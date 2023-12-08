[…] Censored – The Study That Shows a Staggering 17 Million Deaths After Covid Vaccine Rollout.  […]

A groundbreaking study found that 17 million people died worldwide after the Covid “vaccine” rollout and therefore should be garnering worldwide attention and calls for an immediate cessation of all Covid vaccines. Instead, it has been CENSORED! The shocking study, COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere, by Drs. Denis Rancourt, Marine Baudin, Joseph Hickey and Jérémie Mercier was published September 17, 2023, yet, also shockingly the study has not had the attention it deserves, but, has met only censorship and narrative-confirming “fact-checks” on the safety and effectiveness of the as-yet untested Covid-19 “vaccines.” Source

The Study

The team of doctors studied 17 countries across 4 continents, in Latin America and in the equatorial region which provided them with a representative sample of the world. “We calculate the toxicity of the vaccine for all ages,” explained Dr. Rancourt, “given the number of doses given worldwide to conclude that 17 million people would have been killed by this vaccine.”

17 Countries, 4 Continents

The seventeen equatorial and Southern-Hemisphere countries studied: Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Malaysia, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Suriname, Thailand, Uruguay.

These countries, spanning across four continents comprise of 9.10 % of the worldwide population, 10.3 % of worldwide COVID-19 injections (vaccination rate of 1.91 injections per person, all ages), virtually every COVID-19 vaccine type and manufacturer.



Covid Vaccines Had No Beneficial Effect.



In the 17 countries, there is no evidence in all-cause mortality (ACM) by time data that there have been any beneficial effects from the COVID-19 vaccines and there is no association in time between COVID-19 vaccination and any proportionate reduction in all-cause mortality (ACM)

In fact, the opposite occurs. In all 17 countries, higher numbers are seen in all-cause mortality (ACM) when the COVID-19 vaccines are deployed and administered.

Nine of the 17 countries have no detectable excess ACM in the period of approximately one year after a pandemic was declared on the 11th of March 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO), until the vaccines are rolled out (Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Paraguay, Philippines, Singapore, Suriname, Thailand, Uruguay). Source

Boosters Boost All-Cause Mortality



According to the research, there were “unprecedented peaks in ACM that occur in the summer (January-February) of 2022 in the Southern Hemisphere, and in equatorial-latitude countries. These peaks are synchronous with, or immediately preceded by rapid COVID-19-vaccine-booster-dose rollouts (3rd or 4th doses). The researchers say that this phenomenon is present in every case with sufficient mortality data, (Argentina and Suriname had insufficient mortality data in January – February 2022).

According to the doctors who conducted the research “it is unlikely that the transitions to regimes of high ACM, coincident with the rollout and sustained administration of COVID-19 vaccines, in all 17 Southern- Hemisphere and equatorial-latitude countries, could be due to any cause other than the vaccines.” Source



Fatality Rate Increased with Age

The doctors state “synchronicity between the many peaks in ACM (in 17 countries, on 4 continents, in all elderly age groups, at different times) and associated rapid booster rollouts allows this firm conclusion regarding causality and accurate quantification of COVID-19-vaccine toxicity.” Source



The all-ages vaccine-dose fatality rate (VDFR), which is the ratio of inferred vaccine-induced deaths to vaccine doses delivered in a population, is quantified for the January – February 2022 ACM peak to fall in the range 0.02 % (New Zealand) to 0.20 %

(Uruguay). In Chile and Peru, the vaccine Dose Fatality Rate increased exponentially with age (doubling approximately every 4 years of age), and is largest for the latest booster doses, reaching approximately 5 % in the 90+ years age groups (1 death per 20 injections of dose 4). (Also comparable to results found in research of the Northern Hemisphere (India, Israel, USA) according to the researchers.)

17 Million Deaths!



The team quantified the overall all-ages vaccine Dose Fatality Rate (VDFR) for the 17 countries to be (0.126 ± 0.004) %, which would imply 17.0 ± 0.5 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide, from 13.50 billion injections up to 2 September 2023. Source

Rancourt et al, say that the deaths caused by the Covid vaccines “would correspond to a mass iatrogenic event that killed (0.213 ± 0.006) % of the world population . 1 death per 470 living persons, in less than 3 years . did not measurably prevent any deaths.”

The overall risk of death induced by injection with the COVID-19 vaccines in actual populations, inferred from excess all-cause mortality and its synchronicity with rollouts, is globally pervasive and much larger than reported in clinical trials, adverse effect monitoring, and cause-of-death statistics from death certificates, by 3 orders of magnitude (1,000-fold greater). Source

Many more graphs and results can be found here – Rancourt Study 17m Deaths All Cause Mortality Southern Hemisphere 23.5MB ∙ PDF file Download

To summarise:

In seventeen countries across four continents “Covid” had no excess all-cause mortality in the majority of them during the “pandemic,” and therefore as would be expected in that case alone, the Covid vaccines had no beneficial effects, but have actually shown to cause a higher number of deaths following the vaccine rollout and administration.

The study has revealed that peaks were observed in all-cause mortality that also coincided with the rollout of booster vaccine doses three and four and there is no other likely reason for the higher number of deaths, than these booster vaccines. In all of the 17 countries, across four continents, a peak occurred in the deaths of all elderly of all ages following the vaccine and elderly deaths caused by the vaccine increased exponentially doubling approximately every four years of age. This is not a coincidence.

The doctors are interviewed at the International Crisis Summit 4 in the Romanian Parliament. Video Below.

There should now be no doubt of the dangers of taking these vaccines, and neither should there be any doubt that the leaders worldwide were aware that the pharma products were far from “safe and effective.”

There can now be no other explanation for the fact they do not seem shocked at the findings in a study by esteemed scientists. The fact that they also want the work to be censored, and “fact checked.” with no discussion, cannot simply be “turning a blind eye” to “conspiracy theories” at this stage when there is strong evidence to support the dangers?

We can only assume they know, they always knew, and had no qualms about administering the deadly jab around the entire world. They are now doing their very best to prevent the true evil of their actions being known by everyone else.