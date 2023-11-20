Biblical Brainiac Ben Shapiro Lies Exposed

Ben Shapiro has been particularly vocal during the the last few years, and is no stranger to controversy due to his extreme views. For example he has suggested that transgender people suffer a “mental disorder”; he opposes same-sex couples raising children; he has said (and sort of retracted) that “Arabs like to bomb crap and live in open sewage.” During the past month however, his comments have had the ability to cause more than offence due to him sharing unverified propaganda and lies concerning Israel-Gaza where he promotes himself as an expert on the subject. However, he has now been exposed by real experts.

Propaganda Tools

In times of crisis, individuals frequently gravitate towards social media, driven by a lack of trust in mainstream news and its tendency to broadcast the official government narrative and propaganda. Amid diverse perspectives on the various platforms, there is a shared aspiration for truth. Deceptive entities deliberately engaging in dishonest and misleading practices exploit this tendency to share content without thorough verification making individuals susceptible to their manipulation and their spread of unverified reports, leveraging the widespread dissemination of information. The lies and propaganda circulate faster than verification and find their way to mainstream news and official statements, in turn amplifying the online falsehoods.

Trust is certain individuals is fundamental to the development of our beliefs, hence the reason so many people believed the word of doctors during the great hoax and previously trusted characters such as Doctor Hilary Jones, were used to sell the virus, the masks, the jabs and their loyal followers who had no reason to doubt them before, believed every word they said.

This appears to be the same tactic used for the various other crises we have thrown our way. Prominent characters have been thrust into the limelight to play their part in the New World Order productions after years in rehearsals, touting perspectives that we can resonate with. A trust in their intellect and views develop among individuals thus, making them the perfect tool to spread new government narratives and propaganda.

Benjamin Shapiro

Two characters, or tools that I am thinking of, are Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro who have had bit parts up until now, where we are seeing them becoming increasingly political and vocal about the situation in Gaza. Ben Shapiro in particular has been guilty of spreading unverified propaganda that arguably created a hate filled divide in public opinion concerning the Gaza – Israel situation.

Their usual intellectual sounding word salad that has been accepted by their followers has continued, but largely without demands for verification, up until now. Norman Finkelstein has been just one person who is questioning Shapiro and has asked him to join him in an online debate, Shapiro so far has rejected the offer, the information below about Norman Finkelstein may show why that is.

Benjamin Aaron Shapiro is a 39 year old American lawyer, columnist, author, and conservative political commentator. Shapiro writes columns for Creators Syndicate, Newsweek, and Ami Magazine, and serves as editor emeritus for The Daily Wire, which he co-founded in 2015. Shapiro is the host of The Ben Shapiro Show, a daily political podcast and live radio show.

Norman G. Finkelstein

Norman Finkelstein has written of his parents’ experiences during World War II. His mother, Maryla Husyt Finkelstein, grew up in Warsaw, Poland, survived the Warsaw Ghetto, the Majdanek concentration camp, and two slave labor camps. Her first husband died in the war. Norman’s father, Zacharias Finkelstein, was a survivor of both the Warsaw Ghetto and the Auschwitz concentration camp. Source

Finkelstein now an American Political Scientist received his PhD from the Princeton University Politics Department in 1987. He has authored many books including THE HOLOCAUST INDUSTRY: Reflections on the exploitation of Jewish suffering, GAZA: An inquest into its martyrdom, and most recently, I ACCUSE! Herewith a proof beyond reasonable doubt that ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda whitewashed Israel. He is currently writing a book tentatively titled, I’ll Burn That Bridge When I Get To It: Politically Incorrect Thoughts on Cancel Culture and Academic Freedom. Source

Today Finkelstein posted a thread on the X platform which I have written out below.

Natural Superiority of Women?

“Brainy hunk Jordan Peterson was interviewed by Piers Morgan about Gaza. He confidently stated that “This is a last ditch attempt by the Iranian mullahs to use the Islam against Jews story to prop up their own dismal reign. And so they rattled the chain of their Hamas puppets and said provoke, and they [Hamas] did.” Not even Israeli intelligence makes such a demented claim.

Boy Wonder Ben Shapiro has put out his own “fact”-based video that features an image of him as a Jewish Tom Cruise in Top Gun. (Top Nebbish?) Shapiro asserts that the Khartoum “Three No’s” paved the way to the June 1967 war. Except that, in the real world, the Khartoum summit convened not before but after the war. Not a terrific showing for self-described Alpha-genius males. Meanwhile, I was interviewed by Jordan Peterson’s daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, and Ben Shapiro’s colleague, Candace Owens.

