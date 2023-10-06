MEP calls out hate and fake news spread by corporate media terrorist organisations that has led to “millions of victims”

“To return to normal human values it is necessary that CNN, Reuters, Associated Press, Deutsche Welle and similar media fanatics and media Taliban be declared terrorist organisations because of the enormous amount of fake news and hate they spread, Mislav Kolakušić, Member of the European Parliament for Croatia, tweeted on Wednesday attaching the video clip below.

Mislav Kolakusic on Media and Truth, EU Parliament, 4 October 2023 (1 min)

Transcript

Media and Truth

In order to return to normal human values, it is necessary to declare CNN, Reuters, Associated Press, Deutshe Welle and similar media fanatics and media Taliban as terrorist organisations.

During the so-called pandemics and forced wars, they produce an enormous amount of false information and spread hatred among people and nations, resulting in millions of victims throughout Europe and the world.

This is not the law on freedom of the media, but the law on the freedom of spreading hate and fake news that led the world into the dark ages of totalitarian systems.