MEP calls out hate and fake news spread by corporate media terrorist organisations that has led to “millions of victims”

“To return to normal human values it is necessary that CNN, Reuters, Associated Press, Deutsche Welle and similar media fanatics and media Taliban be declared terrorist organisations because of the enormous amount of fake news and hate they spread, Mislav Kolakušić, Member of the European Parliament for Croatia, tweeted on Wednesday attaching the video clip below.
Transcript
Media and Truth
In order to return to normal human values, it is necessary to declare CNN, Reuters, Associated Press, Deutshe Welle and similar media fanatics and media Taliban as terrorist organisations.
During the so-called pandemics and forced wars, they produce an enormous amount of false information and spread hatred among people and nations, resulting in millions of victims throughout Europe and the world.
This is not the law on freedom of the media, but the law on the freedom of spreading hate and fake news that led the world into the dark ages of totalitarian systems.
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help..
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
.
Can you please help power The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful journalism for the years to come…
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Categories: Breaking News, World News