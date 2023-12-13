The mainstream media would like us to believe that Adrenochrome would have little effect on an individual and therefore there is no reason to suspect that it is used by “elites”. However, Adrenochrome is a potent drug that has diverse effects on the body and mind and can even cause sudden death. There is a recognised association between rising to the top in many professions and psychopathic or sociopathic tendencies and while some individuals may naturally possess these traits, others might turn to chemical assistance, such as adrenochrome, to achieve similar effects, according to biomedical scientist, Simon Lee, who claims that, Adrenochrome can enable these individuals to feel disinterested and superior and where causing others to suffer may ordinarily disturb them the drug helps them to navigate without emotional disturbance, maintaining a belief in their mental clarity.

The Truth About Adrenochrome

By Simon Lee, Science Officer, Anew UK

“One of the most ludicrous arguments proffered by the mainstream media, meant to “debunk” the adrenochrome allegations, is that “adrenochrome is a relatively mundane chemical compound created by oxidizing adrenaline.” Therefore, mainstream media reporters argue, there is no reason for suspected “élite” adrenochrome junkies to drink child blood.” Iain Davis

The Deplorables Start to Gossip so the Propagandists and Censors Get to Work.

Google Trends showed significant spikes in searches for “adrenochrome” in March and June of 2020 and public interest has increased since then. Adrenochrome groups are now prevalent on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, and other social media sites.

This has led to frantic attempts, by the globalist propagandists and censors, to regain control of the narrative.

According to the propaganda, we returned to the dark ages in 2020 because we were “beset with plague, rampant medical misinformation, and a persistent rumour that “global elites” torture children to harvest the chemical adrenochrome from their blood, which they then inject in order to stay healthy and young”.

So, just to be clear, there was no “plague” it was a pseudopandemic psy-op, and it should now be clear to informed people that the “rampant medical misinformation” was coming from the medical authorities themselves not those of us questioning the official pandemic narrative. With this in mind, why would anyone believe what these same propagandists say about adrenochrome?

According to the propagandists, adrenochrome harvesting “isn’t outwardly blamed on Jews” but nevertheless is still “anti-Semitic” and anybody discussing this subject is of course therefore “far right”. As we are all now well aware, these unfounded smears are routinely deployed against anyone questioning the official globalist narrative on any topic. Even Jewish people are now “anti-Semitic” if they go off script.

Regarding adrenochrome, it is claimed that “little scientific research has been done beyond a few studies in the mid-20th century on whether it could play a role in schizophrenia” and that “biologists didn’t find much of interest”. Since adrenochrome “isn’t that important” allegedly it “doesn’t get written about much by scientists, journalists, or academics”.

In reality, a search of the PubMed database ( comprising more than 35 million citations for biomedical literature from MEDLINE, life science journals, and online books ) returns 773 results for adrenochrome at the time of writing. Only 57 of these were published up to and including the year 1950. Despite this, the propagandists describe adrenochrome as an “imaginary drug”.

According to the propagandists, it is really bad for ideas to go “undetected and undebunked” by online platforms and the mainstream media because this has “enabled the rapid growth of antivax communities, Covid-19 disinformation, and the prevalence of the adrenochrome harvesting theory”.

They insist that in the absence of “trustworthy information” from “authoritative sources” a “data void” is created, allowing the spread of “misinformation and conspiracism” by the deplorables. What the stupid, uneducated peasants need instead is “well-curated, timely, and relevant” content in order to “halt the progress of conspiracists operating largely unchecked in ideological echo chambers”.

What is apparently required is “active promotion of authoritative content” so as to “inoculate against the disinformation”. Tech companies should team up with “experts” to “get ahead of these trends with timely relevant information”.

Since the deplorable peasants (like me) are barely literate, it seems reasonable to ask “Would a peer-reviewed study on andrenochrome’s inability to reanimate aging global elites even impact the communities that spread these complex falsehoods?”. The predictably patronising sneering answer offered is “Probably not”.

According to a peer-reviewed study:

“The fact that adrenochrome and adrenolutin have produced changes in the perception, thinking, and feeling of humans makes them very interesting for psychiatrists and physiological psychologists, although some deny that adrenochrome is active in humans. If it were true that adrenochrome is indeed inactive in humans, we would then have the curious situation of a chemical which is active in many species of animals, including the monkey, being inactive in man.” Dr A. Hoffer

According to the narrative, if the tech companies don’t eradicate “hate speech”, “medical misinformation”, and the “bigotry laundered through modern conspiracy” then they “may accelerate the arrival of a new dark age”.

