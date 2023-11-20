Another Crisis “Much Worse than Covid”, Paralysis of Power Supply, Communications, Transportation. The WEF “Cyber Attack” Scenario.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) which represents the Western financial elites, played a key role in the launching of the March 11, 2020 corona lockdown, which was conducive to a Worldwide process of economic and social chaos. It also played a key role in the launching of the Covid-19 vaccine in November 2020, which (amply documented) has been conducive (Worldwide) to an upward trend in mortality and morbidity. And now they are “promising” us a Crisis which is “Much Worse than Covid”, says Professor Michel Chossudovsky

WEF: “There will be another crisis. It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we’ve seen with COVID”

By Professor Michel Chossudovsky

Over more than three years the deliberate triggering of chaos has become part of a broad and complex agenda:

the war in Ukraine,

the hike in energy prices,

the triggering of bankruptcies,

the collapse of economic activity,

widespread poverty, famine and despair.

In recent developments, Washington has endorsed Israel’s genocide directed against the People of Palestine, coupled with an unfolding US-NATO-Israel military agenda against the broader Middle East.

Cyber-Attacks

The article below focusses on the imminent dangers of Cyber Warfare, which have already been announced by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In 2021, the WEF conducted a simulation of Cyber Attacks involving a scenario of Paralysis of the Power Supply, Communications, Transportation, The Internet.

Klaus Schwab intimated in no uncertain terms based on “a simulated scenario” that a cyber-attack:

“Could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation,

hospital services, our

society as a whole …

The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack.” (emphasis added)

What does Schwab have up his sleeve?

A “Cyber Terrorist Attack” conducive to unprecedented disruptions? Is this something that we should take seriously?

A renewed fear campaign, a warning of an impending danger? In the words of Jeremy Jurgens, who is the WEF’s Managing Director:

“I believe that there will be another crisis. It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we’ve seen with COVID. The impact will be greater, and as a result the economic and social implications will be even more significant.” (emphasis added)

The 2021 WEF cyber polygon simulation scenario had an obvious “contradictory” geopolitical slant:

The event was chaired by Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, numerous Russian financial institutions, media and communications entities had been invited by the WEF.

Forty-eight countries participated in the Event, there were 41 partners of which 10 were from Russia and Kazakhstan: these included News Agency TASS, NTV, Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank and a leading global financial institution, the Mail.ru Group, Russia’s largest internet provider, MTS, Russia’s leading telecommunications group, the State Legal Department of the Omsk Region, Siberia. Powerful banking financial institutions from Kazakstan. Among others.

See also the assumptions of the Training Program, which are predicated on terrorist cyber hackers.

Amply documented, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has been instrumental in endorsing US-NATO’s military agenda in regards to Ukraine.

Was this July 2021 Cyber Polygon event (which occurred less than 8 months prior to the outset of the Ukraine War) intent upon creating political divisions within the Russian Federation by establishing partnerships with a number of powerful Russian media, communications, banking and financial institutions, etc.

Not a single representative from the People’s Republic of China. Was the Cyber Polygon Simulation (July 2021) intended to foster confrontation between China and Russia? Are Cyber attacks contemplated as part of a Global Military agenda?

The Process of “All-Digitization”

In November 2023, as documented in an article by Peter Koenig, the Financial Elites passed from the “simulation of scenarios”too outright “implementation”. They entrusted the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) “as the flag-carrier … for the deadly onslaught of All-Digitization.”

Koenig focusses on the “Take Down of a Society That is Digital.” whichcould be conducted in the form of a Worldwide Cyber Attack (as outlined by Klaus Schwab in his 2021 statement):

“If everything around us is run by digital signals that are controlled by the “Globalist Cabal” (Financial Elites) one or a few switches can turn off our different networks:

water supply, electricity, gas, all kinds of energy, food supply, fuel deliveries, traffic signals, all transportation, all communication, the money in our accounts, and much more.” (Peter Koenig, November 18, 2023

“Hell is Empty and the Devils are All Here”. William Shakespeare, “The Tempest”, 1623

Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, May 21, 2023, November 20, 2023

***

Below is the text of my December 2021 article, minor edits.

Introduction

The World Economic Forum (WEF) which represents the Western financial elites, played a key role in the launching of the March 11, 2020 lockdown, which was conducive to a Worldwide process of economic and social chaos.

The WEF is now pointing to: “A cyber-attack with COVID-like characteristics”, which promises to be far more devastating and chaotic than the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Economic Forum’s “Concept 2021”. Cyber Polygon Scenario



The World Economic Forum (WEF) which co-sponsored Event 201, the table top simulation of the corona pandemic together with John Hopkins and the Gates Foundation in October 2019, has been involved in another strategic exercise entitled Concept 2021. The latter is described as an:

“international capacity building initiative aimed at raising the global cyber resilience”.

It is not a table top simulation comparable to Event 201.

Last year it was conducted at the height of the lockdown via video conferencing. This year, the 2021 Conference “discussed the “key risks of digitalization”.

Those participating in the Cyber Polygon Exercise (2020) included high tech companies including IBM, numerous banks and financial institutions, internet companies, cyber security agencies, corporate and government media, think tanks, law enforcement agencies including Interpol with representatives from 48 countries.

The exercise was an obvious means to secure reliable partners and develop strategic alliances. In this regard, there were numerous representatives from Russia and countries of the former Soviet Union, including major Russian banking interests, communications and media companies. All in all 42 partners. No corporate /governmental partners from China, participated in the simulation.

There was also a training program with 200 teams from 48 countries. Cyber Attack With Covid-like Characteristics

Simulation of A Cyber-Attack. Towards A Complete Halt to Power Supply, Communications, Transportation

Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Director

of the WEF and architect of the “Great Reset” describes the crisis scenario as follows:

“The frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack.” (emphasis added)

Jeremy Jurgens, WEF Managing Director:

“I believe that there will be another crisis. It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we’ve seen with COVID. The impact will be greater, and as a result the economic and social implications will be even more significant.” (emphasis added)

The implications of these bold “predictions” which represent the interests of the financial establishment are far-reaching.

What they describe is a scenario of economic and social chaos involving the disruption of communications systems, the internet, financial and money transactions (including SWIFT), the power grid, global transportation, commodity trade, etc., as well as likely “geopolitical dislocations”.

The opening session (July 2021) of Cyber Polygon 2021 was conducted (video below) by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin together with the Director General of the WEF Klaus Schwab.

According to Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation

“Addressing cyberthreats and securing our common digital future are among the priorities of every government and company. …”

Video. The Opening Session featuring the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Klaus Schwab (July 2021).

The WEF has suggested in no uncertain terms that another devastating Worldwide economic and social crisis is likely to occur in the wake of the so-called Covid-19 pandemic.

Video: Next Crisis Bigger Than Covid

Is this Scenario a “Dress Rehearsal” for a Forthcoming Cyber Crisis?

The geopolitics of this exercise are complex. While Russia is routinely threatened by US-NATO, the Russian Federation is a partner of this WEF initiative, which is largely dominated by Wall Street and the Western financial establishment.

Why was China –which is an ally of Russia– excluded from the Cyber Polygon Exercise?

The Cyber Attack is categorized as a Terrorist Act. Ask yourself the question: Who has the capabilities of carrying out such an attack?

Russia’s financial and banking establishment were actively involved in the Cyber Scenario. Was the exercise intended to create divisions between China and Russia?

While one cannot speculate, the matter must nonetheless be addressed.

And who will be blamed if the Cyber Scenario goes live?

Engineered economic and social chaos. Is that not part of a US hegemonic project?

