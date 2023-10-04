Speaker of the House – Has it Been part of Donald Trump’s Plans All Along?

“House Republicans have been in contact with Trump and the have started an effort to push him as the next Speaker” according to Hannity. Donald Trump was said to be “open” to it.” Trump however, responded as if he had only just considered such a role, but could it be that it has been part of his plans all along?

“A lot of people have been asking me about it,” Trump said. He continued, saying that there are a lot of “great people in the Republican Party who could handle the job. If I can help them do it in the process [of running for president] then I’ll do it.”

TODAY



Hannity:

“‘House Republicans have been in contact’ with Trump & they have started an effort to push him as the next SPEAKER – and sources say he is OPEN to it…President Trump might be open to helping the Republican Party..”



The Shadow 🥷 pic.twitter.com/hq7m8Q7P07 https://t.co/2N3QbSpPzZ — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) October 4, 2023

McCarthy Ousted Out

On Tuesday night, the House voted to oust McCarthy as Speaker in a 216-210 vote, marking the first time in history that a sitting Speaker was booted from the post.

The decision, the first time in U.S. history that the House has voted to remove its own speaker, now means the members of Congress must vote for the California Republican’s replacement. With no clear GOP candidate in line for the role, further infighting and chaos within the party is expected as it tries to decide who to nominate, reported Newsnight.

McCarthy however, announced late Tuesday that he would not attempt to become Speaker again, the GOP conference will have a candidate forum next Tuesday to select their pick for the role, with Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) presiding.

Support for Trump

Before Republicans won back the House in the 2022 midterms, Trump said he would not be interested in taking the top job.

“No, I think that it’s not something I wanted. A lot of people bring it up. It’s brought up all the time,” he said last March. “No, it’s not something I want to do. I want to look at what’s happening, and then we’re going to be doing something else. No, it’s not something I would be interested in.” (source)

However, some Republican lawmakers are already stating that they will be voting for former President Donald Trump to become House Speaker following the historic ousting of Kevin McCarthy from the role.

“He Will Make America Great Again”

It appears that Trump has a lot of support, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for one.

She posted on the X platform, “The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump. He will end the war in Ukraine. He will secure the border. He will end the politically weaponized government. He will make America energy independent again. He will pass my bill to stop transgender surgeries on kids and keep men out of women’s sports. He will support our military and police. And so much more!

He has a proven 4 year record as President of the United States of America. He received a record number of Republican votes of any Republican Presidential candidate! We can make him Speaker and then elect him President! He will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!! ” (source).

Eleven hours later, Rep. Greene appeared on America Sunrise reiterating that “President Trump is the man for the job.”

I’m supporting President Donald J. Trump to be the next Speaker of the House!



He has a proven four year record of putting America First and implementing the policies the American people want.



President Trump is the man for the job! pic.twitter.com/KFOIb64XMe — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 4, 2023

Trump responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“A lot of people have been calling me a speaker all I can say is we’ll do whatever is best for the country and for the Republican party. We have some great people, I just want to say we have some great, great people.”

When asked by a reporter “would you take the job”

Trump replied “a lot of people have asked me about it, I’m focused you know, we’re leading,[….] we’re leading by like 50 points for president, you know, my focus is totally on that. If I can help them during the process I would do it, but we have some great people in the Republican party that could do a great job as Speaker”

“I’ll do whatever it is to help, but my focus my total focus is being president and quite honestly making America great again, because we are living in a country in decline. This is a country that’s failing badly we’re not respected in the world, interest rates are through the roof, taxes are through the roof, inflation is horrible…………….. “ Trump continued with his presidency campaign script.

Just Part of the Plan?

Is the offer of speaker also part of a script?Although Trump acted surprised at the idea, it had been spoken about back in January when Kevin McCarthy was struggling to get votes.

Surely Donald Trump was aware that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) who recently “led the effort against McCarthy, voted for Trump to be Speaker of the House back in January?

My vote for Speaker of the House today?



Donald John Trump. pic.twitter.com/ajFdcHVPM5 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 5, 2023 “100 days to save America” said Steve Bannon on that very same day.

“100 days to save America. And in that 100 days Donald J Trump would be voted today, or tonight, to be Speaker of the House.”



Steve Bannonpic.twitter.com/uOSt4fIZlm https://t.co/mU75qTmS5J — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) January 5, 2023

Of course he knew and it has not come as a surprise that he is now being pushed into

“There are obviously big pieces moving on the chess board. Trump knows what he’s going to do long before he does it. said Linda Forsythe from C-Vine. “It’s a plan, after all. A very complex one. Do you think we got here only to have Trump’s path made random by a lack of forethought? There is method to his role. There is planning and anticipation. 5D chess is always in play.”