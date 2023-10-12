War Crimes are being Condoned by British MPs

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s Defence Minister ordered “a complete siege of the Gaza Strip,” on Monday in response to Hama’s assault of Israel. “There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed.”
“We are fighting human animals, and we act accordingly” he said using genocidal language as he dehumanised the 2.2 million Palestinians, nearly half of which are children who are sitting ducks in the occupied Gaza Strip. In an admission of intent to commit war crimes, Gallant stated that “Israel is moving to full offense, Gaza will never go back to what it once was,” according to the Times of Israel.
Essentially the stage has been set for a large-scale escalation of the violence that has already led to the killing of hundreds of innocent Israelis and Palestinians. UK MPs say they “support Israel’s right to defend itself” but cannot condemn the war crimes being committed against innocent civilians.
Human Animals
Gallant posted his intentions on the X platform where it received a restricted visibility for hateful conduct.
Doe Starmer support Israel’s ‘right’ to cut Gaza’s water and power?
“Israel is in violation of the Geneva Convention and aspects of International Humanitarian Law. But, of course, the occupation in its entirety is illegal & in violation of swathes of international law & countless UN resolutions,” according to Andrew Feinstein from Double Down News.
“Human rights” lawyer and leader of the UK’s opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer. ignored that fact during an interview with LBC’s NickFerrari on Wednesday. Starmer was asked whether a siege was appropriate,” Cutting off power, cutting off water Sir Keir?
Starmer replied, “I think that Israel does have that right. It is an ongoing situation…” Starmer responds and then contradicts himself saying, “Everything should be done within International Law.”
The former human rights lawyer never elaborated on how collective punishment methods, such as the withdrawal of necessary food and water supplies to a large urban area, could be done within international law.
Labour’s shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry stuck to the same script as Starmer. In an interview on Newsnight, when asked “Do you think cutting off food, water and electricity is within international law?” Thornberry could only reply “I think that Israel has an absolute right to defend itself against terrorists” source
Starmer and Thornberry show support of Israel but have a reluctance to speak of the war crimes and fail to condemn them. Starmer of all people should know that the Israeli military machine does not have a right to commit war crimes, or a right to ignore international law, or the right to undermine the human rights of the people of Gaza.
Neither do they have the right to entirely eliminate an entire population to control whether they live or die, noted media critic Sana Saeed, referring to Gallant’s threat to starve 2 million trapped civilians.
It should be a red flag to the whole country that Starmer, as a potential candidate for the next Prime minister could be supportive of such an inhumane attack equating to the genocide of innocent people.
The Right Side of History, Again
Jeremy Corbyn who was kicked out of the Labour Party by Sir Keir, however, has rightly condemned both the Palestinian assault on southern Israel and the subsequent Israeli reaction.
“The horrific attacks on civilians in Israel were deplorable. This cannot justify the indiscriminate killing of Palestinians, who are paying the price for a crime they did not commit,” he posted on X on Tuesday. “Half of Gaza’s population are children. Trapped in an open-air prison without food, water, gas or electricity, they are watching their homes turn to rubble with nowhere to go.”
A fact that even the EU was not perturbed by it seems when they decided to cancel aid for Palestine despite their recent flagship project of 30 million euros to supply clean drinking water in Gaza.
Therefore, ignoring the important rules of war, and that the use of starvation of the civilian population as a method of warfare is prohibited under customary international law.
Rules of War
Thankfully the move was blocked by Ireland, Spain, and other member states. It is abhorrent that they considered it in the first place, ignoring International Law, which states that;
“All warring parties must take all feasible precautions to minimize harm to civilians and civilian objects, such as homes, shops, schools, and medical facilities. Attacks that target civilians or fail to discriminate between combatants and civilians, or that would cause disproportionate harm to the civilian population compared to the anticipated military gain, are prohibited.” Human Rights Watch
To support Israel’s “right to defend itself” should never also condone inhumane war crimes or give a free reign to the deliberate targeting of civilians.
According to International Law “Indiscriminate attacks can never be justified by pointing to the injustice of the political situation or other political or moral arguments.” and “Parties to a combat must distinguish at all times between combatants and civilians, they can never be the target of attack.”
British Bombs and Bullets
Yet it seems that we can not object to these war crimes being able to continue without hearing accusations of results in accusations of “taking sides.” Former adviser to Jeremy Corbyn, James Schneider was interviewed on GBNews he found “When you oppose Israeli war crimes and Britain’s complicity in them, the British media accuses you of apologising, or an apologist for Hamas.”
Is this just another way of silencing the opposing voices to an agenda?
Schneider explained to the GBNews panel that the reason why we have international law and the reason we have established what war crimes are and what is collective punishment, “is not so that these things can be wiped away and forgotten about when there is another atrocity to respond to.” Sadly the presenters looked irritated even when Schneider pointed out;
“These are war crimes that are being committed, with British Bombs, British bullets and being supported by our government also the governments of the EU and the U.S.“
We Cannot Condone Targeting of Civilians
In an interview on BBC Newsnight, Kirsty Wark was interviewing Husam Zomlot, Head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, who spoke of the 6 family members, who were among 800 who were killed in Israeli strikes into Gaza.
