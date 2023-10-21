Albert Pike’s letter outlining the Illuminati’s plan for three world wars – is it genuine?

In the days following the breakout of violence in Israel and Gaza Greg Reese, producer of the popular Reese Report, published a video outlining the contents of a letter allegedly written by Freemason Albert Pike on 15 August 1871. The very same letter was reported on in 2016 by corporate media outlets The Daily Star, Daily Mail, News.com.au, and Express.co.uk. A South African newspaper also reported on it in 2013.

But is it genuine?

The letter that is claimed to have been written by Pike to Giuseppe Mazzini outlines “the Illuminati plan for three world wars”:

The First World War must be brought about in order to permit the Illuminati to overthrow the power of the Czars in Russia and of making that country a fortress of atheistic Communism. The Second World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences between the Fascists and the political Zionists. The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of the Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other. Albert Pike Letter to Mazzini

From the description of the Third World War, it is understandable that it has gained attention recently. However, many have questioned its authenticity.

In recent days, a clip from the video below has also been circulating on social media. We haven’t been able to establish the origins of the video or when it was recorded.

Albert Pike wrote letters about the three world wars and the Masonic (Luciferian) agenda (11 mins)

The narrator in the video above refers to text contained in two books: ‘Satan: Prince of This World’ which quotes ‘The Mystery of Freemasonry Unveiled’. Below, for reference purposes, we quote each of the sources.

Pike explained what is intended to happen in a letter he wrote to his director (Mazzini) of the W.R.M. [World Revolutionary Movement] August 15, 1871. This letter is quoted elsewhere. It is catalogued in the Library of the British Museum, London, England’ and has been quoted from and referred to by dozens of authorities and students of the W.R.M., including Cardinal Rodriguez of Chile. (See page 118 of The Mysteries of Freemasonry Unveiled, 1925. English translation, 1957.) Satan: Prince of This World, William Guy Car, 1966, pg. 22

The other indication of the participation of Masonry is the ‘Revolution and the present upheaval in Russia; is a better in “LE DIABLE AU XIX SIECLE” (1896), Attributed to Albert Pike ‘”Sovereign Pontiff of Universal Masonry”, assisted by ten Ancients of the Grand Lodge of the Supreme Orient of Charleston to the very illustrious Joseph Mazzini, dated August 15, 1871. What I have said of the document previously mentioned, The Protocols, I say of this one: Authentic or not, the letter had been published long enough before the events, not to be an invention accommodated POST FACTUM. Its publication is catalogued in the British Museum of London and the plan attributed to Pike is also in part in “LE PALLADISME’ OF MARGIOTTA,” p. 186 published in 1895. [Emphasis our own.] The Mystery of Freemasonry Unveiled, Cardinal Jose Maria Caro y Rodriguez, 1971, pg. 118

A document which contains extracts from the supposed Pike letter including some additional information about it and the two men concerned reiterates that the letter was in the British Museum Library:

The following is a letter, that speculation claimed that Albert Pike wrote to Giuseppe Mazzini in 1871 regarding a conspiracy involving three world wars, that were planned in an attempt to take over the world. The Pike letter to Giuseppe Mazzini was on display in the British Museum Library in London until 1977. This letter has been claimed by many internet sites to reside in the British Library in London, which denies the letter exists. [Emphasis our own.] Albert Pike Letter to Mazzini

However, a response to a Freedom of Information Act request denies that the letter is held in the Museum’s collection. In June 2020, The British Library responded to a request as to whether the British Museum holds in its possession or archives a letter from Pike to Mazzini dated 15 August 1871. The response read:

The British Library, and prior to that the British Museum, has never owned or seen the document in question, and therefore it has never been on display with either organisation. Response to Freedom of Information Act 2000, The British Library, 3 June 2020

If the letter is not in the British Museum Library as Cardinal Rodriguez had documented, what are the origins of the text?

A starting point would be Cardinal Rodriguez’s reference to “Le Diable Au X1X Siecle” (translation: The Devil in the Nineteenth Century) which was published by Léo Taxil and Charles Hacks, under the pseudonym of Doctor Bataille.

The Devil in the Nineteenth Century

Le Diable Au X1X Siecle is written in French so we turn to an article written by Mr. E and published by Bomb Thrower.

Léo Taxil was a Frenchman whose name was Marie Joseph Gabriel Antoine Jogand-Pagès. Born in 1854 he was placed in Jesuit seminary school, where he came to be disillusioned with the Catholic faith and religion in general. Eventually becoming a writer, he targeted Christianity with scathing critiques.

In 1884, Pope Leo XIII published an encyclical on Freemasonry: ‘Humanum genus’. It was principally a condemnation of Freemasonry. It states that the late 19th century was a dangerous era for the Roman Catholic Church, largely due to numerous concepts and practices it attributes to Freemasonry, namely naturalism, popular sovereignty, and the separation of church and state.

Perhaps swayed by this polemic, Taxil announced he had converted back to Catholicism in 1885 and set to work on an entirely different literary endeavour with a new target, the Freemasons.

“Over the next several years he published Les Mystères de la Franc-Maçonnerie, a four-volume history of Freemasonry containing curious-but-unsourced accounts of eyewitness’s participation in strange rites,” Mr. E wrote.

