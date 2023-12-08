Unexplained deaths skyrocket in highly covid vaccinated Canada

A report released by Statistics Canada (“StatsCan”) on 27 November showed that the number of covid deaths in highly vaccinated Canada rose by 36% last year. The nation recorded a record number of covid deaths, despite high vaccination uptake and the pandemic being over.

The largest increase was in Atlantic Canada, where number of covid deaths per 100,000 population in 2022 was more than seven times higher than in 2021. Atlantic Canada also had the highest uptake of covid “vaccines.”

As well as soaring covid deaths, Canadian government data reveals a staggering 135% death spike listed classified as “other ill-defined and unspecified causes of mortality.”

The report also reveals that Canadian life expectancy dropped for the third year in a row. The falling life expectancy trend coincidentally started in 2020.

As of 10 September 2023, 83% of Canadians have had at least one dose of the covid injection.

Except for Nova Scotia where 83% of the population had at least one dose, Atlantic Canada – which makes up less than 7% of Canada’s population and comprises the provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island – had higher vaccination uptake than the national average of 83%: New Brunswick (87%), Newfoundland and Labrador (96%) and Prince Edward Island (90%).

According to StatsCan, Atlantic Canada also had a seven-fold increase in covid deaths last year; 59.5 deaths per 100,000 population in 2022 versus 8.3 deaths per 100,000 in 2021.

Despite the clear safety signal of increased deaths, the Government has an autumn booster campaign recommending that Canadians get “an updated covid vaccine dose.”

Maxime Bernier, the leader of the conservative People’s Party of Canada (“PPC”), broke the story on Twitter about “more shocking data on the number and causes of deaths” in Canada released by StatsCan. He tweeted:

Not only were there more official covid deaths in 2022 than in 2021 and 2020 despite the fact that 85% of Canadians had by then received a supposedly “safe and effective” vaccine. But the number of deaths due to “other ill-defined and unspecified causes of mortality” skyrocketed from 3,378 in 2019 to 9,471 in 2021, and to 16,043 in 2022! WHAT HAPPENED IN 2021 THAT COULD HAVE CAUSED THIS EXPLOSION OF UNEXPLAINED DEATHS?? These numbers should be front-page news. We were bombarded daily with data about deaths during three years. But the lying media are completely ignoring it. Maxime Bernier on Twitter , 30 November 2023

In a PPC newsletter dated 5 December, Bernier delved into the implications of the report, saying, “These deaths have almost TRIPLED since 2020 from 6,841 to 16,043 in 2022.”

“What happened in 2021 that could have caused this explosion of unexplained deaths over the last 2 years? An experimental pharmaceutical product was rushed to market and forced on Canadian society, is what happened. They told us it was ‘safe and effective’ but over the last few years we have learned more and more about how that covid shot was neither,” Bernier said.

The PPC leader then accused the establishment of ignoring such a significant development, saying this breaking news was “ignored by all of our crooked establishment politicians and the dishonest corporate media.”

Featured image: People leave a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on 6 April 2022 in Montreal. Source: CTV News