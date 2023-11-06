Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav, Now Put on”Wanted“ list by German Prosecutors for Speaking the Truth.

15 month after delivering a powerful speech condemning medical experimentation without informed consent and warning of a resurgence of totalitarianism and genocidal policies. Holocaust survivor, Vera Sharav was reported to the police for alleged “trivialisation of the Holocaust,”and while prosecutors suspend investigation for the time being, – has been put on the “wanted” list for questioning, essentially making her a suspect, according to UWE ALSCHNER

Who is Vera Sharav?

An article in Stat News has given an understanding of Vera Sharav.

Sharav had been born Vera Roll in Romania just a few years before a fascist government allied with Nazi Germany took over the country. In 1941, some 145,000 Romanian and Hungarian Jews — including her family — were deported to an area known as Transnistria along the Ukraine border. It became one of the war’s most horrific killing fields, where as many as 250,000 Jews were slaughtered, or died of disease or starvation. (Source)

The Rolls were sent to the town of Mogilev, which the Romanians and Nazis had turned into a concentration camp. Vera’s father died within weeks of their arrival, probably of typhus. Vera said “Everywhere you went, you saw people at their end, begging for [food], and no one had anything to give them,” her mother, Mary Roll, recalled in an oral history interview taped in 1984 for the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. “Every morning, they would bring out … loads of corpses, frozen to death, loaded like wood on these carts and transported to mass graves.”

By 1944, Germany was in retreat — and the situation in the camp was desperate. “I couldn’t get a piece of bread and [Vera] would cry so bitterly. Days and days, nothing in her mouth,” Roll said.(Source)

When an international effort was mounted to save Jewish orphans, her mother arranged for young Vera to go — alone, and over Vera’s tearful objections. After a harrowing journey out of the camp, Vera made her way to a town on the Black Sea, where a three-boat flotilla was to sail to Istanbul. Vera was supposed to join a group of 61 children on a small merchant ship, the Mefkure. But she insisted on going on another boat with three adults who’d taken care of her on the train.

“Everybody was on the boats and I was sitting there crying,” she told STAT. “I didn’t want to go on that boat. Nothing would move me.” The Mefkure finally departed without Sharav. Two days later, on Aug. 4, 1944, it was strafed by cannon and machine-gun fire and sank. All but five of the 320 refugees on board were killed.

“That’s where I would have been, had I listened to authority,” Sharav said. (Source)

Never Again is Now Global

Vera Sharav became a public advocate for human rights and is the founder and president of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP) which as their website states “serves as an information resource and public interest watchdog organization whose goal is to unlock the walls of secrecy in biomedical research and bring accountability to that endeavor.”

For the past three and a half years she has been a first time director of a 5 part docuseries Never Again Is Now Global which critically dismantle the adoption and enforcement of harsh global covid policies and is the first film to draw parallels between the 1930’s Nazi era, when government took control of medicine in order to deploy discriminatory health measures, and the restrictive global covid policies enacted since March 2020 under the guise of public health.

Below is a trailer for Part 1 of the docuseries which can be found here.

Trivialisation of the Holocaust

On August 20th 2022 Vera Sherav attended and spoke at the Commemoration Event “75 years of the Nuremberg Code”. Her Speech Nuremberg Code Is Our Defense Against Abusive Experimentation’ concluded:

The Nazi term was “worthless eaters.” This is the “New Eugenics.” It is embraced by the most powerful global billionaire technocrats who gather at Davos: Big Tech, Big Pharma, the financial oligarchs, academics, government leaders and the military-industrial complex —

These megalomaniacs have paved the road to another Holocaust. This time, the threat of genocide is global in scale.

This time, instead of Zyklon B gas, the weapons of mass destruction are genetically engineered injectable bioweapons masquerading as vaccines.This time, there will be no rescuers. Unless all of us resist, never again is now.