Husam lost a cousin, her husband, children, and mother-in-law among other family members who died instantly when they were bombarded and their entire buiding was brought down, another two infants from the family are in intensive care.
Although Wark said she was sorry for Husam;s personal loss, it was said without a shred of empathy, and she quickly asked “You cannot condone the killing of civilians in Israel? ” Husam answered; No..
“We cannot condone the targeting of civilians from any side”
These People are Not Hamas.”
The Palestinians have been dehumanised which is a precondition to enable the Israeli military machine to commit war crimes. The innocent civilians were not guilty on the barbaric attack of the Israeli people on Saturday the 7th of September, they are not Hamas.
“We support Israels right to defend itself” seems to be the controlled script that we are now seeing worldwid. However, our Leaders and MPs should not be supporting the mass genocide of innocent people which amounts to heinous war crimes.
We cannot tolerate violations of International Law, experts have long warned, that impunity for war crimes only leads to more and “so long as there is impunity for serious abuses, we will continue to see more repression and shedding of civilian blood.” Where does it end?
As James Sneider has said “We should not put forward our diplomatic support, and we should not offer our bombs and bullets to kill people! We must not condone these war crimes.
Discovered in 2000, there are extensive gas reserves off the Gaza coastline:
“It should be noted that 60 percent of the gas reserves along the Gaza-Israel coastline belong to Palestine.
The BG Group drilled two wells in 2000: Gaza Marine-1 & Gaza Marine-2. Reserves are estimated by British Gas to be of the order of 1.4 trillion cubic feet, valued at approximately 4 billion dollars. These are the figures made public by British Gas. The size of Palestine’s gas reserves could be much larger.
Who Owns the Gas Fields?
The issue of sovereignty over Gaza’s gas fields is crucial. From a legal standpoint, the gas reserves belong to Palestine.
The death of Yasser Arafat, the election of the Hamas government & the ruin of the Palestinian Authority have enabled Israel to establish de facto control over Gaza’s offshore gas reserves.
British Gas (BG Group) has been dealing with the Tel Aviv government. In turn, the Hamas government has been bypassed in regards to exploration & development rights over the gas fields.
In 2006, British Gas “was close to signing a deal to pump the gas to Egypt.” (Times, May 23, 2007). According to reports, British Prime Minister Tony Blair intervened on behalf of Israel with a view to shunting the agreement with Egypt.
Gaza & Energy Geopolitics
The military occupation of Gaza is intent upon transferring the sovereignty of the gas fields to Israel in violation of international law.”
source: https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1712072850616533426?s=20
https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1712072850616533426/photo/1
War & Natural Gas: The Israeli Invasion & Gaza's Offshore Gas Fields
By Prof Michel Chossudovsky
Global Research, October 08, 2023
Global Research 8 January 2009
Region: Middle East & North Africa
Theme: Oil & Energy
In-depth Report: PALESTINE
https://www.globalresearch.ca/war-and-natural-gas-the-israeli-invasion-and-gaza-s-offshore-gas-fields/11680
Can’t hardly blame the Israelis! What how much did was abhorrent and unconscionable for any human being? It’s simply proves, Hamas Terrorists are nothing but bloodthirsty Animals. If you see some of those videos, you’ll notice the animals look like foreign paid terrorists. Who do you suppose got the money for that? Iran paid these disgusting creatures to participate with Hamas, and that money came from Joe Biden’s administration!
Israel is sending every text using every app and every possible social media platform and using loudspeakers to tell the citizens in Gaza to leave, get the hell out. They knock on the top of the buildings and give them five minutes before the building gets destroyed. So don’t make it sound like Israelis are committing war crimes! That’s bullshit, unless you’re there and you know what’s going on you know people that have to go through it, don’t comment on it 💪🏻🇮🇱
I don’t blame Israelis.
I blame those who are committing the murders of innocent people. The people who are being targeted are not Hamas.
You seem to be confused about that.
Why would anyone want them murdered for something they didn’t do?
War crimes are being committed, that’s a fact.
I can’t comment on it because I’m not there?
Are you there? Starmer isn’t there but that’s ok for him to comment because he seems to agree with you?
If you were Jewish, you would understand.
Expose just lost my support.
I would like to think I would never understand the murdering of innocent people whether Palestinian or Jewish.
I am not taking sides, I cannot condone the atrocities that are being inflicted on the innocent people in both Israel and Gaza.
However, this article points out that there are those who do condone war crimes, this is unacceptable considering they are civilians and there are roughly a million children among them who are in danger of being murdered due to the actions of the evil few.
By condoning the dismissal of war crimes, it allows them to continue in this war and for all wars.
Surely you don’t condone them? Am I wrong to condemn them?
40 innocent beheaded babies no more need saying #istandwithisreal
Turns out that is not true. Just horrible propaganda.
A shame two heads were no banged together several thousand years ago.