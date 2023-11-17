Karen Kingston: Nanotechnology injected into our bodies damages our brains, minds and spirits

Biotech analyst and med-legal advisor Karen Kingston revealed in her interview with Dr. Peter Breggin and his wife Ginger that mRNA technology is the gateway into using nanotechnology in human beings in nefarious ways.

She explained that nanotechnology particularly causes damage to the neurological system and, hence, to the brain, mind, and spirit. The industry has always known this, Kingston explained, remarking that even gold nanoparticles without biomarkers on them just love going to the brain.

America Out Loud: mRNA – Gateway to Nanotechnology Control of Human Beings, 3 November 2023 (60 mins)

Kingston says, “It is a very high risk to have these new biotechnology products that really enjoy going to the central nervous system,” breaking through the blood-brain barrier that protects our neurons and their incredibly complex and vulnerable signalling system.

Pfizer’s own internal report surveyed more than 1.5 million people injected with their genetic “vaccines” with an average of at least three adverse events. Their data showed that 700,000 patients – almost half of those injected – suffered related nervous system disorders and that this was the largest category of adverse events reported.

Nanotechnology being ushered into human beings via the covid injections has many objectives, and one of them is advancement in official attempts to control human beings. Authorities have long attempted to gain control of human behaviour, and the latest attempts are tied to developing nanotechnology in humans.

Dr. Breggin recently examined these attempts in detail in his column ‘The Elite Strategy to Physically Ruin Our Brains, Minds, and Willpower’. He believes that the elite wants to terrorise us with the possibility that they have it within their grasp to control our minds and even our specific feelings and thoughts, but he suggests that their real accomplishment is to cause enough brain damage and dysfunction to make us less spontaneous and more docile, suitably diminished to submit to their control over us in the New World Order.

Kingston has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry as a biotech analyst and medical-legal advisor. She was moved to the marketing side soon after starting to work at Pfizer early in her career. “We take complex information and translate it into charts and descriptions that are easy for physicians and healthcare advisors to understand,” she explained. She ultimately made a name for herself as “the Fixer” because she developed expertise in the medical-legal arena of Big Pharma. She would be called in to consult when issues or problems developed with a product, often as a result of defying FDA regulations.

Discussion of nanoparticles and other mechanisms by which genetic “vaccines” harm us have been suppressed by outsiders pretending to belong to the health freedom movement. The three also discussed the vital importance of freedom of speech as a bedrock principle to be protected in the freedom movement and drew listeners’ attention to our recent column, ‘It is Time for Freedom of Speech in the Freedom Movement’.

The Breggins also shared their views with Kingston on who should be held responsible, Pfizer or the Department of Defence (“DoD”), for actually developing and pushing these genetic bioweapons on the American people.

A shining light in the lives of many of us in the health freedom movement, Kingston returned after a recent convalescence, ready to take on the world again. They also talked about what she’s been through and dealing with adversity, her life in the pharmaceutical industry, and her call to the health freedom movement.

First published on America Out Loud by Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin