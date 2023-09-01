Can We Go From “A Variant of No Concern” to “The Largest Vaccination Rollout in the UK?”

The rollout of flu and COVID-19 vaccines has been brought forward to September 11th due to the emergence of what is being termed “a new variant” that apparently came to light on 18th August. At the moment there has been little incitement of fear, yet, at the beginning of the year, the UK Health Security Agency said they “expected the largest vaccination programme in the UK.”

Not a “Variant of Concern”

“NHS officials have indicated the BA.2.86 – which “came to light” on 18th August – “is the most concerning since the arrival of Omicron.” Yet scientists also say it has mutated but has not been classed as a “variant of concern,” reported Sky News.

Nevertheless, they added that the “Vaccination efforts aimed at care home residents and those who are immunocompromised will now start on 11 September rather than the initial October date. This group will be followed by carers, pregnant women, social care personnel, and individuals aged 65 and above, all of whom will receive booster shots this upcoming winter.”

There is Limited Data

Jenny Harries, UK Health Security Agency chief executive, was also quoted as saying: “As we continue to live with COVID-19, we expect to see new variants emerge.” and, “Thanks to the success of our vaccine programme, we have built strong, broad immune defences against new variants throughout the population.

“However,” she said, “some people remain more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.” and acknowledged “the complexity of estimating the potential impact of BA.2.86, due to limited available data.” […] “As is the case with all emerging and circulating COVID-19 variants, both within the UK and on a global scale, we will continue to closely monitor BA.2.86 and provide guidance to the government and the public as our understanding grows,” she asserted.”

“The move “makes sense”, offered Health Minister Maria Caulfield who added: “As our world-leading scientists gather more information on the BA.2.86 variant, it makes sense to bring forward the vaccination programme” (Source).

Where is the Urgency?

Well, it may make sense to Maria Caulfield, but, I doubt it would make sense to many others even if we all believed in the covid and its different flavours. There just seems to be no sense of urgency about the new variant expressed in the language of the vaccine pushers at all.

For instance, “it is not a variant of concern” and “we have built strong, broad immune defences against new variants” do not seem to be making the public feel threatened and admit to merely estimating the potential impact that they know little about. Is this the best they can do to make us fearful enough to run to the nearest vaccine centre on September 11th or soon after?

Maybe the fear campaign is only revving up for the moment as arguably, they seem to have been preparing for a much larger response to the variant.

The UK Vaccines and Countermeasures Response Department

Just a few months ago from January onwards, the UK Health Security Agency began a recruitment campaign for their Vaccines and Countermeasures Response Department (VCR).

The VCR is part of the National Infection Service Directorate and is concerned with the procurement and supply of vaccines for the Immunisation Programme and emergency response planning among other things.

According to UKHSA, they also deal with “all aspects of the procurement and distribution of vaccines, immunoglobulins, antivenoms and antitoxins for the national immunisation programme and for urgent use within the NHS, across the 4 nations of the UK. “

At the begining of this year UKHSA had advertised vacancies to fill new roles within the VCR and when describing one of the job roles, the Vaccine Supply Operations Lead, which is a role that supports operations within the VCR, they revealed that they will be required to “provide accurate and timely reports for a range of stakeholders during what is expected to be the UK’s largest vaccination programme.”

The Largest Vaccine Campaign

We have previously been told that the Covid vaccine rollout of 2020 was the largest vaccine campaign in the UK following the approval of five vaccines for use from Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, Janssen and Novavax; four of which require two doses for “maximum protection.”

The rollout began with those considered most vulnerable, as is planned for the 2023 rollout, but the propagandised and fear-fueled uptake saw around 132 million vaccine doses administered in 2021 and was said to be “the largest inoculation campaign in British history.” Sky News

The government figures state that more than 52 million people had a first vaccine dose – some 92% of over-12s and more than 49 million – 85% of over-12s – had both doses. The number of people having a booster had gone down to approximately 38 million in the UK before 4th March 2022 (source).

As we can see from the government’s own figures, the number of doses dwindled after the first jab, and boosters in England alone were down to 66% uptake.

Obviously, the figures were still far too high, but now over a year and a half later, the fear of Covid and the variants appears to have lessened and far more individuals are aware of both the adverse effects following the jab and the agenda behind it.

Although, Steve Russell, Director of Vaccinations and Screening at the NHS, has acknowledged that the traditional peak of flu and COVID cases are in December and January, but says, “The new COVID variant presents a greater risk now, which is why we will be ensuring as many people as possible are vaccinated against COVID sooner.”

They may be pushing for a mass vaccination to happen all at the same time, but this raises the question, why? and another question, how do they get from ” a variant of no concern” to “the largest vaccination programme in the UK” in just a couple of weeks? It is very doubtful that they can. Just keep saying No!