Geert Vanden Bosshe: “No mRNA-based injectable product should ever be used for immunisation purposes”

A week ago, Dr. Jessica Rose published an article highlighting a preprint study on the DNA fragments detected in Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s covid “vaccines” and the relationship of these DNA fragments to adverse effects post-vaccination.

Dr. Rose concluded: “In light of DNA discovered in commercial vials, as per the precautionary principle, the modified mRNA-lipid nanoparticle platform needs to have a moratorium slapped on it, and all existing vials should be confiscated and protected for testing.”

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche referred to Dr. Rose’s work and added his comments. He too concluded that mRNA injections must be stopped, permanently, and gave additional reasons. Because the mRNA “vaccines” drive viral immune escape and enhance disease; “No mRNA-based injectable product should ever be used for immunisation purposes,” he wrote.

By Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche

Dr. Jessica Rose continues to impress me as a formidable scientist and highly intelligent thinker. Her Substacks are the only ones I still read. Recently, I read her following contribution: In light of DNA discovered in commercial vials as per the precautionary principle.

I completely agree with Jessica. These bastards cannot get away with simply doing some proper cleaning-up and [quality control] on the end product.

As she states correctly: “The problems associated with the modified mRNA covid-19 injectable products is not only a problem of DNA contamination. This is yet an additional problem associated with the modified mRNA products”.

Of course, there is the toxicity of the lipid nanoparticles (“LNPs”) too, but there is another huge, immunological concern.

All the immunological and molecular epidemiology data collected from populations that are vaccinated with mRNA-based covid vaccines clearly indicate that these vaccines lead to immune refocusing.

This is because mRNA-based covid vaccines generate low-affinity antibodies against spike (“S”) protein that is expressed on the surface of transfected host cells.* This is something which clearly does not occur during natural infection of host cells with SARS-CoV-2 as I extensively explain in my book: ‘The Inescapable Immune Escape Pandemic’.

[Note: We have added the video below to this article for readers who may be interested in finding out more about the immune escape that Dr. Vanden Bossche has been warning about.)

Dr Syed Haider: Geert Vanden Bossche Warns Coming Super Variant “Could Put an End to Western Civilization”

28 March 2023 (87 mins)

Induction of low-affinity Abs [antibodies] towards a foreign Ag [antigen] that is expressed on the surface of the body’s own cells (outside of antigen-presenting molecules!) inevitably triggers immune pathology (e.g., Antibody-dependent and complement-dependent cell cytotoxicity; [antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity] ADCC and [complement-dependent cell cytotoxicity] CDCC).

[For an explanation of the basics of antibodies versus antigens read HERE.]

Because these low-affinity Abs [antibodies] mask the immunodominant domains on S protein, they force the immune system to concentrate on other – more conserved – antigenic domains.

However, as the latter are immune subdominant – i.e., have lower intrinsic immunogenicity – the elicited (cross-neutralising) Abs rapidly reach suboptimal concentrations. Large-scale presence of suboptimal concentrations of neutralising Abs generates population-level immune selection pressure, which drives immune escape.

In other words, even the “cleanest” mRNA-covid vaccines will always promote immune pathology and drive disastrous viral immune escape.

As a seasoned vaccinologist, I am therefore of the opinion that no mRNA-based injectable product should ever be used for immunisation purposes. After all, the purpose of vaccines is to generate immune protection and not to induce immune pathology or enhance disease!

FIRST, DO NO HARM!.