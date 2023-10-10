Was “Unfavourable” Deal Intentionally Designed to Aid Plan to go to War With Iran?

“The U.S. very much wants to signal to Iran that even if Washington doesn’t have an appetite for war, we’re willing to support Israel, which does.” – Parsi

An agreement negotiated between the Biden administration and Iran to secure the release of five American citizens in exchange for five Iranian prisoners and $6 billion was deemed “unfavourable” by Donald Trump. However, it looks as if the deal has benefitted Trump in more ways than one, he is using the barbaric attack to bolster potential votes in his election campaign and worse, the U.S. has been given reason to point the finger at Iran for the barbaric attack in Israel and therefore an excuse to go to war with them.

Dire Consequences

Trump responded to the prisoner swap agreement and said that “the deal that did not result in an even-handed outcome” as Iran had asked Joe Biden to lift sanctions preventing the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar, a request to which Biden agreed to.

Trump issued a stark warning to America, urging them to prepare for “dire consequences.”

The $6 billion of Iran’s oil revenue, had been frozen in South Korea, and was to be transferred to bank accounts in Qatar and the funds to be monitored “to ensure Iran uses the money for goods” not currently under sanctions, reported the Financial Times (FT).

Sources involved in this process insisted they would be “strictly controlled” with no funds going to Iran, only humanitarian transactions, including food, medicine, agriculture, paid to third party vendors, transaction by transaction.”

Biden Gives into Blackmail

The prisoner swap was condemned by leading US Republicans as “a ransom payment and sanctions relief”, and columnist Daniel Johnson wrote in The Telegraph, who added;

“Biden will be “patting himself on the back” over this deal” and “while it will mean “giving an evil regime” $6 billion, the sum is from oil revenues sequestered under sanction laws, allowing the president to claim that his deal “won’t cost the US taxpayer a cent.

“But the reality is that Biden’s “murky prisoner swap” will only “damage American prestige, encourage the Iranians to take more Western hostages, and help fund the regime’s nuclear ambitions“. It was hoped that the prisoner swap would “help build a degree of trust that creates conditions for further discussions on Iran’s muscular nuclear programme“, said the Financial Times.

The Nuclear Agreement

Restrictions had previously been imposed on Iran under the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which went into effect in January 2016. This was a landmark accord reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) and Germany—collectively known as the P5+1.

Under its terms, Iran agreed to dismantle much of its nuclear program and open its facilities to more extensive international inspections in exchange for billions of dollars worth of sanctions relief,” The UN Security Council could vote to continue sanctions relief, a “snapback” mechanism in the event of violations of the deal, effective for ten years.

In April 2020, the U.S wanted to snap back sanctions, despite withdrawing from the deal in 2018, meaning they could not unilaterally implement the “snapback” mechanism. Trump instead, imposed a wide range of unrelated U.S. sanctions on Iran restricting even multinational firms from transacting with sanctioned Iranian entities including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iran Resumed Nuclear Activities

Consequently, Iran resumed its nuclear activities enriching trace amounts of uranium to nearly weapons-grade levels, sparking international alarm. “Administration officials say they will launch a raft of new punitive measures” […] “some observers believe may be aimed at seeking to provoke a confrontation with Tehran in the run up to the US election. wrote the Guardian

The two countries sought to de-escalate tensions leading to proposals from Iran agreeing not to target Americans and to cap its uranium enrichment at 60% purity, a level below weapons grade. The U.S. was to refrain from imposing additional sanctions that “further strangle the economy.” Important to note, the U.S. reportedly was pushing Tehran to stop selling drones to Moscow, which Russian forces have used in the war against Ukraine.

The U.S. officials also warned further nuclear advances by Iran could make returning to the original deal impossible. In June 2023, reports emerged that Washington and Tehran were nearing an informal agreement that would have Iran limit uranium enrichment to 60 percent.

Pantomime Season

Obviously, tensions and obvious lack of trust that the US has for Iran make the thought of 6 billion dollars placed into Iran’s back pocket just a few weeks later, seem utterly ridiculous. Arguably, the news of a senile old POTUS practically gifting that amount of money to a perceived “enemy” who had a “muscular” nuclear programme, was useful in that it could be used to create fear among the people.

Trump proceeded to let the world know just how “unfavourable”the deal was and that it was negotiated by Iran in bad faith and gave the Iranian regime “too much in exchange for too little.”

It was “an embarrassment” to him as a citizen,” he said, according to BBC.

