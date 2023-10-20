Karl Lauterbach and Christian Drosten team up at the World Health Summit to tackle “misinformation” and “disinformation” for the next pandemic

At the World Health Summit on Monday, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said a Pandemic Treaty was necessary because of the “misinformation pandemic.”

At the same discussion, infamous fraudulent covid test “inventor” Dr. Christian Drosten said that as well as tackling “disinformation,” testing would be “really efficient” in the next pandemic before a drug or vaccine was available.

The World Health Summit 2023 took place from October 15-17 in Berlin, Germany and online. On Monday, during a session titled ‘Learning from Covid-19 For Future Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response’ panellists discussed “how to ensure equitable access to tests, treatments and vaccines.”

Two of the panellists were Lauterbach and Drosten. You can view a list of all the panellists in the Summit’s booklet HERE (pg. 76).

Dr. Christian Drosten is the head of the Institute for Virology at the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Europe’s largest university hospital. The World Health Summit was organised at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin.

Drosten is a co-discoverer of SARS-associated coronavirus (“SARS-CoV”) and developed one of its first diagnostic tests in 2003. According to Wikipedia, in 2017 Drosten warned that the SARS virus potential needed to be investigated. On 23 January 2020, Drosten, along with other virologists in Europe and Hong Kong, published a workflow of a real-time PCR (“RT-PCR”) diagnostic test, which was accepted by the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) and sent test kits to affected regions.

With this RT-PCR workflow, Dorsten is credited for “inventing” the test to determine a covid “case” worldwide. To understand the enormity of Drosten’s part in the fraudulently declared covid pandemic, we need to understand that covid was a casedemic, not a pandemic.

In October 2021, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg explained, and not for the first time, that covid was a “test” pandemic, not a virus pandemic, because PCR tests may give a positive result when it detects coronaviruses that have been around for 20 years. Dr. Wodarg was working on the assumption the tests were being done accurately and the genetic material it was being used to detect was specific to coronaviruses.

In September 2020, Professor Martin Neil received some anonymous emails providing hard evidence that the PCR tests for covid were never accurate or fit for purpose. After a deeper dive into the primer sequences that Drosten used in his blueprint testing system, the anonymous emailer highlighted that as well as primers matching naturally occurring sequences of unknown origin in seawater – some of the primer sequences are found in the human genome itself.

Even if the correct primer sequences had been used, positive reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (“RT-PCR”) tests are not designed to be used as a diagnostic tool as they cannot distinguish between inactive (non-infectious) viruses and “live” or reproductive ones.

The PCR test is a genetic manufacturing technology that looks for specific snippets of code and amplifies them by doubling on every cycle. Its inventor, Kary Mullis, who won a Nobel Prize for the process that he invented, declared that this was never intended to be a valid diagnostic tool. And it’s known by all who use it that it cannot detect active infection. Yet, Drosten’s PCR tests were fraudulently used to drive the covid case numbers and deaths recorded as with covid. It’s important to recall that deaths with covid are not the same as deaths caused by covid.

During the Grand Jury Proceeding for Covid-19 Crimes Against Humanity held in February 2022, American attorney N. Ana Garner summed it up in her opening statement:

The evidence will show that Drosten, who claims to have invented the test for Covid-19, was aware of its limitations and its falsity. The test was not specific for any virus or bacteria. Therefore, it’s meaningless in determining what might even be causing any symptoms. What the test is good for is causing worldwide panic. Grand Jury Proceeding for Covid-19 Crimes Against Humanity – Casedemic: the “Only Answer” To Falsely Inflated Numbers of Cases and Deaths Was “Vaccines”, The Expose, 9 February 2022

After causing untold disruption and damage to economies, societies and lives through maintaining his lie that his PCR tests can detect covid cases, Drosten now wants to control the information that is published in the media and what scientists who are in science institutions are permitted to say as a “service to society.”

At the start of the World Health Summit session, the moderator asked the panellists: What will assure us collectively that we’re better prepared for the next pandemic?

Lauterbach was the first to respond. “We are currently at the brink of another winter [covid] wave,” he said. “We also have to take into consideration that even after vaccination if you get covid infection that there’s still a likelihood of becoming ill.” [Timestamp 11:59]

Admitting that there is a likelihood that vaccinated people will become ill is the beginning of the truth. Originally it was claimed that vaccination prevented transmission, illness and death. Preventing transmission proved to be a lie. Then it was claimed vaccination prevented illness, then it was claimed vaccination prevented severe illness, then it was claimed vaccination prevented death. With every claim, the “conspiracy theorists,” the so-called “spreaders of misinformation” have been proved right.

Having caused a pandemic of the vaccinated and devastated lives with destructive covid pandemic policies, World Health Summit’s solution is more, much more, of the same. Lauterbach continued: “It is so important to invest more into the prevention of pandemics”. And the prevention, Luterbach pointed out, needed more funding. “Pandemic prevention is vastly underfunded,” he said.

Lauterbach said that about 40 countries are the source of most pandemics. “If we do not support these 40 countries with money and institutions … then we will not be better prepared but be maybe worse prepared because we now have also the info pandemic against us … which will make it way more difficult to organise a response towards the future pandemic.”

When it came to Drosten’s turn to answer the moderator’s question, he also pushed for controlling the narrative more and, unsurprisingly, added testing as an effective method of preparing for the next pandemic.

“There are two interventions that are really efficient before we have a drug or vaccine,” Drosten said. And the two interventions according to him are diagnostic testing and political decision-making. “Once this political decision-making is influenced and contorted by disinformation and propaganda we are lost,” he added. [Timestamp 17:01]

Joy Phumaphi, a former Minister of Health of Botswana and currently serves as the Executive Secretary of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance, joined the chorus. For her, the priorities in preparation for the next pandemic were funding which included funding to combat misinformation.

ALMA became operational during the 64th United Nations General Assembly in 2009. Its partners include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and WHO. It aims to eliminate malaria by 2030.

“We talk about the social economic preparedness that is going to cost money. We’re talking about communications and social media interventions that will be required in order to avoid the misinformation, the multi-sectoral preparedness, the education sector … the human development. All of that needs a lot of resources,” Phumaphi said.

“Our funding mechanisms globally are fragmented but trying to combine them is going to be a huge headache. So, my proposal would be that every existing fund should contribute to the pandemic fund … it should not just be governments that are contributing to the fund,” Phumaphi said. “Every government should contribute and this should be included in the treaty. It should be a requirement in the treaty.”

She also suggested the private sector should also contribute to the pandemic fund as part of companies and foundations’ “corporate social responsibility.”

“Every stakeholder should have a responsibility to contribute,” she said. “We can only achieve this through a binding global treaty that has got enforcement mechanisms.” [Timestamp 27:52]

Lauterbach added that the Pandemic Treaty was necessary because misinformation had made moving forward difficult.

“The misinformation pandemic which is now widespread and is an ongoing pandemic,” he said. “I mean, the misinformation pandemic is a pandemic which is simply always with us, as a matter of fact. So we are, in that sense, even in a more difficult position than we were before the pandemic. So, a pandemic agreement is a necessary step for us to move forward and make sure that we are better prepared.” [Timestamp 35:42]

You can watch the full World Health Summit session below.