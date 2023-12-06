December Update on Corona Committee Lawyer, Reiner Fuellmich.

Update – Distinguished lawyer Reiner Fuellmich is still in prison 6 weeks after being arrested. Dr Fuellmich, known for his involvement in high-profile legal cases is a key figure in the Corona Investigative Committee, which he has dedicated the last few years to due to his scrutinising of the corporate agenda surrounding the Covid plandemic.

On October 13, 2023, Dr Fuellmich was apprehended at the German consulate in Tijuana, Mexico, where he was escorted to Germany and subsequently arrested. There is speculation, that Reiner Fuellmich was arrested in an attempt to deliberately silence him and put a stop to any Corona Committee legal proceedings, termed Nuremberg 2, and of course, this has succeeded.

However, there are allegations centered on Fuellmich “misappropriating funds” as the managing director of the “Corona Committee Foundation,” which over the years has garnered significant donations from the global COVID “truther” movement.

The Gottingen, public prosecutor’s office in Germany, has accused Fuellmich of diverting funds intended for the foundation’s mission and that disturbing evidence pointed to substantial transfers from the foundation’s accounts into the personal accounts of his wife Inka.

Allegedly among these transactions was a series of 20 transactions with payments totaling €200,000 to Inka in November 2020 and another alleged transaction involving €500,000 reportedly occurred in May of the following year.

These charges implicated Fuellmich in financial misconduct and have cast a shadow over his role as a global figure in the COVID investigation and quite clearly the arrest and legal proceedings will have been a pivotal moment in his legal career.

The uncertainty surrounding the allegations has left his future in legal circles shrouded in ambiguity, with repercussions for both his reputation and professional standing, according to author Utsav Shrestha who cited German site Tagesspiegel for the above information.

Many readers have shown concern for him

November 27th – Still in Prison – Still Strong

Before the arrest of Reiner Fuellmich, Roger Bittel of Biettel Tv aired a one-hour summary from him. Now he does a “ThoughtSending for Reiner Fuellmich.” He keeps the time and space free for Reiner Fuellmich, and a few thousand people are there live every time” according to lawyer/friend Elsa Scheider.

Roger Bittel shared the following update on the 27th of November.

“He is doing well considering the circumstances.

He has become more sensitive, but he is still strong!

He has now received a mechanical typewriter.

He will comment on all the allegations.

He is very happy to receive mail from people.

He has noticed that a few people hold a vigil outside the prison every Thursday and Saturday at 11 a.m. with banners saying “Thank you, Reiner, for your work for the Corona Committee” and “Freedom for Reiner Fuellmich”.

It does him a lot of good to know that people are thinking of him and have not forgotten him. “

Bittel said that he has an idea for his next sending. “By next week Dr. Reiner Fuellmich will have been a prisoner for 49 days! He can’t get used to the idea – and many thousands of other people can’t get used to the idea either! On the one hand, it is enough to bring one to tears. On the other hand, he keeps telling himself over and over again: “It is all supposed to be so! Who knows what it’s good for…” Source

December 3rd and Six Weeks in Prison

Yesterday there was a message published from Reiner, which was read by Roger Bittel on bittel.tv on Sunday night. In German: www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8asxqlFWl0 From 5:00 to 7:40.)

English translation of the Message From Reiner Fuellmich

Hello everyone,

After six weeks of imprisonment, I would like to deeply thank all the people who write to me. There are thousands. I read everything. Everything in those letters from appreciation of the quality of the work done and above all the positive energy sent to me is a rescue boat that will bring me to freedom so we can continue to bring forward our joint work. Because it isn’t over.

The corona pandemic was only the test run to find out what people will go along with when we put them into panic through psycho-terror. We must look behind the panic propaganda, so we can see the truth. Without justice there is no peace and no returning to a humane world.

That also holds for my case.

Today for the first time I want to address the charges against me that are meant to damage my international reputation as a lawyer but also me as a person. I will together with my legal team ensure that the full truth comes to light, and that those who have done this are brought to justice.

I will go into the background of everything and show how the money from the sale of the house of myself and my wife were simply taken from us – that is, our entire financial existence was taken and that is how the entire Mexican plot was created which led to my arrest and much more.

I thank all of you,

Reiner Fuellmich

Elsa has also met Reiner’s wife Inka, who she says is “faced with a situation very difficult for her in more ways than one.” “There is the enormous emotional difficulty of having her amazing husband in prison in Germany at a time when freedom-fighters are ever more under attack.

