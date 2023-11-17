Breaking news – A Very Important and Urgent 8 Page Letter Sent to King Charles III

Former Police Officer Mark Sexton has sent “a very important and urgent 8 page letter to King Charles III with a request for a national reply. “A lot of time and hard work has gone into getting this produced,” says Mark, who adds, “If you understand why this letter needs to be sent by as many people as possible and how it impacts the monarch, the country and the constitution then please send it.”
Mark Sexton who has worked tirelessly over the last few years to try and bring justice to all those involved in the orchestrating of crimes against humanity, says “All avenues in their system have to be exhausted!!!” Referring to the letter to King Charles, he states:
“Yes I know he’s WEF.
Yes I know how corrupt the whole system is.
Yes I know it needs the people to take back control.
Yes I know many will say “not my king”
Yes I know they all protect each other.
Yes I know there are many anti monarchy.
Yes I know, I know…..”
Petition of Right, claim of right of redress and remedy of grievance.
His Royal Highness King Charles III
Your majesty,
We the people below undersigned, being born as the case may be to the lands
known respectively as England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the
Commonwealth seek urgent intervention from his majesty. To address our
serious concerns surrounding the criminal acts being committed against us by
the U.K Government and Parliament.
Since July 2023 many thousands of men and women across Britain have
written to and emailed the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and all sitting members
of Parliament removing our consent to be governed by any corrupt,
compromised, belligerent, criminal government or Parliament and that we will
not comply. We demanded they stand down and must no longer receive
anymore public money.
The Government and Parliament no longer represent the interests of the
people, they represent corrupted and unelected corporations and foundations.
These same non Government organisations, The World Economic Forum,
World Health Organisation, The United Nations and others are seeking to
interfere with and change our laws, subvert our sovereignty and our
constitution. This must not be allowed to happen.
The constant state of fear, worry, stress, uncertainty and debt inflicted upon us
at every turn from Government and Parliament must be stopped. Of huge
concern is the fact there is no viable or credible opposition. With this in mind
the people seek urgent remedy from his majesty and request Parliament is
suspended, ministers are sacked and a temporary interim Government of the
people is installed to bring about much needed reassurances, to remove the
fears, stress, worry and the significant burdens of unprecedented and rising
debt.
Our supreme protection is His Majesty’s obligation under the Coronation Oath.
This Oath is a signed contract between his majesty and the people. The duties
arising from the relationship of sovereign and subject are reciprocal.
Protection, that is the security and governance of his dominions according to
law.
It must be observed that the prerogatives are vested in his majesty for the
benefit of his subjects and that his majesty is under and not above the law.
We refer to previous interventions by the people where our Parliament was
acting outside of its jurisdiction and committing Treason against her majesty
Queen Elizabeth II and the people.
In 1972 then Prime minister Ted Heath signed the European Economic
Committees Bill handing over our sovereign rights to a foreign entity thus
committing Treason and Sedition. The official secrets act protected these
documents for a period of thirty years, but, now, they are in the public domain
showing and proving this Bill was signed by the Government of the day with
malice and aforethought. The full document is available and accessed here in
the archives.
https://archive.org/details/fco-301048/mode/2up
Sir, your attention is also drawn to the 23rd of March 2001. Article 61 of the
great charter of Freedoms The Magna Carta, sealed in perpetuity and never
repealed came into effect. High Treason was evidently committed by then
Prime Minister Anthony Charles Lyndon Blair whom signed the Treasonous EU
Treaty of Nice on the 26th of January 2001.
The Barons petitioned Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II regarding the
Treasonous Treaty of Nice and the fact this act was contrary to and without the
wishes and permission of the people.
Her Majesty was duty bound to protect the realm and thus acted in breach of
her Coronation Oath, a signed and binding contract to protect and serve the
people under God.
Sir Robin Janvrin, private secretary to Her Majesty The Queen replied to the
Barons and he cites;
“As a constitutional sovereign, Her Majesty is advised by her Government who
support this treaty.”
If this be the case, since 2001 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was in clear
breach of The Coronation Oath and this has very serious and far reaching
implications. Of huge importance and significance this dictates that Article 61
of the Magna Carta is still invoked and that satisfactory remedy by the
monarch, for the people, has still not been made to this day.
So it is clear that no one, neither Sovereign nor Parliament, nor Government
nor people, may tamper with, dismantle, destroy or surrender our
constitution. We are all tenants of it and trustees.
We inherited these rights and we have a supreme responsibility to pass them
in good order for future generations. They are not ours to discard or diminish.
Which is why the oaths of allegiance place an essential limitation on
parliament’s power and on the monarch and for that very reason the
Coronation Oath is crucial.
Sir, The Coronation Oath is a moral obligation, a religious obligation, a sworn
obligation, a contractual obligation, a statutory obligation, a common-law
obligation, a customary obligation and an obligation on all who swear
allegiance. It is the duty of government and it is sworn for the nation, the
Commonwealth and all dominions.