He teamed up with Dr. Karl Hacks to write the two-volume Le Diable au XIXe Siècle, published in 1892 and 1894, telling the insider tale of one Diana Vaughan in the words of Doctor Bataille. The lurid details of her account boggle the mind. She was a member of the Palladium Rite, under the command of Albert Pike, where she was involved in ritual orgies and blood sacrifices. They would summon demons in physical form, and she was even betrothed to one of them. Chapter 25 of the second volume is entitled “Plan of the Secret Chiefs,” and it purportedly contains the text of a plan written on August 15, 1871, by Albert Pike and the leadership of the Palladium Rite, detailing their plan for the destruction of Roman Catholicism. The Greatest Hoax of All Time, Mr. E, 16 October 2023

However, in April 1897, Taxil held a press conference and revealed there was no Dr. Karl Hacks, there was no Dr. Bataille, and there was no Palladium Rite. He also claimed his conversion to Catholicism was a prank, to win the Church’s trust and approbation. “Diana Vaughan was a real person, but she was only his typist and collaborator in this colossal fraud designed to deeply embarrass the Catholic Church and become the crown jewel of his anti-clerical work,” Mr. E wrote.

Taxil died in March 1907.

In 1920 a book called The Cause of World Unrest emerged attempting to explain the chaos in the world with WWI in 1914, followed by the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917. The Cause was an anonymous compilation of essays originally published in the London Morning Post in July of the same year. One of the essays quoted Taxil’s Le Diable au XIXe Siècle:

There is a letter – or an alleged letter – said to have been written by Albert Pike, the “Sovereign Pontiff of Universal Freemasonry,” assisted by the Ten Ancients of the Grand Lodge of the Supreme Orient at Charleston, to “the very illustrious brother” Giuseppe Mazzini. This letter is dated (in Masonic style) August 15, 1871, and sets forth an anti-clerical policy which Mazzini is to follow in Italy. The Cause of World Unrest, 1920, pgs. 51 and 52

The Cause would go on to be used in the 1925 book called The Mystery of Freemasonry Unveiled, published by Cardinal Caro y Rodriguez of Chile.

In 1955 retired Canadian naval officer William Guy Carr published the first edition of Pawns in the Game. In 1958, a revised and expanded edition of the book was released where he included a discussion about Albert Pike and a plan that he made about an upcoming three world wars.

Pike’s plan was as simple as it has proved effective. The First World War was to be fought so as to enable the Illuminati to overthrow the powers of the Tzars in Russia and turn that country into the stronghold of Atheistic-Communism. World War Two, was to be fomented by using the differences between Fascists and Political Zionists. World War Three is to be fomented by using the differences the agentur of the Illuminati stir up between Political Zionists and the leaders of the Moslem world. The war is to be directed in such a manner that Islam (the Arab World including Mohammedanism) and Political Zionism (including the State of Israel) will destroy themselves while at the same time the remaining nations, once more divided against each other on this issue, will be forced to fight themselves into a state of complete exhaustion physically, mentally, spiritually and economically. On August 15, 1871, Pike told Mazzini that after World War Three is ended, those who aspire to undisputed world domination will provoke the greatest social cataclysm the world has ever known. We quote his own written words (taken from the letter catalogued in the British Museum Library, London, Eng.) … Pawns in the Game, William Guy Carr, 1967, pgs. XV and XVI

“Carr asserts that Pike’s document is held at the British Museum Library in London, however, this seems to be due to his misreading of The Cause, which stated that Taxil’s work is what was stored there, not the 15 August 1871, plan by Albert Pike that Taxil invented,” Mr. E wrote.

Mr. E went on to note that in his book, Satan: Prince of This World, Carr cited the letter again. However, this time with a footnote:

The Keeper of manuscripts recently informed the author that this letter is NOT catalogued in the British Museum Library. It seems strange that a man of Cardinal Rodriguez’s knowledge should have said it WAS in 1925. Satan: Prince of This World, William Guy Car, 1966, pg. 22

It appears the text that is circulating about “the Illuminati plan for three world wars” originated from Carr’s book Pawn in the Game, which paraphrases Taxil’s writings about Albert Pike.

In 1897, Taxil later claimed his work was a fraud and according to Mr. E this fraud was well-publicised at the time and the hoax is well-known to historians and other members of academia today. Yet other researchers have missed it. Is that because both corporate and alternative media are, to some extent, part of the controlled dialectic put forth by the ruling class as Mr E says? (When he makes this claim, we assume Mr. E is factoring in available time and resources, and that mistakes and oversights can be made, even by himself.)

Or, perhaps, there’s another explanation – secrecy, censorship and propaganda to hide information and manipulate perceptions was as existent during Toxil’s lifetime as it is today?

We may never know.

In the meantime, you can read Mr. E’s well-referenced article ‘The Greatest Hoax of All Time’ HERE to help you decide for yourself.

Featured image: Albert Pike (right). Source: The Masonic Leader. Léo Taxil circa 1880, from the Bibliothèque Nationale de France (right). Source: Bomb Thrower