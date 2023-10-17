Award-Winning Polish musician is cancelled for expressing her views on gender ideology

An award-winning Polish electronic and noise musician has found herself “cancelled” after speaking out against gender ideology.
Polish musician Ewa Justka has been removed from performances and lost her teaching contract for showing support for JK Rowling and Professor Kathleen Stock. As well as persecution in her professional career, she has suffered verbal abuse and threats online.
It seems in the name of a very tiny minority who are confused about their identity, women are not allowed to stand up for women.
In a concerning display of modern cancel culture, Polish musician, Ewa Justka, found her career suddenly upended due to her opinions on gender ideology.
Justka, an accomplished electronic music artist and electronics teacher, shared her troubling experiences in an exclusive interview with Reduxx. The musician revealed her ongoing harassment and professional elimination that began in July after she publicly voiced support for JK Rowling and Professor Kathleen Stock, both of whom have been critics of gender ideology.
Justka’s Instagram post was met with a flurry of hate messages and threats which called for her cancellation.
The post featured several screenshots, including one that defined the term “lesbian” as a “female homosexual,” even as it critiqued the derogatory usage of the term “TERF” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist). Critics often weaponise this term against women opposing gender ideology, with threats of violence frequently attached to the use of the label.
As a result of her post, Justka faced severe professional consequences – she was removed from a compilation album, she had her workshops and gigs cancelled, and even began enduring harassment from local musicians.
Justka’s pressing concern, however, centred on her performance alongside esteemed British musician, Mathew Herbert, scheduled in October 2023 at the Gulbenkian Art Centre in Canterbury, as part of the Oram Awards. Having been a recipient of the Oram Award in 2017 and a respected alumna, Justka anticipated potential pushback from the awards authorities and reached out for their support. Her fears materialised, and the Oram Awards rescinded her invitation.
Note from RW: Bizarrely an Oram Awards organiser told Justka: “We are an organisation fighting for women’s rights in the music industry by providing a much-needed platform for their work and supporting their creative development.”
But the Awards expect everyone to recognise that men who claim to be women “are women,” despite it being genetically and physically impossible, in the absence of mutilating a perfectly healthy body and remaining on a strict regimen of drugs for the remainder of their lives to appear as if they are women.
When Justka enquired whether they believed a man could change their sex or identify into womanhood. She was cancelled.
It seems Oram isn’t fighting for women’s rights but instead, they are fighting for men’s rights – well, only men who are either fantasising about being a woman or at least willing to pretend they want to be a woman to further themselves. These types of men, with the help of those who idealise them, don’t want equal rights, they want preferential or additional rights.
We are watching not only the disrespectful treatment of women, and the removal of our rights and essential place in the world, but we are watching men replacing women altogether. It seems we are entering an era of a new type of male chauvinism; the “transgender woman.”
The forcing of identity politics onto society to antagonise norms and the normal needs to stop. Let men be men. Let women be women. The rest can figure it out for themselves, in their own way and in their own time.
Time to show solidarity and moral fortitude. male he, female she, or it.
We can still show understanding and compassion for those who may be incomplete, they are still people and often kindly souls not deserving abuse these gender fools bring about with glee.
Now is the time to commence recording the identities of teachers, politicians, CEOs, and bureaucrats who have supported the tranny absurdities. None should be permitted to go without being punished, especially when they have damaged lives.