Gulp. Nobody wants that.

This is the uncensored truth about adrenochrome…

Chemistry and Physiological Effects of Adrenochrome

Contrary to the propaganda, adrenochrome is not a drug “drummed up by a semi-fictional memoir” it is a real drug that has been the subject of a significant amount of peer reviewed scientific research.

Propagandist Jennifer Walker-Journey claims to be “Untangling the Conspiracy Theories Around Adrenochrome” in HowStuffWorks with lies such as this:

“In truth, adrenochrome is a rather innocuous chemical compound produced by the oxidation of the body’s stress hormone adrenaline, also called epinephrine.”

In actual truth, a wide range of physiological activity has been ascribed to adrenochrome and closely related substances. Many claims and counterclaims have been made, thereby stimulating interest in its physical and chemical properties. This has resulted in a “considerable volume of literature on the physiological and pharmacological properties of adrenochrome and related compounds.” according to Dr A. Hoffer.

A red oxidation product of adrenaline was isolated in crystalline form from the products of an enzymatic oxidation and identified by Green and Richter in 1937, who proposed the name “adrenochrome”. When these crystals are crushed, the resulting powder is bright red in colour.

Although pure adrenochrome is relatively stable in the solid state, its aqueous solutions, decompose rapidly with the formation of black precipitates of melanin.

Adrenochrome is a chemically very reactive substance, and it reacts with a wide variety of bodily constituents. It clearly interferes with sensory perception suggesting that the brain is the main target.

Research interest in adrenochrome has been shown in the fields of neurology, cardiology, and psychiatry.

The research in cardiology shows that adrenalin is very readily oxidized into adrenochrome which is toxic to myocardial tissue and may be responsible for fibrillation and sudden death under stress. Myocardial tissue is very high in the enzyme which oxidises adrenalin to adrenochrome.

Cocaine blocks two of the enzyme systems the body normally uses to destroy adrenalin, thereby forcing more of it into the adrenochrome pathway. This could be the explanation for sudden death sometimes associated with cocaine abuse.

Adrenochrome interferes with the growth and function of intact cells. It inhibits respiratory reactions, glycolysis, and cell division (mitosis).

Adrenochrome inhibits decarboxylation of the neurotransmitter glutamic acid in brain tissue, oxidises simple amino acids, is an antagonist of the neurotransmitter serotonin, can inhibit synaptic transmission, and it is polymerised to brownish melanin pigments in brain, intestinal mucosa, and skin.

When adrenochrome is added to living neurons:

“The normal neurons pulsated slowly and rhythmically. When a small quantity of adrenochrome was added to the culture the cells began to pulsate more quickly and vigorously. Each cell appeared to develop contortions or convulsions in slow motion. After some time, the neurons rounded up in a spherical structure. Then the membrane must have ruptured for the cell disappeared leaving a spherical ring of dark fragments and pigmented material. LSD and serotonin also influenced pulsatile behaviour but did not kill the cells (Geiger, 1960). Schizophrenic serum was also toxic.”

Dr A. Hoffer

Vitamin B3, niacin or niacinamide, protects brain tissue against some of the toxic effects of adrenochrome such as EEG changes and schizophrenic-like symptoms.

However, the effects of adrenochrome are not always toxic or inhibitory. Derouaux and Roskam (1949) found that sympathetic nerves in the rabbit’s ear did not fatigue as rapidly in the presence of adrenochrome.

The Adrenochrome Hypothesis of Schizophrenia

“The adrenochrome hypothesis accounts for the syndrome of schizophrenia more accurately than do any of the competing hypotheses.” Dr A Hoffer

Schizophrenia is a chronic, severe mental disorder that affects the way a person thinks, acts, expresses emotions, perceives reality, and relates to others. It can be chronic and disabling. Symptoms of schizophrenia can include delusions, hallucinations, disorganised speech, trouble with thinking, and lack of motivation.

People with schizophrenia may seem like they have lost touch with reality, which can be distressing for them and their family and friends.

