Immunisation Agenda 2030: Bill Gates’ latest plan to vaccinate every man, woman and child on Earth

A UN-led global immunisation strategy was launched in April 2021 – the Immunisation Agenda 2030 (IA2030). It unites WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other partners to focus on vaccination throughout life, from infancy through to adolescence and older age.

IA2030 sets an overarching global vision and strategy for vaccines and immunisation for the decade 2021–2030. The specified goal of their unprecedented agenda is to vaccinate every man, woman, and child on Earth by the year 2030.

“The covid-19 pandemic has reminded the world of the power of vaccines to fight disease, save lives, and create a healthier, safer, and more prosperous future,” WHO claims attempting to sell the IA2030 strategy. “Immunisation … is an indisputable human right. It’s also one of the best health investments money can buy.”

Is IA2030 UN-led?

According to the United Nations (“UN”), IA2030 is a UN-led global immunisation strategy. But we beg to differ considering the partnerships and the funding.

In April, Andrew Bridgen MP gave a speech during a Westminster Hall debate. “The second-largest donor after Germany is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and I think Gavi is the fifth, so if we add those together, they are the biggest donors to the WHO,” he said.

Bill & Melinda Gates set up their Foundation in 1994. Since then, vaccines have become the Gates Foundation’s biggest investment. In 1999, the Gates Foundation set up the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (“GAVI”).

GAVI is a public-private partnership between UN agencies, governments, the vaccine industry, the private sector and civil society. GAVI’s partners are the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (the key partner), the World Health Organisation (“WHO”), the United Nations Children’s Fund (“UNICEF”) and the World Bank.

IA2030’s partners are WHO, UNICEF, GAVI and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Excepting for the World Bank, IA2030 partners are GAVI’s partners. And, GAVI’s founder and key partner is Bill Gates. So, we can assume that IA2030 is, in fact, a Gates initiative.

It is not the first time Gates has attempted to profiteer from vaccinating the world. In 2012, at the World Health Assembly, Bill Gates became the leader of the 2012-2020 Global Vaccine Action Plan (“GVAP”), the global immunisation plan of the so-called “decade of vaccines.” According to Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, in 2016, an assessment of GVAP showed that the plan to vaccinate the world had failed. “They were very upset because they did not [vaccinate] the whole world,” she told Reiner Fuellmich early last year.

WHO is Lying to You

Before we get to IA2030, it is important to put WHO’s documents into context and to establish the integrity of WHO’s statements about vaccines. To demonstrate that WHO is not truthful to the public, below is a comparison of what is said by a senior WHO official in promotional material to what was said at a WHO summit.

On 2 to 3 December 2019, WHO convened the Global Vaccine Safety Summit in Geneva, Switzerland. The summit aimed to “take stock of [the] accomplishments” of WHO’s Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) and to work toward finalising the agency’s Global Vaccine Safety Blueprint 2.0 strategy 2021-2030.

On 28 November 2019, paediatrician Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s Chief Scientist, assured the public in a commercial that “vaccines are very safe” and that vaccine safety tracking is robust, and examining the data lets them promptly address problems. They are “thoroughly monitored.”

Four days later, at the WHO Global Vaccine Safety Summit, Dr. Swaminathan admitted: “We really don’t have very good safety monitoring systems in many countries. We can’t give answers about the deaths. We need to put mechanisms in place to monitor what’s going on. With many drugs, we only learn about adverse events after they are introduced to the populations.”

And she was not the only one expressing concerns about vaccine safety at the Summit. For a summary list of quotes from attendees at the Summit in the 56-minute video below condensed from Highwire, see the description below the video on YouTube.

World Health Organisation Vaccine Safety Summit for Lawmakers – from The Highwire (56 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can find the full show on The Highwire’s website HERE.

Further reading:

How did the Member States Vote for IA2030?

They didn’t.

In August 2020, the Seventy-third World Health Assembly (“WHA”), through the written silence procedure, endorsed the new global vision and overarching strategy for vaccines and immunisation: Immunisation Agenda 2030 (IA2030).

The written silence procedure is when the Director General transmits to the Member States a proposal for consideration and then sets a deadline within which written objections need to be submitted. In this case, within 14 days from the date of dispatch of the Director General’s communication.

“In absence of the receipt by the set date of any written objection from a Member State, the proposal concerned will be considered as having been validly adopted by the Health Assembly,” the Written Silence Procedure rules for the WHA stated.

While the covid pandemic prevented in-person meetings, conveniently, non-governmental organisations took advantage of the situation and adopted the “silence procedure.” Along with WHO, the UN General Assembly and UN Economic and Social Council also adopted the practice.

Qui tacet consentire videtur – “silence means consent.” Democracy at its finest!

What are IA2030’s Targets?

Targets to be achieved by 2030 include:

Achieving 90% coverage for essential vaccines given in childhood and adolescence.

Halving the number of children completely missing out on vaccines which WHO labels as “zero dose” children.

Completing 500 national or subnational introductions of new or under-utilised vaccines – such as those for covid-19, rotavirus, or human papillomavirus (HPV)

How Will WHO Measure Progress?

You can find details on how IA2030’s targets will be measured by following the hyperlinks ‘Explore Data’ on THIS webpage. Below are excerpts from a few of what WHO terms ‘Impact Goal Indicators’. It gives a good indication of what vaccines they will be pushing onto populations and when – to be forewarned is to be forearmed.