Some readers may be interested in what Reiners wife has to say: Elsa transcribed the conversation that she had with, Inka, which is published below.

INKA FUELLMICH:

“On October, 12, Reiner and I flew to Tijuana to pick up our passports and visas. This had been arranged by the consulate. We were supposed to be met at the airport by the consul. Here is what happened.

I happen to be sitting in the second row at the front of the airplane. Reiner is sitting at the back. So I get off the plane pretty quickly. There are 6 uniformed men right at the gate, Four men from the National Guard and two from the immigration authorities. They let me pass almost unnoticed. I have the crazy hope that they can’t be waiting for us. Maybe someone with drugs or something similar.

I stand a little to one side and wait, my heart in my throat. Nothing can happen, I think. We are safe here. We have an appointment with the consul directly at the airport. Everything has been officially reported and planned.

As soon as Reiner steps out of the gate, the uniformed men start moving, seem to have a photo of him. They walk toward him and I know. Nothing is the same now. Now it’s happened. There’s nothing I can do.

They all together come to me as well and we are led wordlessly into the immigration office. We wait. I just manage to make one phone call before a man says: “There’s something wrong with your visa. We’re taking you to the main office now.”

Our explanations that we should get new passports here and that everything is in order are not of interest. With blue lights on the vehicle and a second escort vehicle, we are taken through the traffic jam to the other end of the city, where officials are already waiting for us.

All personal belongings are taken from us without explanation. In addition, there are fingerprints and signatures on several papers in Spanish. No interpreter. We ask to call the embassy, in a last attempt to clarify the situation.

The call confirms that nothing here is happening by chance. A translator arrives and explains that there is a problem in Germany. They will take my husband to Mexico City immediately and he will be flown, accompanied, from there to Germany.

There is no more talk of passports or visas. We are allowed to say goodbye briefly and then all of a sudden he is gone. What’s happening here? And there’s nothing I can do. A large room. A man in handcuffs and lots of tattoos is being led away. I’m wearing a light dress and flip-flops. The interpreter tells me that I’m going to stay here for now. A woman takes me into the cell and I walk in circles on cold gray tiles.

There’s a camera on the ceiling,

1 water bottle with a paper cup,

1 rubber mattress on the dirty floor,

a heat protection foil for the night,

toothpaste, but no washbasin,

a metal toilet, clogged and overflowing.

After a few hours, a guard comes, tells me I’ll be released the next day, and leaves a tray of food. I think: better than in a German hospital and am a little relieved. Just hang in there, everything will clear up and then everything will be fine again! It gets calmer during the night. Breathing exercises. A television is on. It’s cold. New arrivals come in from time to time, picked up at the border.

Fewer and fewer people are fleeing México for the USA. On the walls are the names of people from Georgia, Brazil and Venezuela.

When the doors slam, I startle, afraid that my door will be opened. The next morning I await my release. After 2 hours I ask and someone says: In the afternoon. It’s the afternoon. The food for the evening is brought. The guard says: Hey German, you have to eat. For us Mexicans, a good full belly is very important. Then I cry – suddenly I lose hope.

But after a while, there are voices at the main entrance. The boss is back from work that evening. Very polite, personal, almost apologetic. I’m taken from the cell to the front. “You can go now.”

I sign papers again. They show me a photo of my husband at the airport in México City. In handcuffs between 2 men. He looks so tired. Then I can leave. And only now, 4 weeks later, I am able to write about it. These things are happening now to many people. It is our present. Betrayal? Slander? Aiding and abetting?

Love, hope and blessing for all people who are and remain strong, who are there for others and support them.

I would like to thank all the people who have accompanied us for over 3 years, who have written to us and shared their worries and fears, who stood up and simply do not stop.

Thank you very much,

Inka”

Inka and Reiner Fuellmich

Source To listen to the original broadcast in German, here is the link: https://t.me/bitteltv/24286

It would be of no real surprise to us all that the allegations made against Dr Fuellmich were, as he says, meant to damage his international reputation as a lawyer and a person. He had the admiration of so many people who followed and supported him as he uncovered the truth through the collated evidence of many experts worldwide.

The hope was that he would eventually bring the perpetrators of the evil Covid plan to justice, but his imprisonment would certainly be a successful tactic to put an end to his aim.

Dr Fuellmich said recently, “I will together with my legal team ensure that the full truth comes to light and that those who have done this are brought to justice” We can only hope this will come to fruition.