Therefore the Coronation Oath is the peak of a pyramid and all subordinate
oaths are bound by its limitations.
We are in unprecedented times and the people of Britain are victims of many
grievous crimes at the hands of this rogue and belligerent Government and
Parliament.
The most important duty of the monarch is for the protection of the people
and the safe guarding of our land and our constitution. Your loyal subjects are
being persecuted by the incumbent Government and Parliament. The many
cries for help and assistance made to The Police, The Judiciary and The Civil
Service are being wilfully and deliberately ignored. Why?
We respectfully bring to your attention the following powers bestowed upon
the monarchy.
Constitutional Arbitration – In times of Crisis, as with a hung Parliament, the
lack of an automatic choice of Prime Minister or an unjustifiable and
unnecessary request for a dissolution of Parliament, the Monarchy provides an
impartial and non-political arbitrator, like an umpire called in when the players
cannot agree. It would also be able to intervene if the government acted un-
constitutionally by, say putting the opposition in jail, abolishing elections, or
instructing the police not to prosecute members of the government for criminal offences.
Sir, right now many obvious criminal offences are being committed against us
and have been since March 2020. The police have wilfully ignored our many
requests for help and blatantly dismissed a vast amount of irrefutable and
damning evidence of crimes being committed by Government ministers. We
therefore deem this a time of crisis and we seek your intervention to instruct
the Police to act in our best Interests, without fear or favour and to uphold the
laws of the land.
The other powers of Royal prerogative include but are not limited to;
The power to appoint and dismiss the Prime Minister.
The power to appoint and dismiss other ministers.
The power to summon, prorogue and dissolve Parliament.
The power to make war and peace.
The power to command the armed forces of the United Kingdom.
The power to regulate the Civil Service.
Our borders are not secure and we are being invaded by hundreds of
thousands of fighting age men from foreign shores. This is a threat to our
security and our women and children are at risk of harm. This is costing us, the
tax payer, upwards of eight million pounds per day to house these illegal
immigrants in three, four and even five star hotels. All of this is happening
while we have an epidemic of homelessness of our own men and women and
this includes many of our own hero veterans. How is this allowed to continue?
Sir, we therefore deem this a time of crisis and we seek your intervention to
instruct our Royal Navy to patrol and protect our waters and our borders from
a criminal invasion.
We are victims of a rogue and criminal Government and Parliament. We are
asking you to exercise your sovereign powers and protect the people, our
borders, our land, our constitution, our country and our future. Child sexual
abuse and Human trafficking continues unabated, we are facing a mental
health crisis, our young men and women are suffering the most.
Our children are being sexualised, indoctrinated and confused by a wicked and
evil agenda regarding gender transitions and reassignments, this must stop.
Our food and water are being deliberately contaminated exasperated by the
constant spraying of our skies with Chemtrails.
We have exhausted every legal avenue demanding the crimes being
perpetrated against us are stopped. We are seeing a catastrophic amount of
excess deaths all since the rollout of the very dangerous, unsafe and ineffective
Covid-19 injections. Despite the vast amount of evidence clearly pointing to
the injections causing mass death and harms, they continue. The harrowing
treatment and mass Democide of our elderly using end of life drugs in the
hospitals and care homes is an indelible stain on our nation, our morality and
our souls. May God almighty forgive all of us for allowing these wicked and evil
acts to have happened.
The following ministers, police forces, military, organisations, governing bodies
and regulators have been contacted many times, by thousands of people from
all over the British Isles via, phone calls, emails, letters, face to face
interactions and many meetings. Yet all are either ignored or dismissed and the
crimes and harms continue.
1, Significant Criminal complaints to The Metropolitan, West Midlands,
Warwickshire and Thames Valley police. Plus thousands more to all other
police forces U.K. wide, all either dismissed or ignored.
2, The IOPC (independent Office of Police conduct).
3, To many of the police Crime Commissioners.
4, Sadiq Khan Mayor of London’s office.
5, The police federation of England and Wales.
6, The Metropolitan Police Federation.
7, Direct to Sir Graham Brady MP, head of the Conservative 1922
committee in a meeting with sixteen world renowned experts in September
2021.
8, Direct to Nadhim Zahawi MP vaccine minister.
9, Direct to Theresa Coffey MP Health secretary.
10, Direct to Chris Philp MP policing minister.
11, UKHSA Head office.
12, NICE Head office
13, NHS Head office
14, Direct to Cressida Dick former commissioner of the Met.
15, Direct to Stephen House former acting commissioner of the Met.
16, Direct to Sir Mark Rowley current commissioner of the Met.
17, Direct to Baroness Hallett chair of independent inquiry.
