“Important News, at Last, We Have a Date for a Debate in Parliament on Excess Deaths.” – Andrew Bridgen

For nine months now Andrew Bridgen has been “asking Parliament on a weekly basis for a debate on the really important issue of excess deaths. This is an issue he says “that affects every community, and every constituency across the land.” he says and that “It has been affecting most of the developed world.”

However, It has been clear that the government and the opposition do not wish to support his request for this important debate and all of his requests have been unsuccessful until now. Today, Andrew Bridgen has been told the good news by the Speaker of the House of Commons that he has the adjournment debate on the 20th October 2023.

This is a chance to get all the science, all the facts and all the data, on the record. Bridgen says “It needs to be the best speech i’ve ever given, because, i’ll be speaking for all those who’ve sadly passed before their time, and for all of the bereaved relatives out there who want answers.”

Andrew Bridgen asks the government when we can have a debate on excess deaths – 20 Jul 2023

Bridgen asked the house in July for this debate and saying “Since mid-2022, we have been suffering from excess deaths in the UK. So far this year, we have been seeing around 8% excess mortality. On a weekly basis, that means that around 950 more of our constituents are passing away each week than the five-year average. I have been requesting a debate on this matter regularly for the past six months to no avail. I can understand why the Government do not wish to debate this topic, but the silence from the Opposition parties is perplexing. May I ask the Leader of the House when the public will get an opportunity to witness a debate in this House on this issue of life and death that is affecting them, their friends and their families?”

Penny Mordaunt who has been Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council since September 2022, replied “I am sorry that the hon. Member has not been able to secure a debate on this matter. He is sat next to the Chairman of the Backbench Business Committee, who is forever announcing opportunities to secure a debate. Perhaps if he would write to me in more detail about what he has done to secure a debate, I can advise and assist him further.“

To serve as a reminder at this point of the excess deaths that are being ignored in Parliament, here are the figures as posted by forensic investigator and ex police David Dickinson who wrote:

We need investigations not standing ovations.

“England & Wales – Week 37 Excess Deaths Climbing – ACROSS ALL AGES. 87 more deaths under 1 years old in 2023 vs. 2022.”

“Wash and repeat for Scotland. Ireland, Canada, Sweden, Australia… (on and on). “

2020-2021 – Elderly deaths were down (because so many died during the lockdown of Care Homes in 2020). However, the 15-64 year old groups are now Dying Suddenly in increasing numbers. Outside of the Care Homes, this is the largest vaccinated group in 2021.

2021-2022 – A growing tragedy unfolds. The spike is in 4-24 year old age groups (as the vaccine is pushed on this younger population). As the 25+ age group had died in larger numbers in 2021, the comparative number of deaths in these groups dropped in 2022 (while still in Excess over the 10-year pre-pandemic average).

2022-2023 – The tragedy escalates.

We are UP 87 deaths under 1 years old. Is this the impact of vaccinated parents with newborns?

Deaths in almost every age group are UP over 2022 numbers (totaling an increase of 13,825 from 2022 to 2023).

Time for every ‘Leader’ to admit what we all know. No more coverups re-writing history by manipulating and deleting data. https://dksdata.com/ExcessDeaths

Note: The UK death data is by Date Registered which means this only gets WORSE (due to the lag in reporting). Data shown over the 10-year pre-pandemic average.

Well done and thank you to Andrew Bridgen for his integrity and detemination, we are all in support of him and wish him all the best for the debate on the 20th of October!