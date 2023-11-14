‘Shot Dead’: Stories of Children who’ve been Killed by Covid Injections

We the Patriots USA say that “this is the movie we wish we didn’t have to make. But this is a movie everyone needs to see.”

The new movie – ‘Shot Dead’ – released on 9 November documents the stories of children killed by the covid injections as told by their parents.

Hear from the families brave enough to speak up and admit that the shot killed their children. Hear from the ones who have refused to keep quiet. We all know that there are so many who have sold out to pharma, denying that their loved ones were hurt or killed by the shots. But there is no amount of money or threats that can keep these parents from speaking the truth in honour of their children – and so this doesn’t happen to one more child.

This is the first film that focuses on the deeply personal aspect of the devastation unleashed by the shot and the mandates, as told by the families who lost loved ones. This film will make you cry. This film will make you think. And this film will prompt you to take action for children everywhere.

Official website: Shot Dead Movie

We the Patriots USA: Shot Dead the Movie, 11 November 2023 (68 mins)

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on Bitchute HERE.