“It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of this deal,” Trump stated. “The Iran deal is defective to its core.”

Did Trump use a mass mind control technique to alert the population to the possiblity that Iran was now in a better position to increase their nuclear programme? It sounds like “predictive programming” to me to incite fear and anticipate those “terrible things that would start to happen.”

As is Trump’s style, he infantalises the crowd and uses psychological conditioning wrapped up in a “good guy, bad guy” technique, with himself against Iran and himself against Biden who plays two parts in the MAGA pantomime, the daft old man and the bad guy that has made America a “laughing stock.” In this interactive pantomime, the crowd is right behind Trump and believe he is the cavalry ready to protect us all against the “bad guy.”

How America Gets to War

However, “They’ve been looking for an excuse to go to war with Iran for a LONG time” Has Trump not only just prepared the American people for this, but as the “good guy” has also got their support?

Question – “What is the “traditional way to get America into war?”

Please watch this important video clip from the X post below for the answer.

Patrick Clawson is the Director of Research at Washington Institute Of Near East Policy



This is him describing “How America ‘Gets to War’” from a private event in 2012 that was leaked in 2020



He’s telling the Establishment what it would take to finally be able to go to war with… pic.twitter.com/GlIsD9WYq3 — Operation Libertas (@OpLibertas) October 8, 2023

Military Exercises

It would appear U.S. and Israel have collaborated to prepare for that event, and have conducted a growing number of military exercises in recent months that Israeli leaders say are designed to test potential attack plans with Iran

On January 16, 2021, just four days before Biden’s inauguration, Trump ordered the military to reassign Israel to CENTCOM, its Middle East combatant command. Historically, the U.S. military has rather counterintuitively kept Israel under its European Command, or EUCOM, in order to avoid tensions with Gulf Arab allies like Saudi Arabia. This was one of a volley of last-minute decisions by Trump designed to force the Biden administration to abandon diplomacy and adopt the framework of his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran.

“For decades, DOD placed Israel in the European Command (EUCOM) AOR due to significant tensions between Israel and its neighbors in the Middle East,” a Congressional Research Service report about the move observed, noting that “improved Israeli ties with some Arab states may allow more open coordination to counter Iran.”

Trump’s order followed a December 2020 bill introduced by several Republican senators, including Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., to study the transfer of Israel to CENTCOM. “Tasking CENTCOM to serve as the primary U.S. defense coordinator with Israel instead of EUCOM would acknowledge the new political reality of the Middle East under the Abraham Accords,” Cotton said in a press release.

“Our bill requires a study of the potential transition, which could increase U.S.-Israel military cooperation with regional partners and help better secure the Middle East against threats like Iran.”

Juniper Oak

The Israel – U.S. military cooperation conducted their “largest joint military exercise” in history, just this January when six-thousand four hundred American and 1,500 Israeli troops participated in the training exercise, involving more than 140 aircraft, an aircraft carrier, and live fire exercises with over 180,000 pounds of live munitions.

The exercise, named Juniper Oak. was “not intended to be focused on any one single adversary or threat; it’s all about working together,” but Israeli officials made clear that the exercise was constructed to simulate a war with Iran insisted Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

The US-led drills, involve over 140 aircraft, 12 naval vessels,

and artillery systems from both nations, CENTCOM

“The U.S. very much wants to signal to Iran that even if Washington doesn’t have an appetite for war, we’re willing to support Israel, which does,” said Trita Parsi, the former president of the National Iranian American Council and now president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, told The Intercept in a phone interview.

Notably, Juniper Oak involved exercises in which American aircraft provided mid-air refueling services to Israeli fighter aircraft — a key capability Israel lacks and without which its aircraft cannot reach Iranian targets — and drills involving American B-52 bombers dropping bunker-buster bombs on targets designed to resemble Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran responded to these plans with its own military exercise, which Iranian military commander Maj. Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid said the country considers a “half war” and even a “war before war.”

The senior US defense official said the drill was aimed at showing adversaries, such as Iran, that Washington is not too distracted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and threats from China to mobilize a large military force.

Juniper Oak 23.2 has just begun… pic.twitter.com/DN8tVsGT3D — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 24, 2023

The Times of Israel reported that the Israel Defense Forces had not briefed reporters about the drill at all, aside from a short statement announcing the start of the war games with some extra details, shortly after CENTCOM did. “The IDF does not plan to issue any statements or media from the drill until it ends, and only after CENTCOM officially wraps it up.”

