that juicy money, then they need to really promote and push the whole lgbt movement, by making it extremely trendy and pervasive to the public and especially to school children, whom they consider to be at the “best” age, as they will be the easiest to confuse, influence, and manipulate..
if you think about it, brainwashing a 10 year old child who is a lot less stuck in their ways because they havent really been molded by society yet, and potentially has 70+ years left to spread that message and recruit more “soldiers”, is a FAR better investment than someone who is say 18 or 25 or whatever and will take much longer to brainwash, leaving them just that much less time to preach the “cause”
and i feel like all of this disgusting nonsense is simply being done in order TO CREATE AS MANY LGBTS AS POSSIBLE..
because if you really think about it, they already said their goal is depopulation, and LGBTS DONT MAKE BABIES, so if you really think about it, A WORLD FULL OF NONBREEDING LGBTS IS A DEPOPULATIONISTS WETTEST DREAM.
so “elite” globalist organizations pass out money hand over fist to incentivize governments, corporations, and educational institutions to push the lgbt agenda as hard as possible..
and they demand 100% of the money they hand out be spent creating more and more of what are essentially these lgbt “factories” to help them meet their depopulation goals.
they are basically paying other people to do their dirty work for them, creating as many nonbreeding lgbts as possible, because like i said, nonbreeders wont increase the population with any more of those evil babies (if you notice they are all extremely pro abortion as well)..
at the end of the day, a drastic reduction in population is all they really want.
eventually all these confused degenerates whether they be ls, gs, bs, or ts, are going to realize none of these organizations ever gave a damn about a single one of them or any of their stupid pronouns to begin with, and they are going to be wiped out too, as soon as they finish serving their purpose and start to exceed their usefulness, just like they plan on doing to the rest of us..
to them, our right to life is nothing more than a simple cost benefit analysis.
and that is pretty goddamn disgusting.
this is all just a working theory of mine, explained quick and dirty like..
the reality of it all really sucks, and so far it seems like my theory holds water.
many americans who vote democrat still fail to realize there is currently a group of people in washington who call themselves “democrats,” but no longer represent those voters or any of their long held democratic ideals, not even remotely.
they are a group of greedy criminals, beholden to the almighty dollar, and i am confident this has become glaringly obvious to anyone who has actually been paying attention during the last few years.
the problem is, those voters will never be able to understand where it all went to shit, as long as they remain wholly mesmerized by the constant stream of lies being fed to them by corrupt mainstream corporate media (read: cable news).
unfortunately, nobody who really needs to hear these truths ever will, unless we can first destroy what amounts to nothing more than the propaganda arm of a social:neo-marxist new left that is actively working to destroy our country from every possible angle, especially from the inside..
the majority of the population is so absolutely brainwashed by, and mentally beholden to, their television sets, by the time any of them realize what the hell is happening, these criminals (“elected” and unelected) running roughshod over dc will be will be ready to hand everything over to the enemy, if they havent done so already by then..
they dont give a flying about what happens to any of us or where we live, and at this point, they have all stolen more than enough money to just pick everything up and go live out the rest of their lives on private islands once they finish ruining everything here.
nothing we do or say seems to matter or have any effect whatsoever and i fear none of it ever will, unless we first destroy the corporate media and take our government back from these criminals who are LITERALLY burning our country to the ground.
until the media is destroyed, they will continue to constantly lie to their audience, telling them “everything is business as usual”, and their audience will continue to believe everything they say.
Yes, we know and we are tired. How much more is to be known, it doesn’t really matter at this moment. Things are out of control and without limits and there are no supermen army, intelectuals army or miracles to stop them.
there is nothing we can do without first taking back control of our media.
Agree. And it will never happen.
You stop them, when you stop, being afraid of all the nonsense they put out!
ok so if im not scared, and youre not scared, just how exactly does that “stop” them or in any way take back our media so we can get the information to people who still dont know any better and actually need to hear it??
they are organized, we are not.
they have all the funding, we dont.
they own the airwaves and control the minds of the masses.
nothing we say or do will ever have the effect it should or even be seriously unless we take back the media first.
and unfortunately, max is right, that will never happen.