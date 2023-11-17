Breaking news – A Very Important and Urgent 8 Page Letter Sent to King Charles III

Former Police Officer Mark Sexton has sent “a very important and urgent 8 page letter to King Charles III with a request for a national reply. “A lot of time and hard work has gone into getting this produced,” says Mark, who adds, “If you understand why this letter needs to be sent by as many people as possible and how it impacts the monarch, the country and the constitution then please send it.”

Mark Sexton who has worked tirelessly over the last few years to try and bring justice to all those involved in the orchestrating of crimes against humanity, says “All avenues in their system have to be exhausted!!!” Referring to the letter to King Charles, he states:

“Yes I know he’s WEF.

Yes I know how corrupt the whole system is.

Yes I know it needs the people to take back control.

Yes I know many will say “not my king”

Yes I know they all protect each other.

Yes I know there are many anti monarchy.

Yes I know, I know…..”

Mark Sexton

Petition of Right, claim of right of redress and remedy of grievance.



His Royal Highness King Charles III

Your majesty,



We the people below undersigned, being born as the case may be to the lands

known respectively as England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the

Commonwealth seek urgent intervention from his majesty. To address our

serious concerns surrounding the criminal acts being committed against us by

the U.K Government and Parliament.



Since July 2023 many thousands of men and women across Britain have

written to and emailed the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and all sitting members

of Parliament removing our consent to be governed by any corrupt,

compromised, belligerent, criminal government or Parliament and that we will

not comply. We demanded they stand down and must no longer receive

anymore public money.



The Government and Parliament no longer represent the interests of the

people, they represent corrupted and unelected corporations and foundations.

These same non Government organisations, The World Economic Forum,

World Health Organisation, The United Nations and others are seeking to

interfere with and change our laws, subvert our sovereignty and our

constitution. This must not be allowed to happen.



The constant state of fear, worry, stress, uncertainty and debt inflicted upon us

at every turn from Government and Parliament must be stopped. Of huge

concern is the fact there is no viable or credible opposition. With this in mind

the people seek urgent remedy from his majesty and request Parliament is

suspended, ministers are sacked and a temporary interim Government of the

people is installed to bring about much needed reassurances, to remove the

fears, stress, worry and the significant burdens of unprecedented and rising

debt.



Our supreme protection is His Majesty’s obligation under the Coronation Oath.

This Oath is a signed contract between his majesty and the people. The duties

arising from the relationship of sovereign and subject are reciprocal.

Protection, that is the security and governance of his dominions according to

law.



It must be observed that the prerogatives are vested in his majesty for the

benefit of his subjects and that his majesty is under and not above the law.

We refer to previous interventions by the people where our Parliament was

acting outside of its jurisdiction and committing Treason against her majesty

Queen Elizabeth II and the people.



In 1972 then Prime minister Ted Heath signed the European Economic

Committees Bill handing over our sovereign rights to a foreign entity thus

committing Treason and Sedition. The official secrets act protected these

documents for a period of thirty years, but, now, they are in the public domain

showing and proving this Bill was signed by the Government of the day with

malice and aforethought. The full document is available and accessed here in

the archives.



https://archive.org/details/fco-301048/mode/2up



Sir, your attention is also drawn to the 23rd of March 2001. Article 61 of the

great charter of Freedoms The Magna Carta, sealed in perpetuity and never

repealed came into effect. High Treason was evidently committed by then

Prime Minister Anthony Charles Lyndon Blair whom signed the Treasonous EU

Treaty of Nice on the 26th of January 2001.



The Barons petitioned Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II regarding the

Treasonous Treaty of Nice and the fact this act was contrary to and without the

wishes and permission of the people.

Her Majesty was duty bound to protect the realm and thus acted in breach of

her Coronation Oath, a signed and binding contract to protect and serve the

people under God.



Sir Robin Janvrin, private secretary to Her Majesty The Queen replied to the

Barons and he cites;



“As a constitutional sovereign, Her Majesty is advised by her Government who

support this treaty.”



If this be the case, since 2001 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was in clear

breach of The Coronation Oath and this has very serious and far reaching

implications. Of huge importance and significance this dictates that Article 61

of the Magna Carta is still invoked and that satisfactory remedy by the

monarch, for the people, has still not been made to this day.

So it is clear that no one, neither Sovereign nor Parliament, nor Government

nor people, may tamper with, dismantle, destroy or surrender our

constitution. We are all tenants of it and trustees.

We inherited these rights and we have a supreme responsibility to pass them

in good order for future generations. They are not ours to discard or diminish.

Which is why the oaths of allegiance place an essential limitation on

parliament’s power and on the monarch and for that very reason the

Coronation Oath is crucial.



Sir, The Coronation Oath is a moral obligation, a religious obligation, a sworn

obligation, a contractual obligation, a statutory obligation, a common-law

obligation, a customary obligation and an obligation on all who swear

allegiance. It is the duty of government and it is sworn for the nation, the

Commonwealth and all dominions.



