Nobel Propaganda Prize awarded to two non-discoverers of a technology misused to make the worst “vaccines” in history

On Monday, the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman. They were recognised “for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against covid-19.”

The press release stated: “The discoveries by the two Nobel Laureates were critical for developing effective mRNA vaccines against covid-19 during the pandemic that began in early 2020. Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times.”

The truth is that these two scientists were rewarded for inventing the mRNA injection containing spike protein which affects and, in many cases, annihilates the human immune system.

In a backhanded acknowledgement, the prize awarding committee explained that they hope their reward will help to combat vaccine hesitancy.

If this Nobel Prize is not propaganda for a fake “vaccine” then what is it?

As if the establishment is doubling down on its propaganda, yesterday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry to those responsible “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.”

In an article last month, Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea discussed the relationship between what appears to be artificially intelligent microrobots or possibly self-assembled quantum dots. She has been finding “these colour-changing spheres” in the blood of covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated people. “These artificially intelligent technologies do not belong in human blood,” she said.

Dr. Bryam Bridle has been contacted about Karikó and Weissman being awarded a Nobel Prize by people who lost faith in the Nobel Prize long ago. “I have to admit to some naïveté in the field of medical history. Out of fairness, there were some major blunders prior to this one. They include the Nobel Prize being awarded to António Egas Moniz in 1949 for developing frontal lobotomies, and to Barack Obama for ‘peace’,” he wrote.

Below are Dr. Bridle’s comments on the Karikó/Weissman Nobel Propaganda Prize.

By Dr. Byram Bridle, 2 October 2023

It has just been announced that the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Drs. Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman. The recognition was made “for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against covid-19”.

This is a tragedy for at least three reasons:

The modified RNA shots have not only proven to be ineffective, ever-accumulating data suggest they may have predisposed people who took them to getting covid-19. The nucleoside modifications for which the award was given are responsible for the modified RNAs from these shots being found in the body for many weeks and even months post-injection. We were publicly guaranteed that these modified RNAs would not be found in the body beyond approximately 36-48 hours, because longer than that could be dangerous. For goodness sake, these modified RNAs are even being inadvertently transferred to breastfeeding babies via their shedding in mothers’ milk. So, a dangerous modification that ultimately caused all people pushing the public health narrative to be proven liars is worthy of an award?!? Dr. Robert Malone is demonstrably (via patents and publications) an original inventor of the foundational technology used to make the covid-19 shots. It is strange that the tweaking of the technology in a harmful way was recognised over the foundational technology itself. It seems that Dr. Malone may have been overlooked due to political reasons, which should never play a role in an award for scientific research. Dr. Malone does not consider the current modified RNA shots to be effective, or particularly safe. So, his name would not fit well alongside an award declaration stating the covid-19 shots are “effective”. I did note that the award selection committee dropped the term “safe” from the mantra used to describe the shots.

One of the craziest things about this announcement is the following image that was presented to highlight “Methods for vaccine production before the covid-19 pandemic“….

…if anything, this illustration reminds me of how much better the traditional technologies were compared to modified RNA shots. With more traditional vaccines, such as those recommended before a person goes on vacation to an exotic location where a unique pathogen is endemic:

A person would be protected from getting the disease

A person would be protected from transmitting the causative agent of the disease to others

A person did not need everyone around them to take the shot to be personally protected

A medical professional would administer the vaccine and then wish the person well on their vacation; they would not tell the person to stay away from the ‘danger zone’/vacation destination

The same medical professional would have no concerns about the person returning home because they would have confidence that the agent of the exotic disease would not be brought back

The vaccine would have undergone at least a decade of clinical trial testing before public use, so its safety profile (including long-term) would be better defined than a technology rolled out after one year

A single shot (at most two) could provide life-long protection (against disease and transmission)

So, I must be missing something. If it were me and I felt compelled to give an award for a vaccine technology and I was comparing the performance of modified RNA shots versus traditional technologies, it would be a no-contest. The traditional technologies would win hands down.

The day the Nobel Prize gets awarded for a medical technology that has dramatically underperformed and possibly backfired, and that still has not undergone full and proper clinical trial testing, is the day that I lose all respect for the once noble award.

Sadly, that day has come. The Nobel Prize has been demoted to a mere tool for promoting propaganda.

About the Author

Byram Bridle, with a PhD in immunology, is an Associate Professor of Viral Immunology in the Department of Pathobiology at the University of Guelph, Canada. He is not a medical doctor, nor is he a veterinarian. He is a scientist, who conducts research on animals.

He is most well-known for speaking out about the biodistribution and toxicity of the covid injection spike protein and his opposition to many of the covid public health interventions. For this, the establishment is punishing him. As he notes at the top of his article: “It has been two years, two months, and nine days (or 801 total days) since the administration of my employer, the University of Guelph, banned me from accessing my office and laboratory.”

Dr. Bridle publishes articles on his Substack page ‘Covid Chronicles’ which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.

Featured image: Drew Weissman (left) and Katalin Karikó (right). Source: Nature