Each of them humbly confessed at the outset that they were largely ignorant of the subject matter. Each listened respectfully and intently. Each posed logical, acute questions: Peterson wondered why the 1947 UN Partition Resolution awarded Jews 56% of Palestine if they only comprised one-third of the population, while Owens wondered what Israel stood to gain by committing a genocide in broad daylight. When I juxtaposed in my mind Jordan and Mikhaila, Top Gun and Candace, a book I read as an undergraduate came to mind, Ashley Montagu’s “The Natural Superiority of Women” (source).

Boy Wonder Ben Shapiro

Below is the “Fact ” Video that Norman Finkelstein was referring to.

Biblical Brainiac Ben Shapiro Exposes Lies about Israel

Norman Finkelstein wrote on his substack that his close friend and editor, Deborah Maccoby, wrote him an irate email after listening to Ben Shapiro’s FACTS video; 00: 35).

Maccoby, who took her degrees from Oxford, is the daughter of famed British-Jewish historian Hyam Maccoby and is currently editing his essays on T.S. Eliot.

Unsurprisingly, Mr. Shapiro managed to get all his “facts” wrong.

Here is Part 1 of Maccoby’s evisceration.]

The Ben Shapiro Version of Ancient Jewish History Series

1: The name “Palestine”.

MYTH

Ben Shapiro states: “the Jews were exiled from Israel in 136 CE, after the Bar Kochba Revolt: the Romans, in an attempt to shame the Jews, renamed the area ‘Palestine’ as an insult, after the Jews’ historic enemy the Philistines”.

The question of exile is a separate issue, which I will address in a later post in the Ben Shapiro Version of Ancient Jewish History Series. This post will only address the question of the origin of the name “Palestine”.

PREVALENCE OF THE MYTH

Mr Shapiro is repeating a myth that — according to a letter from Kenan Jaffe, an American Jewish high school classics teacher, that was published in 2017 in the US Jewish paper The Forward — has become “received wisdom” but is “clearly and demonstrably false”. Mr Jaffe was responding to an article by J. J. Goldberg which – though in itself it is a fascinating piece that predicts the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians that is taking place at the present time – includes in passing a comment that the name “Palestine” was “coined by the ancient Romans after their conquest of Judea”. I have included Mr Jaffe’s letter below as an Addendum.

On a personal note, I first encountered the myth in 2019, when a US publisher who wanted to republish my father’s book Revolution in Judaea: Jesus and the Jewish Resistance (New York, 1981) sent me a trial copy in which, to my horror, the name “Palestine” — which my father, in accordance with accepted scholarly usage, employs to mean the land as a whole, as distinct from specific areas of the land such as Judaea — was changed throughout to “Israel”! When I pointed out that this was factually wrong and demanded that the name “Palestine” be reinstated, the publisher responded with the claim that it was only in 136 CE that the land had been named “Palestine”, so my father’s use of the name to describe the whole land in the first century CE was anachronistic. After much argument, the publisher agreed to reinstate the name “Palestine”.

FACT

Since the fifth century BCE, when Herodotus first used the word to mean the entire land, it has been commonly known as “Palestine”. The Romans only gave official expression to a name that had been used for centuries. The whole land has never been called “Israel”.

EXPLANATION AND EVIDENCE

To address first my point above that “the whole land has never been called “Israel” (in response to Mr Shapiro’s phrasing “The Jews were exiled from Israel”): The political, territorial title “Israel” (as distinct from the extremely vague religious concept of Eretz Israel, or the Land of Israel)1 has only ever been used for a) the ancient Northern Kingdom of Israel, which is thought to have lasted about 200 years, from the tenth to the eighth century BCE;2 b) the modern State of Israel, which was founded in 1948 and, according to international law, is confined to the pre-1967 borders.

My father’s library contains numerous standard works about the land in the time of Jesus; and the use of the name “Palestine” to mean the whole land at that time is such accepted, taken for granted usage among the writers of these books that they have not thought it necessary to justify the term.3

But the Palestinian academic Nur Masalha has devoted a section of his 2018 bestseller Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History (London 2018) to the history of the name.

Professor Masalha cites the use of the name “Palestine” by (among other pre-second century CE Greek writers) the fifth century BCE Greek historian Herodotus, who was the first to use the name for the whole land, instead of just for the area where the Philistines lived,4 and the fourth century BCE Greek scientist, philosopher and historian Aristotle, whose description of “a lake in Palestine” is widely understood to refer to the Dead Sea (pp. 72-77).

