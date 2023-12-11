What effects will the Sun’s reduced activity over the next 30 years have on Earth?

The sun is going through a stage known as a grand solar minimum. This is where the solar activity that ignites solar flares or sunspots has decreased. It’s a normal cycle and one that has been linked to the mini ice age that lasted more than 50 years starting in the mid-1600s.

Although this grand solar minimum, the coldest 11-year period beginning in 2031, will not be as cold as the Maunder minimum in the mid-1600s, it will be cold enough to reduce plant growth and result in food shortages.

According to the website Space Weather, since 2015 the number of days without a recordable sunspot has been rising year over year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (“NOAA”), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (“NASA”) and others all appear to agree the sun is entering a solar minimum phase. What it means is open to interpretation.

In 2019, Professor of Mathematics Valentina Zharkova of Northumbria University, one of the first people to raise awareness of the decrease in solar activity, joined veteran journalist Stuart McNish, host of Conversations That Matter, to discuss the sun, its reduced activity and her reading of the impact it will have on temperatures on Earth.

“We are entering a modern grand minimum from 2020,” Zharkova said. Adding, this will last for the next 33 years, for the next 3 cycles, and will decrease the average temperature in England by about 0.8 degrees [Celsius],” Zharkova said.

“What we expect for the modern grand minimum is the decrease of the temperature will be slightly smaller than it was during the Maunder minimum [in the 17th century when the main rivers in Europe were frozen and there was a lot of snow].

“From the 17th century until now the temperature increased by about 1 degree [Celsius] because of the position of the Sun. So, if the temperature decreases by 0.8 degrees [Celsius], or whatever, it will still be much higher than it was in Maunder minimum so it will be, probably, not as cold as it was in Maunder minimum.”

Each solar cycle lasts 11 years. Solar cycle 25 started in January 2021. Solar cycle 26 will start in March 2031. Solar cycle 27 will start in March 2041.

The activity of the Sun will be slightly lower in cycle 25 than in cycle 24 but the Sun will be least active in cycle 26. So, between cycle 26 and cycle 27 will be the coldest period on the Earth, Zharkova said. “We will probably feel it with the lack of vegetation … fruits, vegetables and so on.”

In September, European independent media site Free West Media published an article about Zharkova’s interview which we have republished below.

By Christer Ericsson

Valentina Zharkova is a Ukrainian solar researcher with a solid academic background, world-leading research, and numerous groundbreaking publications. She graduated with top honours in applied mathematics from Kiev National University (“KNU”) in 1975. Zharkova obtained her doctorate in astrophysics, specialising in Radiative Transfer of Solar Prominences, at the Astronomical Main Observatory in Kiev in 1984. She worked as a researcher and lecturer at KNU for many years.

In 1992, Zharkova moved to the United Kingdom and became a leading researcher at the University of Glasgow, studying energy particles in solar flares. After extensive research, she discovered that solar flares were triggered by solar quakes, and in 1998, her groundbreaking discovery was published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.

In 2000, Zharkova became a lecturer at Bradford University, and in 2005, she became a professor of applied mathematics. In September 2013, she was employed by Northumbria University as a professor of mathematics and physics. During her time there, Zharkova published over 200 articles, including 3 articles in Nature-affiliated journals. It was one of these articles that predicted the modern grand solar minimum, which she believes will affect the Earth between 2020 and 2053.

Interestingly, 2020 was also the year when the alleged coronavirus pandemic was used to implement extensive lockdowns and the introduction of “The New Normal,” which several countries have since made permanent, with the explanation that the world will never be the same again.

Professor Zharkova has authored a monograph on particle kinetics, served as an editor for a book on automated recognition and classification of digital images, and wrote the RHESSI book on high-energy particles. The solar researcher has also contributed to 18 other books. Zharkova has previously received funding from the European Commission, Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (“EPSRC”), Science and Technology Facilities Council (“STFC”), Royal Society, Royal Astronomical Society (“RAS”) and the US Air Force.

In a 2019 interview with the award-winning Canadian journalist Stuart McNish on his program ‘Conversations That Matter’, Zharkova explained with great seriousness and caution that solar researchers have been observing signs since 2015 that solar activity is decreasing in a manner only seen during the grand solar minimum, which last occurred during the Maunder minimum 400 years ago. She cites NOAA, NASA, and other research organisations that have noted this trend in various ways but have not communicated it to the public. Zharkova asserts that the significantly reduced solar activity, which we have barely witnessed the beginning of, will inevitably lead to dramatic climate and weather changes as well as global cooling. She also specifies the period she believes will be the worst:

“Between cycle 25 and 11 years of cycle 26 [the least active cycle], and between cycle 26 and 27, will be the coldest period on Earth, and we will feel it through a lack of vegetation.”

Therefore, starting after the active period during this cycle SC25, from the second half of this decade until the early 2050s, Earth will experience exceptional cold, extreme weather, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. She points to 2030 as the year when it will seriously begin, warning that the 2030s will be so cold that it will result in a severe food shortage.

In light of this, it raises questions about the globalists’ Agenda 2030 and claims of “human-induced global warming,” which are supposed to affect us in the early 2030s. The question is why they are not warning us about what is truly on the horizon, as they are likely well aware of it. Even more concerning is why they are misleading the world’s governments and people into believing that the threat is warmth. Potential answers to these questions are unsettling.