John Kerry: “Humanity is inexorably threatened by humanity itself”

In August, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry addressed the Scottish Global Dialogues about the “climate crisis.” He summoned up the spirit of The Club of Rome’s 1991 publication which dishonestly claimed “the common enemy of humanity is man.”

Kerry’s extremist views were welcomed by the Scottish First Minister, who values Kerry’s efforts to bring about the destruction of mankind.

In introducing Kerry at the Scottish Global Dialogues, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Scotland … will always value and welcome the efforts of people such as Secretary Kerry. Secretary Kerry, it is my genuine honour, my genuine pleasure, to welcome you here today. All of us are looking forward to what you have to say.”

Anyone who welcomes Kerry is also welcoming the ideology he promotes, and by association is as guilty as Kerry himself. So, what is it that Yousaf will always welcome?

The First Global Revolution

Before we get into the details of what Kerry pontificated at the Scottish Global Dialogues, we should refresh our memories as to the contents of a book published by the globalist think-tank Club of Rome in 1991: ‘The First Global Revolution’. It followed up the earlier 1972 report from the Club of Rome titled ‘The Limits to Growth’.

The First Global Revolution was released shortly after the collapse of communism. In it, President Emeritus of the Club of Rome Alexander King and Secretary General Bertrand Schneider described the world’s problems, as they saw it, and an approach to a possible solution.

Topics covered by the book included “the need for the world to convert from a military to a civil economy, the recognition of the disastrous short-term effects of exploitation by First World countries of Third World poverty and need, and the containment of global warming: the need to reduce global emissions of carbon dioxide, to encourage reforestation, to conserve traditional forms of energy and develop alternatives.”

Most importantly, the book declared “global warming” as the new pretext to wage war on humanity, under the guise of “saving the planet.”

THE PROBLEMATIQUE: THE VACUUM The need for enemies seems to be a common historical factor. States have striven to overcome domestic failure and internal contradictions by designating external enemies. The scapegoat practice is as old as mankind itself. When things become too difficult at home, divert attention by adventure abroad. Bring the divided nation together to face an outside enemy, either a real one or else one invented for the purpose. [pg. 108] Can we live without enemies? Every state has been so used to classifying its neighbours as friend or foe that the sudden absence of traditional adversaries has left governments and public opinion with a great void. New enemies, therefore, have to be identified, new strategies imagined, new weapons devised. The new enemies may have changed in nature and location, but they are no less real. They threaten the whole human race and their names are pollution, water shortage, famine, malnutrition, illiteracy, unemployment. However, it appears that awareness of the new enemies is, as yet, insufficient to elicit world cohesion and solidarity for the fight. [pg.108] The Common Enemy of Humanity Is Man In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy, then, is humanity itself. [pg. 115] The First Global Revolution, A Report by the Council of The Club of Rome, 1991

People Such As John Kerry are the Enemy of Mankind

Now that we have some understanding where the “climate change” ideology comes from, let’s see what Scotland’s First Minister welcomed at the Scottish Global Dialogues.

This is what Kerry had to say:

“I see a number of familiar faces. It’s great to be among friends, both old and new.”

He then proclaimed James Hutton as “the world’s first climate scientist.”

James Hutton was a Scottish geologist, agriculturalist, chemical manufacturer, naturalist, physician and philosopher who played a key role in establishing geology as a modern science. He was an important contributor to the Scottish Enlightenment and enjoyed the company of people like Sir James Hall of Dunglass, James Watt, Adam Smith and Joseph Black.

“The Enlightenment transformed thinking to win acceptance of the principle that science-based evidence, not vested power promulgating its own tradition, is the foundation of the laws of the universe,” Kerry said.

“Science-based”? Is that the same as evidence-based? No, it’s not. What “the science” says can be manipulated through money and censorship to produce the desired results. And, the Scottish Enlightenment was an intellectual and philosophical movement not an evidence-based movement.

David Hume, a Scottish philosopher, was one of the leading lights of the movement. He might not have called it cultural relations or soft power, but he well understood the value of internationalism, co-operation and trust in building a better future for mankind. The origins of modern economics, sociology and linguistics can all be traced to the Scottish Enlightenment.

After conjuring up the name and achievements of these “science-based” philosophers from the past, Kerry inverts the truth:

Despite a vast array of empirical facts beyond any shadow of reasonable doubt, despite thousands of scientists’ lifetime work accumulating hard data, and without a single piece of peer reviewed, documentation to the contrary, we are again witnessing another moment in which the persuasive force of evidence and with it, earth’s future hangs in the balance. All because some extremist political voices, holdout nations, and vastly vested interests have declared war on facts and science. All because they distort for political or personal gain what science and common sense dictate we humans must do to put our house in order. They incite a movement against what they falsely label “climate change fanaticism,” as they conveniently forget that the dictionary definition of a cult is the dismissal of facts in devotion to a lie. While they refuse to accept the facts behind the increasingly obvious damages of the climate crisis, they lash out at the truth tellers, and label indisputable evidence as hysteria. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry at the Scottish Global Dialogues in Edinburgh, Scotland, US State Department, 24 August 2023

And then, as if he keeps a copy of The Club of Rome’s ‘The First Global Revolution’ on his bedside table and is trying to summon up the demons that lie within its pages, he said: “Now humanity is inexorably threatened by humanity itself.”

Kerry inverted the truths throughout his speech before this statement so it is safe to assume he has done so again – the truthful statement reads: “Now humanity is threatened by the efforts of people such as Secretary Kerry.”

Hopefully, before Kerry is able to cause any more harm, he will be cancelled. The US House of Representative have put forward a US State Department spending bill that cuts off funding and so eliminates 33 Special Envoys and Special Representatives, including doomsday climate cultist John Kerry. It also prohibits funding to his climate alarmist collaborators at the United Nations that funds counterproductive climate programs that harm energy security and economic development in underdeveloped countries. The bill has been read twice but is still to be passed by the US Senate.