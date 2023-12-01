“High Court Officer Tries To Break Into Home To Collect On Unpaid BBC TV License Fees.” – Why is This Still Happening?

The British Bullshi…er, Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is an “elaborate, sophisticated UK state propaganda outlet described by the UK establishment as ‘Britain’s soft power’.”Ban the BBC group say, “It uses clever manipulation and selective use of facts to push out the message the BBC’s masters want while suppressing and playing down alternative viewpoints.” they explain, and now with the launch of the Orwellian ‘BBC Verify’ in 2023, the BBC has taken on a new, insidious role acting in effect as a ‘Ministry of Truth’.

“The BBC is nothing more than UK state propaganda masquerading as an ‘impartial’ broadcaster.”

“The BBC has had its day and the TV Licence is a dinosaur of a bygone era.” say Ban the BBC, adding that “the entire concept of a state broadcaster is an “outdated anachronism which belongs to the communist soviet era and should be abolished.” Despite increasingly more individuals becoming wiser to this fact and choosing to boycott the BBC altogether, they are still often pressured into purchasing a TV Licence which is essentially the states way of funding the government propaganda.

“In a nutshell,” says Ban the BBC “the TV Licence is government permission to watch any live TV (and more recently the BBC iPlayer) on any device within the borders of the UK., they explain, that “Watching TV without a licence issued by the BBC is a non-recordable minor criminal offence which is heard in UK magistrates’ court.” (source)

The Goons

A conviction for ‘TV Licence evasion’ relies primarily on self incrimination for which an uninformed person is easy prey for the BBC’s Capita commission driven ‘sales’ enforcers. and “It seems unlikely the BBC will ever give up its addiction to easy funding by the UK taxpayer. As it stands, the BBC continues to demonstrate an enthusiasm for taxpayer funding via the TV Licence simply because it does not have to compete in the free market for a customer base.”

Ban the BBC founder, who began watching YouTube videos in early 2012 where people had filmed their encounters with TV “Licence goons.” says, “I was incensed at the authoritarian and ruthless nature of the enforcement practices of this obscenely stupid tax. The enforcement practices of the TV Licence are abhorrent to any reasonably intelligent thinking person who is in favour of free choice over something as trivial as entertainment and news.”

“That the UK state would allow its state broadcaster to enforce this tax in this manner is quite simply an abuse of state power. The exercise of state coercive power should be reserved only for things of serious national necessity. Requiring state permission to watch live TV is a laughable anachronism dating back to the 1940’s when television was an emerging communication technology. The TV Licence is now long since redundant with the recent widespread availability of high speed Internet.”

Cash, Debit, Credit Card, We’ll Take Anything

“Ruthless and underhand tactics used by BBC licence fee agents” were exposed by the Daily Mail years ago, in 2017. They pointed out the aggressive incentive scheme that has been used on hundreds of enforcement officers who have orders to each catch 28 evaders a week.

According to the Daily Mail bosses promise bonuses of up to £15,000 a year, saying staff must gather evidence to take as many people to court as possible. Homeowners who fail to pay can be fined and given criminal records and those that the paid thugs targeted are often vulnerable such as a “war veteran with dementia and a desperate young mother in a women’s refuge.”

These revelations come from an investigation by a Daily Mail undercover reporter interviewed for an enforcement job by Capita an outsourcing firm who are paid £58million a year to collect licence fees for the BBC, bringing in £3.74billion a year.

The reporter was told by bosses: ‘We will drive you as hard as we can to get as much as we can out of you because we’re greedy.’ He was encouraged to spy on homes and take money on the doorstep.

“In 2011, the BBC gave Capita a £560 million contract to administer the licence fee for eight years. Since then, revenue for the BBC from collections has risen by more than £200 million to £3.74 billion. Residents have complained repeatedly that Capita staff have hounded them unfairly to force payments and refused to believe them if they said they did not watch TV.” reported the Mail.