“Almost Two Decades after the U.S. launched the disastrous invasion of Iraq, the Biden administration is on the verge of sleepwalking into yet another major armed conflict in the Middle East.” wrote the Intercept. and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides appeared to endorse a plan for Israel to attack Iranian nuclear facilities with U.S. support (Source).

Nides’s words come after recent high-level military drills between Israel and the United States intended to showcase the ability to strike Iranian targets, as well as recent acts of sabotage and assassination inside Iran believed to have been carried out by both countries.

When asked about the program and whether it is still in place, Major John Moore, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, said, “Iran remains the leading source of instability in the region and is a threat to the United States and our partners. We are constantly monitoring threat streams in coordination with our regional partners and will not hesitate to defend U.S. national interests in the region.” (March 1 2023.)

Secret Contingency Operations

The U.S. Military had previously allocated spending for secret contingency operations pertaining to an Iran war plan, according to a classified Pentagon budget manual listing emergency and special programs reviewed by The Intercept. The contingency plan, code-named “Support Sentry,” was funded in 2018 and 2019, according to the manual, which was produced for the 2019 fiscal year and is classified as an Iran “CONPLAN,” or concept plan, a broad contingency plan for war that the Pentagon develops in anticipation of a potential crisis [emphasis added].

Trump Reshuffling Remained Under Biden Administration

As major U.S. attempts at diplomacy with Iran collapsed under Trump, the Pentagon quietly moved Israel into its Central Command area of responsibility, officially grouping it with the mainly Arab countries of the Middle East. “The reshuffling, which occurred in the final days of the Trump administration and has remained under President Joe Biden, is the military corollary to the financial and diplomatic alliances laid out by the Abraham Accords, a normalization agreement negotiated by Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East envoy, Jared Kushner, between Arab Gulf states and Israel (source)

The accords were touted as a peace deal, but in fact served to align these countries against a common enemy: Iran. “THE ISRAELI GOVERNMENT is more candid than the U.S. about Iran being the focus of these exercises. “In recent months, we have achieved several important goals ,” said then-Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a Hebrew-language press release from June adding “the world has joined the fight against Iran.“

They may well have now that Iran has allegedly taken responsibility for the barbaric attacks in Israel on Saturday 7th October. Which is playing right into the hands of those who have wanted a war with Iran since the 1970s.

Trump Stands With Israel

One of them has shown to be Donald Trump, who says “As president” he will “once again stand with Israel” Surely, a real “Good guy” would stand with the people of both Israel and Palestine and advocate peace putting a stop of the calls of bloodthirsty genocidal revenge against the innocent people of both nations? Instead, it seems that Trump has caused more division between them, knowing what the likely outcome would be.

“As president, I will once again stand with Israel and we will cut off the money to Palestinian terrorists on day one.” – President Trump in Cedar Rapids, Iowa pic.twitter.com/WJa8Zv2wvj — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 7, 2023

He also has used the atrocity in his election campaign, which is bad taste at best.

Not the Cavalry

Donald Trump supporters often say that he is still the Commander in Chief (CIC). If this is true and he is a good guy, why are all of the WEF plans coming to fruition? – the COVID poison mandates imposed? the lockdowns – the restrictions – the climate nonsense – the cost of living crisis and every agenda that is detrimental to the people of the world. They occurred on his watch.

He has not attempted to put a stop to all the atrocities, the deaths, the suffering and it appears he was hell bent on war with Iran. The 6 billion dollar deal that Biden agreed with Iran has benefitted Trump by allowing him to point the finger at Iran and incite fear of the nuclear capabilities the money would have afforded them.

Quite clearly, war with Iran has been on the cards for years, evidence shows us that there have been carefully crafted preparations and war exercises using bombs with Iran’s name on them.

This article will not be popular among the MAGA crowd and Trump suporters, (which I once was), but I fear not, I would not have been writing about the truth all the years I have, if I was looking to be popular. However, Trump supporters attribte good events to him but forget that actually he was in office during some of the worst events in history, but for some reaon Biden (whoever he is) gets the blame.

This is a horrific interactive pantomime, and the main players have played us all massively it would seem. I may be wrong, and hope I am, as we all could do with a knight in shining armour character right about now, but let’s connect the dots.

As has always been said, “the ending won’t be for everybody”

Thank you to the The Intercept for reporting on the US – Israel Collaboration, I recommend visiting their site which has a lot more information on it.