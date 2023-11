UNFORGIVABLE: CDC confirms 58k Children were Injured, 15k were Hospitalized, 1.2k were left Disabled & 163 tragically Died due to COVID-19 Vaccination in the USA by October 2022

Just over a year ago, an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted on Thursday 20th October 2022, in favour of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended immunisation schedule for children aged 6 months and over.

But was the CDC’s advisory committee aware of figures published by the Centers for Disease Control that reveal nearly 58,000 children had been injured due to COVID-19 vaccination across the USA by September 29th 2022?

Was the committee aware that 1,201 of these children either suffered a life-threatening event or a permanent disability?

Did the advisory committee know that a further 163 children tragically lost their lives?

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) hosts a Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) that can be found here.

Unfortunately, the CDC reveals that at least 57,622 children (Aged 0 to 17) have suffered an injury due to COVID-19 vaccination as of September 29th 2022.

The Janssen vaccine is responsible for 1,358 of these injuries, the Moderna vaccine for 10,751, and the Pfizer vaccine for 45,425.

The CDC also reveals that 14,728 children have either visited a hospital or been hospitalised due to an injury caused by COVID-19 vaccination.

The Pfizer vaccine has caused 13,636 children to be hospitalised, the Moderna vaccine 1,001, and the Janssen vaccine 62.

Sadly, the CDC reveals that 1,201 children have either suffered a life-threatening event or been left permanently disabled due to COVID-19 vaccination.

The Pfizer jab has nearly killed or permanently disabled 1,073 children, the Moderna jab 119 children, and the Janssen jab 4 children.

Tragically, the CDC reveals that at least 163 children have lost their lives due to Covid-19 vaccination.

The Pfizer vaccine has killed 143 children, whilst the Moderna vaccine has killed 20 children.

Even more unfortunate, is that these figures do not illustrate the true consequences of Covid-19 vaccination among children. This is because the CDC estimates just 1 to 10% of adverse events are reported to VAERS.