Moving on to the Romans, Professor Masalha cites the use of the word “Palestine” in the works of the first century CE poets Ovid and Statius and the first century CE orator, philosopher and historian Dio Chrysostom (pp. 83-84) and also the first century CE geographer and historian Strabo, the first century CE natural historian Pliny the Elder and the first century CE geographer Pomponius Mela (pp. 87-90).

Professor Masalha also cites the use of “Palestine”, meaning the whole land, by the first century CE Jewish philosopher Philo and the first century CE Jewish historian Josephus (pp. 90-91).

Professor Masalha concludes (pp. 83-84):

The Romans’ … conception of Palestine had nothing to do with any biblical narratives or the Old Testament narrative of the “Philistines” …. The administrative name of the new province, ‘Syria Palaestina’, was almost certainly inspired by the works of classical Greek and Roman geographers, historians and poets who had contributed so much to the spread and popularisation of the name Palaestina since the work of Herodotus in the fifth century BC.

ADDENDUM: LETTER FROM KENAN JAFFE IN THE FORWARD, September 25, 2017

https://forward.com/opinion/letters/383433/the-real-history-of-the-name-palestine/

J. J. Goldberg’s September 18 column, “A Major Jewish Philanthropist Just Published a Plan to Ethnically Cleanse Palestinians,” is an important journalistic contribution to the American Jewish discussion about Israel, but it contains one subtly pernicious misconception. Mr. Goldberg repeats the received wisdom that the term Palestine was “coined” by the Roman rulers of Jewish Judea. According to this story, which I have heard on many occasions from knowledgeable individuals, the Romans renamed most of the land of Israel after the traditional Israelite enemy, the Philistines, as an insult to the Jews who had unsuccessfully rebelled in the early 2nd century CE.

I only discovered that this story is clearly and demonstrably false by accident through a chance encounter with some basic classical texts and subsequent research. It is true that the Romans only implemented the name Palestine as an administrative provincial category after the Bar Kochba rebellion, which is no doubt the source of much confusion. But more than a century before Bar Kochba and before the Romans had any political use for the term, the Roman poet Ovid wrote that a primordial mythological character “sat by the edge of the waters of Palestine,” contextually referring to a region west of Mesopotamia. In the 5th century BCE, the Greek historian Herodotus referred by name to Palestine as a land connecting Egypt and what is now Lebanon, inhabited by several peoples.

These are only two examples of many texts that attest to an ancient and ongoing reference to the name Palestine. The name Palestine does not derive from a historical episode that is all about Jews and our rebellions and lost primacy in the land of Israel. Since the beginning of classical antiquity, Palestine has been consistently used as a general term for an ill-defined region inhabited by many groups, Jews often prominently, but never exclusively among them.

1 The first mention in the Bible of the boundaries of the Land of Israel is Genesis 15: 18: “The Lord made a covenant with Abram, saying, Unto thy seed have I given this land, from the river of Egypt unto the great river, the river Euphrates”. So this earliest promise is the land from the Nile to the Euphrates. It is puzzling that the fundamentalist settlers on the West Bank don’t demand all this. Other Biblical references to the borders of the Land of Israel vary widely. “Israel” is also used in the Bible to mean “the people of Israel”.

2 The Northern Kingdom, which began in Samaria, expanded by conquest until it became a major regional military power, incorporating Galilee and parts of southern Syria and Transjordan and extending in the south as far as the territory of the Moabites; but the Northern Kingdom was eventually conquered by the Assyrians and destroyed. For an archaeological history of the Northern Kingdom, see Israel Finkelstein and Neil Asher Silberman, The Bible Unearthed: Archaeology’s New Vision of Ancient Israel and the Origin of its Sacred Texts (New York, 2001), pp. 149-225, and David and Solomon: In Search of the Bible’s Sacred Kings and the Roots of the Western Tradition (New York, 2006), passim. For a map of the kingdoms of Israel and Judah in the ninth century BCE, see ibid., p. 102.

3 For instance, see the title of the classic and magisterial work Paul and Palestinian Judaism (London, 1977), by the renowned American Christian scholar E. P. Sanders, who was a close friend of my father (St Paul lived in the first century CE). Sanders feels no need to justify his title.

4 See p. 45: “Herodotus was the first historian to denote a geographical region called Palaistine … which was far wider than ancient Philistia”.

Brother Nathanael Debunks Ben Shapiro

It is unlikely that Ben Shapiro will argue with either Norman Finkelstein or his expert friend Deborah Maccoby, but will continue to use his prominence on social media to push a narrative that is untrue. Thankfully we have real experts that are in a position to expose his lies.