Therefore the Coronation Oath is the peak of a pyramid and all subordinate

oaths are bound by its limitations.



We are in unprecedented times and the people of Britain are victims of many

grievous crimes at the hands of this rogue and belligerent Government and

Parliament.



The most important duty of the monarch is for the protection of the people

and the safe guarding of our land and our constitution. Your loyal subjects are

being persecuted by the incumbent Government and Parliament. The many

cries for help and assistance made to The Police, The Judiciary and The Civil

Service are being wilfully and deliberately ignored. Why?



We respectfully bring to your attention the following powers bestowed upon

the monarchy.



Constitutional Arbitration – In times of Crisis, as with a hung Parliament, the

lack of an automatic choice of Prime Minister or an unjustifiable and

unnecessary request for a dissolution of Parliament, the Monarchy provides an

impartial and non-political arbitrator, like an umpire called in when the players

cannot agree. It would also be able to intervene if the government acted un-

constitutionally by, say putting the opposition in jail, abolishing elections, or

instructing the police not to prosecute members of the government for criminal offences.



Sir, right now many obvious criminal offences are being committed against us

and have been since March 2020. The police have wilfully ignored our many

requests for help and blatantly dismissed a vast amount of irrefutable and

damning evidence of crimes being committed by Government ministers. We

therefore deem this a time of crisis and we seek your intervention to instruct

the Police to act in our best Interests, without fear or favour and to uphold the

laws of the land.



The other powers of Royal prerogative include but are not limited to;

The power to appoint and dismiss the Prime Minister.

The power to appoint and dismiss other ministers.

The power to summon, prorogue and dissolve Parliament.

The power to make war and peace.

The power to command the armed forces of the United Kingdom.

The power to regulate the Civil Service.



Our borders are not secure and we are being invaded by hundreds of

thousands of fighting age men from foreign shores. This is a threat to our

security and our women and children are at risk of harm. This is costing us, the

tax payer, upwards of eight million pounds per day to house these illegal

immigrants in three, four and even five star hotels. All of this is happening

while we have an epidemic of homelessness of our own men and women and

this includes many of our own hero veterans. How is this allowed to continue?



Sir, we therefore deem this a time of crisis and we seek your intervention to

instruct our Royal Navy to patrol and protect our waters and our borders from

a criminal invasion.



We are victims of a rogue and criminal Government and Parliament. We are

asking you to exercise your sovereign powers and protect the people, our

borders, our land, our constitution, our country and our future. Child sexual

abuse and Human trafficking continues unabated, we are facing a mental

health crisis, our young men and women are suffering the most.

Our children are being sexualised, indoctrinated and confused by a wicked and

evil agenda regarding gender transitions and reassignments, this must stop.

Our food and water are being deliberately contaminated exasperated by the

constant spraying of our skies with Chemtrails.



We have exhausted every legal avenue demanding the crimes being

perpetrated against us are stopped. We are seeing a catastrophic amount of

excess deaths all since the rollout of the very dangerous, unsafe and ineffective

Covid-19 injections. Despite the vast amount of evidence clearly pointing to

the injections causing mass death and harms, they continue. The harrowing

treatment and mass Democide of our elderly using end of life drugs in the

hospitals and care homes is an indelible stain on our nation, our morality and

our souls. May God almighty forgive all of us for allowing these wicked and evil

acts to have happened.



The following ministers, police forces, military, organisations, governing bodies

and regulators have been contacted many times, by thousands of people from

all over the British Isles via, phone calls, emails, letters, face to face

interactions and many meetings. Yet all are either ignored or dismissed and the

crimes and harms continue.



1, Significant Criminal complaints to The Metropolitan, West Midlands,

Warwickshire and Thames Valley police. Plus thousands more to all other

police forces U.K. wide, all either dismissed or ignored.

2, The IOPC (independent Office of Police conduct).

3, To many of the police Crime Commissioners.

4, Sadiq Khan Mayor of London’s office.

5, The police federation of England and Wales.

6, The Metropolitan Police Federation.

7, Direct to Sir Graham Brady MP, head of the Conservative 1922

committee in a meeting with sixteen world renowned experts in September

2021.

8, Direct to Nadhim Zahawi MP vaccine minister.

9, Direct to Theresa Coffey MP Health secretary.

10, Direct to Chris Philp MP policing minister.

11, UKHSA Head office.

12, NICE Head office

13, NHS Head office

14, Direct to Cressida Dick former commissioner of the Met.

15, Direct to Stephen House former acting commissioner of the Met.

16, Direct to Sir Mark Rowley current commissioner of the Met.

17, Direct to Baroness Hallett chair of independent inquiry.

18, Direct to Hugo Keith lead barrister at independent inquiry.

19, Direct to Andy Cooke head of her Majesties inspector of constabulary.