18, Direct to Hugo Keith lead barrister at independent inquiry.
19, Direct to Andy Cooke head of her Majesties inspector of constabulary.
20, Direct to the association of crime commissioners and chief officers.
21, Direct to General Sir Mark Carlton Smith head of the British army.
22, Direct to the high court in London.
23, Direct to the international criminal court in The Hague December 2021.
24, Multiple submissions to the MHRA.
25, Multiple submissions to the GMC.
26, Direct to Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland.
27, Direct to the Lord Chief Justice Burnett.
It is incomprehensible only one MP in Parliament is raising the alarm,
representing the people and trying to protect our country and that MP is
Andrew Bridgen. Yet he is ridiculed, investigated, de-platformed and openly
mocked on social media, but of more concern, he is abused by his colleagues
while carrying out his duties in Parliament. This is overt bullying of the worst
kind towards a democratically elected representative of the people, the people
and our country he so honourably serves.
The rights and protections of the people are laid out in the great charter, The
Magna Carta of 1215 and in particular we refer again to article 61.
The Magna Carta and The Declaration Of Rights are contracts between the
Sovereign and the people. They are not statute laws therefore they cannot be
repealed. Both were claimed to be self evident freedoms, existing by right
equally and both were based on a concept of permanence.
Sir, if you choose not to intervene as is your sworn duty and royal prerogative,
the people will have no choice, but, to protect their families, their properties
and their country from this belligerent Government and Parliament. The wilful
and on going failings of our publicly paid servants, The Police, The Judiciary and
The Civil Service leaves us to fend for ourselves. How can this be?
Article 61, states;
Until redress has been obtained as deemed fit by the community of the realm,
distrain and distress in all possible ways will take place, by seizing the castles,
the lands and possessions and in any other way they can. No harms will come
to any person and when redress has been obtained our relationships will
continue as before. (Literal quote of Article 61 is on the last page).
Your Majesty, we are at your mercy and seek your immediate intervention in
order to save lives, save our country and to save and protect our constitution.
The children really are our future. We all have an on going duty to make sure it
is safe, secure, fulfilled and a happy one to enjoy with all of our God given
freedoms fully intact. These very freedoms are what we owe our children and
we must guarantee and secure them.
In order for our communities to succeed we must have a democracy built on
fairness, transparency and equality in law. Right now we are living in an
autocratic dictatorship. Our freedom of speech, freedom of movement and our
innate and inalienable rights and freedoms under God are being stripped from
us by a rogue Government and Parliament unduly influenced by unelected,
non governmental organisations and foundations.
We say “NO.”
Enough is enough.
We will not accept them and we did not vote for them. This is an act of
Treason against His Majesty and against every sovereign Man and Woman of
the realm, a realm that we call home. We will protect it and her people.
The people await your earliest response by national broadcast, so we may look
forward to resuming in full, the proper and lawful relationship between we the
people and our constitutionally aligned Government. It is the decision of each
living man and woman if they choose to distrain and seek remedy, be it by
seizing public buildings, withholding taxes or by any other lawful constraints
they feel appropriate to them. Without causing harm to another or damaging
any property and by standing in their own sovereign truth.
Your Majesty,
Please honour the oath you swore to the people, to our constitution and with
God as your witness.
In peace, truth and gratitude, we are all man, made in the image of the
creator.
Your faithful subject
Void where lawfully prohibited
THE GREAT CHARTER OF FREEDOMS THE MAGNA CARTA 1215
Article 1; part quote,
We have first of all granted to God and by this our present charter confers for
ourselves and our heirs in perpetuity (eternity, forever), that the English
church is to be and to have its full rights and its liberties intact and we wish this
observed accordingly.
Article 13;
And the city of London is to have all its ancient liberties and free customs, both
on land and on water. Moreover we wish and grant that all other cities,
boroughs, towns and ports are to have all their liberties and free customs.
Article 39;
No free man shall be taken, imprisoned, stripped of his rights or possessions,
outlawed or exiled or in any way ruined, nor will we proceed against or
prosecute him except by the lawful judgement of his peers and by the law of
the land.
Article 40;
We will not sell, or deny, or delay right or justice to anyone.
Article 61; part quote,
The following security was granted, if we, our Chief Justice, our officials or any
of our servants offend in any respect against any man, or transgress any of the
articles of the peace or of this security and the offence is made known, the said
twenty five Barons may distrain upon and assail us in every way possible, with
the support of the WHOLE COMMUNITY OF THE LAND, by seizing our castles,
lands, possessions, or anything else saving only our own person and those of
the queen/king and our children, until they have secured such redress as they
have determined upon, they may then resume their normal obedience to us.
The Magna Carta has been triggered (invoked) five times in our history.
1216, 1258, 1500, 1688/89 and 2001 The Treaty of Nice
The wishes of the people must be heard. Enough really is enough.