Impact Goal 1.1: Modelled estimates project the number of lives that “will be saved” from 2021-2030 by achieving IA2030’s aspirational coverage targets for WHO-recommended vaccines. Estimates are included for global and regional deaths prevented through the administration of vaccines against 14 diseases.

The initial scope focuses on 14 pathogens, which will be expanded to update the estimates at the midpoint of IA2030. 2021-2030: Hepatitis B, Hib, HPV, JE, measles, MenA, Streptococcus pneumoniae, rotavirus, rubella, yellow fever, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, TB (BCG) By 2025: Polio, typhoid, influenza, cholera, multivalent meningitis, covid-19, varicella, dengue, mumps, rabies, hepatitis A, hepatitis E, and other new vaccines. Impact Goal 1: Prevent Disease, 1.1 Saves Lives, IA2030 Scorecard – Global, Immunisation Agenda 2030

Impact Goal 1.3: Globally, the IA2030 target is 90% for coverage of these four vaccines – DTP (diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis), measles, pneumococcal disease, and HPV.

Impact Goal 2.2: The target is 500 vaccine introductions in low- and middle-income countries by 2030, including current new or under-utilised vaccine introductions (NUVI) as well as vaccines that will be recommended over the decade.

Introductions are defined as addition of a vaccine to the national immunisation schedule … New or underutilised vaccines are defined as vaccines that have not yet been introduced into national immunisation schedules in all countries where recommended by WHO. Vaccines included in this indicator that are recommended by WHO for use in national immunisation schedules in all countries: HepB birth dose, Hib, HPV, IPV2, MCV2, PCV, rotavirus, rubella, DTP booster (currently reporting the fourth dose at any age), and covid-19 (interim recommendation). Vaccines included in this indicator that are recommended by WHO for use in national immunisation schedules in countries in certain geographic region(s), in some high-risk populations, or in immunisation programmes with certain characteristics: YF, JE, MenA, multivariate meningitis, typhoid, cholera, dengue, rabies, HepA, influenza, varicella, and mumps. Impact Goal 2: Promote Equity, 2.2 Provide access to all vaccines, IA2030 Scorecard – Global, Immunisation Agenda 2030

Why are they targeting the introduction of so many vaccines in low- and middle-income countries (“LMICs”)? The European Immunisation Agenda 2030 gives a clue:

Immunisation has a high return on investments, especially in LMICs. In a recent study on the return in investments from immunisation in 94 LMICs, the return on every dollar invested was estimated at almost USD 20 between 2021–2030. European Immunisation Agenda 2030, 2021, pg. 3

What Does IA2030 Say?

IA2030 envisions a world where everyone, everywhere, at every age, fully benefits from vaccines Immunisation is playing a critical role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) … Immunisation critical to SDG3 – to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. Because health is so fundamental to development, IA2030 will also contribute – either directly or indirectly – to 13 of the other SDGs. Immunisation Agenda 2030: A Global Strategy to Leave No One Behind, World Health Organisation

The following are extracts from the Immunisation Agenda 2030 dated 1 April 2020. For ease of reference, the page numbers where the text appears in the 60-page document are noted in square brackets at the end of the paragraph.

Lessons from the Global Vaccine Action Plan: The Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP) was the global immunization strategy of the “Decade of vaccines” (2011–2020). Developed through extensive global consultations, GVAP brought together existing goals to eradicate and eliminate diseases and set new global goals that accounted for the full spectrum of functions of immunization programmes. The review of experience with GVAP in 2019 revealed important lessons for the decade to 2030. [pg. 18]

Life-course approach. The growing number of new vaccines administered after childhood is opening frontiers for national immunisation programmes and will require new methods for delivery. Furthermore, booster doses should be introduced for lifelong protection against diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus. IA2030 has a stronger focus on extending the benefits of vaccination throughout the life-course. [pg. 25]

Strengthening partnerships beyond health. The future of immunisation will increasingly be based on integration and collaboration with stakeholders within and beyond health. IA2030 proposes closer collaboration with existing and new partners. Such enhanced collaboration will have mutual advantages, extending the benefits of immunisation while helping others to achieve their goals. [pg. 25]

Accelerating innovation. A more nimble, robust research agenda offers new opportunities to meet future challenges. IA2030 focuses on not only the development of new vaccines but also accelerating innovation to improve programme performance, surveillance and quality and to increase access to data, drawing on lessons from other sectors. [pg. 26]

Strategic Priority 3: Everyone is protected by full immunisation, regardless of location, age, socioeconomic status or gender-related barriers. [pg. 36]

Strategic Priority 4: All people benefit from recommended immunisations throughout the life-course. [pg. 38]

Strategic Priority 4. Key areas of focus. Tracking vaccination status: Institute policies for monitoring vaccination coverage at different ages and facilitating administration of vaccines throughout the life-course. [pg. 38]

Strategic Priority 4. Application of the core principles. People-centred: Vaccination throughout the life-course is integrated into other health care services for different age groups. [pg. 39]

Strategic Priority 4. Application of the core principles. Data-guided: Implementation and social and behavioural research will be conducted to generate evidence for effective delivery of integrated, coordinated packages of vaccination services and to identify new contact points for vaccination throughout the life course. [pg. 39]