20, Direct to the association of crime commissioners and chief officers.

21, Direct to General Sir Mark Carlton Smith head of the British army.

22, Direct to the high court in London.

23, Direct to the international criminal court in The Hague December 2021.

24, Multiple submissions to the MHRA.

25, Multiple submissions to the GMC.

26, Direct to Lord Chancellor Robert Buckland.

27, Direct to the Lord Chief Justice Burnett.



It is incomprehensible only one MP in Parliament is raising the alarm,

representing the people and trying to protect our country and that MP is

Andrew Bridgen. Yet he is ridiculed, investigated, de-platformed and openly

mocked on social media, but of more concern, he is abused by his colleagues

while carrying out his duties in Parliament. This is overt bullying of the worst

kind towards a democratically elected representative of the people, the people

and our country he so honourably serves.



The rights and protections of the people are laid out in the great charter, The

Magna Carta of 1215 and in particular we refer again to article 61.

The Magna Carta and The Declaration Of Rights are contracts between the

Sovereign and the people. They are not statute laws therefore they cannot be

repealed. Both were claimed to be self evident freedoms, existing by right

equally and both were based on a concept of permanence.



Sir, if you choose not to intervene as is your sworn duty and royal prerogative,

the people will have no choice, but, to protect their families, their properties

and their country from this belligerent Government and Parliament. The wilful

and on going failings of our publicly paid servants, The Police, The Judiciary and

The Civil Service leaves us to fend for ourselves. How can this be?



Article 61, states;

Until redress has been obtained as deemed fit by the community of the realm,

distrain and distress in all possible ways will take place, by seizing the castles,

the lands and possessions and in any other way they can. No harms will come

to any person and when redress has been obtained our relationships will

continue as before. (Literal quote of Article 61 is on the last page).



Your Majesty, we are at your mercy and seek your immediate intervention in

order to save lives, save our country and to save and protect our constitution.

The children really are our future. We all have an on going duty to make sure it

is safe, secure, fulfilled and a happy one to enjoy with all of our God given

freedoms fully intact. These very freedoms are what we owe our children and

we must guarantee and secure them.



In order for our communities to succeed we must have a democracy built on

fairness, transparency and equality in law. Right now we are living in an

autocratic dictatorship. Our freedom of speech, freedom of movement and our

innate and inalienable rights and freedoms under God are being stripped from

us by a rogue Government and Parliament unduly influenced by unelected,

non governmental organisations and foundations.



We say “NO.”

Enough is enough.

We will not accept them and we did not vote for them. This is an act of

Treason against His Majesty and against every sovereign Man and Woman of

the realm, a realm that we call home. We will protect it and her people.



The people await your earliest response by national broadcast, so we may look

forward to resuming in full, the proper and lawful relationship between we the

people and our constitutionally aligned Government. It is the decision of each

living man and woman if they choose to distrain and seek remedy, be it by

seizing public buildings, withholding taxes or by any other lawful constraints

they feel appropriate to them. Without causing harm to another or damaging

any property and by standing in their own sovereign truth.



Your Majesty,

Please honour the oath you swore to the people, to our constitution and with

God as your witness.



In peace, truth and gratitude, we are all man, made in the image of the

creator.



Your faithful subject



Void where lawfully prohibited

THE GREAT CHARTER OF FREEDOMS THE MAGNA CARTA 1215



Article 1; part quote,

We have first of all granted to God and by this our present charter confers for

ourselves and our heirs in perpetuity (eternity, forever), that the English

church is to be and to have its full rights and its liberties intact and we wish this

observed accordingly.



Article 13;

And the city of London is to have all its ancient liberties and free customs, both

on land and on water. Moreover we wish and grant that all other cities,

boroughs, towns and ports are to have all their liberties and free customs.



Article 39;

No free man shall be taken, imprisoned, stripped of his rights or possessions,

outlawed or exiled or in any way ruined, nor will we proceed against or

prosecute him except by the lawful judgement of his peers and by the law of

the land.



Article 40;

We will not sell, or deny, or delay right or justice to anyone.



Article 61; part quote,



The following security was granted, if we, our Chief Justice, our officials or any

of our servants offend in any respect against any man, or transgress any of the

articles of the peace or of this security and the offence is made known, the said

twenty five Barons may distrain upon and assail us in every way possible, with

the support of the WHOLE COMMUNITY OF THE LAND, by seizing our castles,

lands, possessions, or anything else saving only our own person and those of

the queen/king and our children, until they have secured such redress as they

have determined upon, they may then resume their normal obedience to us.



The Magna Carta has been triggered (invoked) five times in our history.

1216, 1258, 1500, 1688/89 and 2001 The Treaty of Nice

The wishes of the people must be heard. Enough really is enough.

If this resonates with you then print and send recorded delivery.

The address and letter can both be found by clicking on the link and just scroll down to the bottom of the page. –https://www.donotconsent.co.uk/?nocache2