Immediately afterwards, this she was reported to the police for alleged “trivialisation of the Holocaust”

The Bavarian Judiciary is essentially considering a Survivor of the Shoa a suspect of the crime of trivializing the Holocaust! exclaims UWE ALSCHNER who is an investigative writer working alongside Sherav, and authored the article below which was published on his Substack

“Wanted” by German prosecutors after speaking truth to power – Vera Sharav, Survivor of the Shoa

by UWE ALSCHNER

Here We Go Again On Steroids

The legal travesty continues. 15 month after delivering a powerful speech condemming medical experimentation without informed consent and warning of a resurgence of totalitarianism and genocidal policies 75 years after the publication of the Nuremberg Code, Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav continues to be the object of harassment and intimidation by the State Prosecutors of Bavaria:

Under German Law, State Prosecutors are subject to taking orders of the political government. Bavaria is one of 16 Federal States in Germany, and its State Government is located in the Capital Munich, which has been “the Capital of the (Nazi)-Movement” during the “Third Reich”. Nuremberg, its second largest city, is where the district prosecutor was tasked to assess the merits of a criminal charge of “incitement” due to alleged “trivialisation of the Holocaust” after Vera Sharav addressed the Commemoration Event “75 years of the Nuremberg Code” on August 20th, 2022.

Immediately afterwards, Ms Sharav was reported to the police for alleged “trivialization of the Holocaust” by Jim G. Tobias, according to a local press report in Nuernberger Nachrichten. Tobias, a journalist and “founder of the Nuremberg Institute for Holocaust Studies (Nurinst), is quoted by the Newspaper (which has no qualms to use the same offices Julius Streicher once occupied in the infamous Gauhaus):

“Jim G. Tobias, director of the institute, considers the contents of the speech a denial and relativization of the Shoa, as well as a violation of the paragraph of incitement of the people. ‘This is a clear criminal offense we don’t have to talk about’ he says.”Nuernberger Nachrichten, August 26, 2022

Report in Nuernberger Nachrichten on August 26, 2022: SUSPICION OF INCITEMENT OF THE PEOPLE: “Speaker has denied and relativized the Shoa”

It has taken the prosecutors 15 month to decide what to do about the charges. At first they had to have the speech translated by the Nuremberg police (even though it had been available online in German translation when Vera Sharav spoke the first word on stage). Almost a year went by for the job to be done and a formal decision had to be taken: to commission another translation, an official one, that was needed to decide whether or not to open a formal investigation. In September of 2023 this translation was completed.

“We have suspended the investigation for the time being”, a spokesperson for the State Prosecutor declared upon request by NAING on Friday. “Ms. Sharav was put on a list of persons wanted by police. This is not an arrest warrant. We are wanting her for questioning”, the spokesperson went on to explain.

There seem to be several issues which make this case highly unusual.

The Nurinst has had a track record of poor funding and was facing its end in 2019. Since 2020 the organisation is receiving funding from the City of Nuremberg, which opens questions as to possible political intervention with regard to discrediting a prominent and inconvenient critic.

Therefore it needs to be investigated whether the city politics in Nuremberg intervened to get a director of an institution that obviously is dependent on public funding to file a criminal complaint (instead of following up on Vera Sharav’s very detailed reasons for parallels, as it should have been expected of such an organization dedicated to Holocaust studies to honor the duty of survivors to speak their mind when they sense a danger of another Holocaust).

It also needs to be taken into account that the Bavarian Government might have instructed the State Prosecutor to keep the investigation against Vera Sharav essentially open by putting her on the list as a person “wanted” for questioning.

„Vera Sharav is obviously considered a suspect“. This assessment of the prosecutors decision was rendered by Law Professor Martin Schwab upon request of NAING. If they didn’t, the prosecutors would have outright dismissed the complaint for lack of merit. The move to “suspend the case for the time being” while putting Ms. Sharav on the list of persons “wanted for questioning” is considered an attempt to avoid public backlash, which would surely have followed the issuing of a formal arrest warrant against a Holocaust Survivor. “Questioning Vera Sharav in an investigation of charges of incitement and Holocaust trivialization [that her speech is alleged to have constituted] will require to inform her of her rights to not incrimminate herself,” Schwab commented.

It is impossible to not consider Vera Sharav a suspect of the alleged crime and, by the same token, want to question her about it. If you have read the speech, or better watched the recording of it, it is “either/or”. Therefore the Prosecutors must essentially have made up their mind to consider Vera Sharav a suspect.

Or must have been given an order to that effect.

Both alternatives are noting but a scandalous outrage.

The Bavarian Judiciary is essentially considering a Survivor of the Shoa a suspect of the crime of trivializing the Holocaust! A survivor who lost her father in a camp and warned of ominous parallels between then and now, warned against the danger of a possible repeat.

