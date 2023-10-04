The WHO Power Grab Must Be Stopped – Our Silence is our Consent

The 75th World Health Assembly adopted amendments to 5 articles of the International Health Regulations on May 27, 2022. The currently proposed amendments to the regulations are primarily designed to support the “Pharmaceutical” Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC) and will give the WHO power over worldwide health regulations that violate our human rights.

“An 18-month period of unawareness, ignorance, and silence is all that is needed for the amendments to enter into force.” The deadline to reject the amendments is December 1, 2023, which is rapidly approaching.” and to remain silent cannot be an option as our silence is our consent.

Although the 194 member nations may invoke their right to REJECT the amendments (under Article 61), practically no one on earth seems to be aware of this situation according to James Roguski who has been working tirelessly for months to bring awareness to both the people and leaders of nations.

They Changed International Law

It is essential for us to understand the 194 delegates, who are unelected, unaccountable, and largely unknown, have acquired an unusual level of authority to modify international law by simply agreeing to do so.

Once they have discreetly accepted and adopted any proposed amendments, no further endorsement or signatures from Presidents, Prime Ministers, or legislative bodies like Parliaments, Congress, or Senates are required. (source). The amendments in question were submitted on May 24, 2022, by the following nations:

Australia,

Bosnia and Herzegovina,

Colombia,

the European Union and its Member States,

Japan,

Monaco,

the Republic of Korea,

the United Kingdom and

the United States of America.

The amendments were adopted just three days later on May 27, 2022, without any opportunity for public discussion, debate or comment. If amendments were adopted in this manner on May 27, 2022. This can easily happen again in 2023 or 2024 (source).

Video is of May 27, 2022, at the 75th World Health Assembly, the 194 member nations adopted amendments to the International Health Regulations. “The ending was absolutely bizarre,” says Roguski

The revised articles of the International Health Regulations can be found on pages 83-86 of the following document: Revised Articles of the International Health Regulations

The following version of the amendments seems to have disappeared from the WHO website. Amendments Adopted On May 27 2022 276KB ∙ PDF file Download

The “Silence Procedure”

The “silence procedure” is a form of tacit consent or acceptance, says James Roguski who cites G. R. Berridge (2010) from his work “Diplomacy: Theory and Practice (Page 158.).

“… a proposal with strong support is deemed to have been agreed unless any member raises an objection to it before a precise deadline: silence signifies assent – or, at least, acquiescence. This procedure relies on a member in a minority fearing that raising an objection will expose it to the charge of obstructiveness and, thereby, the perils of isolation.“

Roguski explains “Often the “silence procedure” is the last step in adopting or agreeing to specific text after the basic premises of the text have been agreed upon in previous negotiations.” adding that “Those who remain silent are taken to agree.”

The Main Reasons To Stop The Amendments

Yet we do not agree, how can any of us agree now that we know what the WHO is capable of? We have experienced one-world health governance in action throughout the plandemic, and have found they certainly cannot be trusted with our health, our lives, and our sovereignty.

Roguski has documented his argument as to why the amendments must be stopped and asks for it to be freely shared, the excerpt below is from his work “The People’s Guide to the Proposed Amendments to the International Health Regulations” which can be viewed here.

The lessons that the World Health Organization claims to have learned from the past 4 years are NOT the

lessons that they need to learn. The currently proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations are

primarily designed to support the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC). These negotiations are NOT addressing the fundamental health and unalienable rights of “We the People of the

World.” These negotiations MUST STOP IMMEDIATELY (source)

Enormous atrocities have been committed over the past 4 years. An extensive and comprehensive international investigation and tribunal to deal with all of the following must be held before any potential agreements can be negotiated.

The origins of “SARS-CoV-2”

Transmissibility and contagiousness of COVID-19

True level of danger/risk

Efficacy and safety of social controls relative to the harm that they caused

The true nature of the “medical countermeasures” (such as mRNA injections)

The suppression of less harmful/costly/invasive alternatives

Conflicts of interest, private profits, etc.

Lack of accountability of the World Health Organization and the dangers of diplomatic immunity

enjoyed by the unaccountable, unelected and largely unknown bureaucrats within the WHO/UN system

that operate with impunity.

“NO ONE HAS BEEN HELD ACCOUNTABLE UNTIL EVERYONE HAS BEEN HELD ACCOUNTABLE”

No Derogation of Rights

Roguski has asserted that in order to prevent the abuses that have happened in the past, fundamental, unalienable human rights MUST be enshrined into international law. Every government, every corporation, every organization, and every individual human being must respect and honour everyone’s unalienable rights despite any declaration of a “state of emergency” by anyone.

“Governments do NOT have the authority to suspend human rights because of so-called “emergencies.” The declaration of an “emergency” does not give anyone the right to infringe upon anyone else’s unalienable human rights.

Every individual human being has the right to withhold their consent and refuse treatment or intervention of any kind, at any time, regardless of whether there is a declared “emergency” or not. Regardless of the scope and/or severity of any disease outbreak or real pandemic, human rights remain unalienable and may not be limited in any way”

James Roguski speaks to the UKs Doctor John Cambell regarding the WHO Power Grab.

We can take action by letting our MPs and Prime minister know that Nations Can Reject the regulations, but have until the end of November 2023 to let our leaders, know that this is what the people want and expect in our “democratic” nation. They are in their roles to serve us, the people, not the WHO, the UN, the WEF, Klaus, or themselves, US, it is time they did so.

Below are Articles 61 and 59 of the International Health Regulations:

We do not have much time left for the so-called leaders of our nations to take action in what is a threatening power grab from the WHO and although petitions have proved to be next to useless in the past, we still need to raise awareness and show that we are not consenting and our Our Silence is our Consent.

If you haven't heard about the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations that would hand the WHO unprecedented powers and threaten state sovereignty, please pay attention.