‘Cash, debit, credit card, we’ll take anything,’ one TV Licensing manager said. ‘I tell people I’ll take shirt buttons.’ (source).

The following video exposing “the goons,” was recorded in 2017.

Criminal Offence

“In an age of infinite choice for entertainment and news, the backward UK state persists in enforcing an anachronistic TV Licence to fund the BBC. This tax is of course enthusiastically enforced by the BBC’s commission driven TV Licence ‘sales’ bullies. Hundreds of thousands, mostly women, are prosecuted annually for this trivially minor ‘offence’ accounting for 10% of all criminal prosecutions in the UK.” Let’s read that again!

Meaning 10% of all criminal prosecutions in the UK are due to not funding the Propaganda!!

The British public on the whole however have seemingly normalised the enforced TV licensing, and the thuggish tactics of individuals who make it their job to threaten, and criminalise individuals while they collect money for the corporation.

It is therefore, interesting to read the views of Tyler Durden of Zerohedge who is just one person who has not been desensitised and accepting of the UK government’s underhand tactics.

Watch: British High Court Officer Tries To Break Into Home To Collect On Unpaid BBC TV License Fees.

By Tyler Durden at ZeroHedge.

For many years the BBC has denied that they are a government funded or subsidized organization. They base this claim on a dishonest technicality – The platform argues that it is purely supported by public dollars, as if it is the same as PBS in America. What it doesn’t mention is that the government helps to strong-arm the public into paying that money to the BBC through enforced TV licensing.

And, if citizens are caught using a TV for the consumption of a list of taxable content sources without paying the fees, they can be fined or even jailed if they refuse to pay those fines.

The cost of a TV license in the UK is £159 per year. BBC outsources their sales process to a third-party company called Capita, who operate under the TV Licensing brand name. Capita’s salesmen rebrand themselves as “Enforcement Officers” or “TV License Inspectors”. This creates a false impression of legal authority, used to coerce victims into cooperating. BBC send salesmen to visit unlicensed addresses from their database. These salesmen receive a commission not only for every TV license they sell, but also every successful prosecution they obtain. They therefore attempt to collect evidence of unlicensed TV viewing during their visits. UK police are brought in to oversee the inspections carried out by Capita if there is resistance.

As insane as this probably sounds to most people in other countries, it gets even worse. If authorities believe you are watching BBC related content without a license, they can visit your home to collect on fines, and with a warrant, this includes breaking and entering to search your property.

The whole country lives between wallet inspections pic.twitter.com/xzgESKXwn8 — UAE EXOTIC FALCONRY & FINANCE (@FalconryFinance) November 24, 2023

The rules surrounding TV license collection are rather gray, and it’s hard to say if this particular officer (who claims to be a High Court officer) was committing a violation. This is why Americans refuse to give up their guns; once a population is disarmed there’s no telling what kind of insults a bureaucracy will visit upon them. Their property is no longer theirs. Though some UK citizens are fighting back against inspections and the courts, if enforcement can simply enter their homes while they are gone, there’s not much they can do.

The BBC TV licensing grift is, if anything, a perfect example of the insidious nature of big government bureaucracy joining with corporate influence.

It’s not always about mass censorship or mass surveillance; sometimes it’s about nickel-and-diming the public to death. Sometimes it’s about turning small things that should be basic rights into controlled privileges. Sometimes it’s about piling up requirements and restrictions to keep the populace constantly anxious and always desperate to appease authorities. When you are perpetually afraid of drawing the attention of the all-seeing-eye, you’re less likely to rebel against the system as a whole.

Source – Tyler Durden

Just as Tyler Durden and possibly others from outside of the UK is surprised at the dictatorship tactics of the UK government through the use of the BBC, I get the feeling people will look back in the history books, (if they are allowed to) and be absolutely astonished that we were forced to pay for the propaganda that aids our enslavement.

Why is this still happening when not only do we have a choice of broadcasting channels, but more importantly now that we know that we cannot trust anything that is broadcast on the BBC? As for the “goon”, ugh there really are no words …..