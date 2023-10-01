Covid Vaccine Harms: We must speak up because governments won’t admit it’s happening until we make them

Dr. Guy Hatchard bumped into several friends last week who are experiencing ongoing health issues. New Zealand’s hospitals are overwhelmed, as they are in other highly covid-vaccinated countries. There is no point in governments throwing cash at the problem until there is an open discussion about the causes, he says.

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

This week I bumped into a number of friends who are experiencing ongoing health issues. These issues include repeated bouts of covid-19 infection and episodes of pneumonia. Another friend finds difficulty running without developing shortness of breath and tachycardia. Others with digestive problems, and some with cancers.

Our hospitals are overwhelmed, as they are in highly vaccinated countries around the world. UK figures show more than 400,000 people waited more than 24 hours in ED before being seen last year. Our wannabe political leaders are telling us they will fix our similar wait times by throwing more cash at the problem. But there just might not be enough cash, unless and until we have an open discussion about the causes.

If you read our corporate media, you might think that people asking questions about covid vaccine safety are mad right-wing extremists, hell-bent on destroying our nation. It is an entirely false image carefully crafted by influencers, many of whom are highly paid to do so. You might be surprised to realise that the world’s leading medical experts have started to ask the same questions.

Dr. Harvey Risch a world-renowned cancer and chronic disease expert and Professor Emeritus at Yale School of Public Health reports his research:

Young vaccinated people are being diagnosed with cancers in numbers previously considered impossible, because the covid-19 vaccine has “compromised” immune systems by disabling the body’s ability to “gobble up” non-normal cancerous cells … Clinicians have been seeing very strange things: For example, 25-year-olds with colon cancer, who don’t have family histories of the disease – that’s basically impossible according to the known paradigm for how colon cancer works – and other long-latency cancers that they’re seeing in very young people.

Curiously, we aren’t reading reports like this in our newspapers or hearing about them from politicians standing for election. Instead, we are still being prompted by government-paid social media advertising to rush out and get more shots.

New Zealand now ranks among the least informed nations in the world.

If you ask questions about covid vaccine safety, as Dr. Risch does above, you are cancelled within minutes on YouTube, as one of my videos was last night, with the message that you cannot question the safety of:

… currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Fortunately, there are ways around this. Watch Dr. John Campbell who reports an analysis of official UK Office for National Statistics (“ONS”) data on deaths for the period June 2022 to May 2023. If you take the death rate among the unvaccinated as the baseline expected rate of deaths for the whole of the UK, analysis shows that there were actually a colossal additional 155,803 deaths, or 426 deaths per day, among the vaccinated population. This was shared among all age groups. Dr. Campbell gets around the YouTube censors by repeatedly saying, laced with heavy irony, that this rise in deaths could not possibly be due to covid vaccination because the UK government has reassured us that it is “safe and effective.”

New Zealand Stats does not publish equivalent data for our country separating the outcomes for the vaccinated and unvaccinated, but it is worth noting that our rate of excess deaths among the whole population for the same period was twice as high as the UK. Draw your own conclusions about what is being kept hidden from us.

No one limiting their reading to approved New Zealand “mainstream” channels would have heard of the following recent gem of information either.

Dr. Paul Offit is one of the world’s strongest proponents of immunisation and a member of the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. Dr. Offit has announced that he will not be getting this year’s mRNA covid booster and admitted he did not get the mRNA bivalent vaccine last year either. He has warned that vaccine-induced myocardial (heart) disease may last longer than expected.

Now I ask you, if your doctor were to tell you that he wasn’t going to get a vaccine because he wasn’t sure it was safe, but then urged you to get it – would you believe him? Of course not, you would smell a rat. This is precisely why no corporate media in New Zealand will utter a dicky bird about Dr. Offit’s worries. They have been paid to avoid such hard truths. Moreover, any among our doctors questioning covid-19 vaccine safety have been struck off or sanctioned.

Dr. Offit’s concerns are highlighted by a study entitled ‘Multimodal Molecular Imaging Reveals Tissue-Based T Cell Activation and Viral RNA Persistence for Up to 2 Years Following covid-19’ which found that covid viral RNA and resulting immune activation can persist for long periods. The study did not differentiate between the effects of covid-19 and the possible effects of covid vaccination since all but one of the subjects were previously infected with covid-19 and covid-19 vaccinated. The results of this study dovetail with another study we reported recently which demonstrated that toxic spike protein solely attributable to covid-19 vaccination is detectable in the blood for up to six months (the duration of the study).

Let us leave aside for a moment whether our health issues result from covid infection, long covid, covid vaccination, or covid lockdowns. Instead, return to the origin of covid itself. The US government has stepped up the process of demonising China over the gain-of-function research undertaken at the Wuhan Virology Lab. They have stripped Wuhan of US funding. (Why on earth did they fund it in the first place?) Their aim is clear: to distract us from the suspicion that both covid-19 and covid vaccination come from a biotech lab (it’s an open secret).

You don’t have to look very far for a motive. Biotechnology has become a trillion-dollar industry, a gravy train for millions of people in the health sector, and a mainstay of the US economy. The only fly in the ointment – it doesn’t work and apparently isn’t safe. It kills people. I can say this not only because I am not on YouTube, but because I read published research papers.

Our health authorities have long since given up any pretence of citing research when they tell us what to do about our burgeoning health problems, otherwise, we all might start asking questions. It is time we did.

Don’t think, as one vaccine-injured person confided to me this week, that it is useless to complain, that it is water under the bridge. Even at this late stage, if enough people speak up, it can move mountains. The UK government announced it would mandate health sector employees but was forced to back down when workers refused to comply.

Otherwise, we will continue as victims of biotechnology experimentation funded by governments and endorsed by our national health authorities. Just remember that if we don’t speak up, there is more of the same on the way. Hundreds of novel biotechnology vaccines are in the pipeline whose ultimate effects are unknown. Dozens of new viruses are getting ready to escape from labs still carrying out risky research.

Look into published research on covid-19 vaccination outcomes. You will find plenty of citations in the pages of our reports. If you feel that your health problems might be due to covid-19 or covid vaccination, make a claim to the Accident Compensation Corporation (“ACC”), besiege political candidates, badger your doctor, register a report with the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (“CARM”), ask your lawyer for advice, contact NZDSOS and the Free Speech Union. Don’t take no for an answer. This will not be a protest but a necessary first step to restore our health, to assert our right to an honest government, a free exchange of information and medical choice.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, is a New Zealander who was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID). He is the author of ‘Your DNA Diet: Leveraging the Power of Consciousness To Heal Ourselves and Our World. An Ayurvedic Blueprint for Health and Wellness’.

You can subscribe to Dr. Hatchard’s websites HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology. You can also follow Dr. Hatchard on Twitter HERE and Facebook HERE.