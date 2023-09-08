They Don’t Want Us to Travel Anywhere

There are various methods authorities are using to implement restrictions on travel and our right to freedom of movement – all being done to “save the world” from a manufactured climate crisis. Dr. Vernon Coleman summarises some of the underhand tactics being used to restrict our travel.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

There are, I fear, still some people around who don’t realise that the conspirators don’t want us travelling anywhere – for any reason.

They want to stop us travelling because the oil is running out (oh, yes it is, I’m afraid) and they want to keep as much of it as they can for their limousines, yachts, tanks and jet fighters. Oh, and for heating and lighting their mansions, too. They know darned well that solar power and wind power aren’t going to satisfy their needs.

Every day comes new signs of how they’re going to stop us travelling.

1. Airport problems are now commonplace (and reported with glee by the mainstream media which always promotes the Great Reset and is consequently keen to discourage travel) and airline travellers who aren’t accustomed to long delays probably haven’t travelled much recently. If the software for air traffic control isn’t down then the software for controlling tickets or baggage will be down. If there isn’t a strike of air crew then there will be a baggage handlers strike. And remember that in my book ‘They want your Money and your Life’ I warned that, if advice from climate change cultists and the inevitable Imperial College is followed, most airports will be closed by 2030. The few remaining large airports will remain until 2050 and then they will go.

2. Roads have become a maze of hazards. Pointless and dangerous speed bumps are now recognised as being pointless and dangerous but they are still there – wrecking cars and breaking backs. Potholes are breeding. Stupid chicanes cause traffic hold-ups and make life miserable (and actually increase the use of fuel and pollution). Crazy 20 mph speed limits increase accidents, increase fuel use and increase pollution.

3. Scientists have proved that introducing penalties for drivers who travel into town and city centres makes no difference to pollution. It is, we now know, all about raising money and stopping travel. Banning older cars from the centre of cities does a great deal of harm (especially to the poor who can’t afford sparkling new mayoral limousines) but no good to air quality.

4. Car park prices are soaring. In some towns in the UK, it now costs over £30 a day to park a car for a day’s shopping or strolling. Car park spaces are so small that many cars won’t fit into them. The rules are so bent that motorists are often fined even when they can prove that they have a valid parking ticket (that’s happened to me twice, and the complaints procedures are so lengthy and complex that motorists tend to give in and pay up). Many car parks now only accept payment with an app (there are over 30 different apps and you have to have the correct one on your smartphone, if you have a smartphone). Electric cars are now so heavy that councils claim that multi-storey car parks are no longer safe. They are knocking them down and selling them for big money (with planning permission, of course) to developers.

5. Train travel is impossible because of constant strikes. Ticket offices are being closed so the elderly, the disabled and the millions without smartphones won’t be able to go anywhere.

6. Bus services are being abandoned faster than you can say “Any more fares please?’” And travel without an app is becoming increasingly difficult.

7. Bicycles, of course, are now the only approved mode of transport. Narrow roads are turned into single-lane highways where huge areas of tarmac are marked as reserved for bicycles. Absurd rules about allowing nearly 5 feet when overtaking a cyclist mean that it is impossible for cars to go past bicycles on some smaller roads. The result is long queues of traffic – and a massive increase in the use of fuel and the resulting air pollution. Cyclists with cameras on their helmets are applauded by the police and while criminals of all kinds are ignored, motorists are constantly targeted.

8. Hotels have become unbearable. Heating is turned down to protect the environment from non-existent climate change. The hot water is tepid to protect the environment from non-existent climate change. And towels and sheets are changed irregularly to protect the environment from non-existent climate change And, that’s in five-star hotels. Hotels now often have just half the number of staff members required to look after guests.

Featured image: A hand scanning a smart ticket on a mobile phone at a National Rail station ticket barrier. Source: National Rail