An alternative interpretation, is that people labelled with schizophrenia, are actually more in touch with reality than the average person, which can also be distressing for all concerned.

The adrenochrome hypothesis of schizophrenia was first proposed in published form by Dr A. Hoffer, Dr H. Osmond and Dr Smythies in 1954. They hypothesised that adrenochrome acts as an endogenous schizophrenogen and plays a causative role in the disease. Strangely, they “first publicly discussed” their “adrenochrome hypothesis in 1952 before the Dementia Praecox Committee of the Scottish Rites Masons in New York.” before belatedly publishing it in an academic journal two years later.

The original adrenochrome hypothesis proposed that schizophrenia arose when too much adrenochrome was formed, that adrenochrome then interfered with brain function, and that created the conditions needed for the development of schizophrenia.

They collaborated with Dr. R. Heacock to conduct a large series of clinical studies to determine if adrenochrome and the related adrenalin derivative andrenolutin are hallucinogens.

The researchers sought answers to the following questions:

(1) was adrenochrome made in the body, where, how much, by which enzymes?

(2) was adrenochrome an hallucinogen?

(3) would reversing or preventing the formation of adrenochrome be therapeutic for schizophrenia?

Because adrenochrome in solution is highly reactive, extracting it directly from the body is problematic. When scientists observed adrenalin turning pink in solution, it seemed likely that what happened in vitro could also occur in the body. All the conditions required for the oxidation of adrenalin to adrenochrome are present in the body.

Psychological Effects of Adrenochrome

It is not true to say that the “supposedly psychedelic properties” of adrenochrome “have been debunked”. Which is what the globalist propagandists would have you believe.

Adrenochrome alters the EEG pattern of the brain and may affect the brain by interfering with the blood-brain barrier. It decreases the penetration of glucose into the brain, and it has been suggested that hallucinogens could act by decreasing transfer of glucose into the brain thereby inhibiting many enzyme systems in the brain.

Adrenochrome causes perceptual changes, that are not usually as pronounced as those caused by LSD or mescalin, but the effect may last a long time.

When Dr Hoffer took adrenochrome himself it caused a “two-week paranoid depression” and when a distinguished colleague of his took it they experienced a “one-week paranoid depressive reaction with visual illusions”.

They experimented with LSD combined with adrenochrome and concluded that:

“LSD did not act as a hallucinogen per se but that it induced an increase in the production of adrenochrome which was the hallucinogen. An individual who could not make enough adrenochrome would not be able to have the typical LSD reaction.”

Fear and loathing adrenochrome trips

“Some of the changes produced by adrenochrome may persist several days, and in some cases the effects nearly led to disastrous results. These experiences with adrenochrome have made us quite cautious with this drug which seems to be so mild in its action, but which can be SO dangerous because of the lack of insight it induces in some subjects.” Dr A . Hoffer

In 1962, Dr. Hoffer reviewed many of the clinical trials of the psychological effects of adrenochrome performed on humans:

A young 16-year-old girl (Miss F. M.), was given 50 mg of adrenochrome by vein and after 10 minutes, she developed a “feeling of estrangement and fear” perceptual changes ensued in that “all faces were strange; there were marked Deja vu, feelings of estrangement and unreality, and visual hallucinations.” She had developed a thought disorder “(her present life was merely a show and a replay of a previous period in her life; she was confused, rambling, and almost incoherent) and referential ideas with delusions of guilt, and she was paranoid.”

A young 18-year-old boy (Mr D. S) was given 10 mg of adrenochrome by vein and almost immediately he became more relaxed but developed vivid hallucinations. “He could see his hands growing larger and smaller, he could no longer estimate distance of people from himself, and pictures appeared very vivid”. An hour later when looking in a mirror, he saw “his face divided into two halves, one white and one black.” This continued for the next 6 days whenever he became very tense.

Schwarz et al. (1956a) gave 50, 60, and 75 mg of adrenochrome by vein to a male subject who “suffered body image disturbances and had a loosening of associations.”

They gave another male subject 50 and 60 mg of adrenochrome who developed “a pleasant smile and marked relaxation.” He experienced catalepsy both times which persisted for more than 30 minutes. He held his arms in unnatural positions for long periods of time. Catalepsy is a nervous condition characterised by muscular rigidity and fixed posture regardless of external stimuli, as well as decreased sensitivity to pain.

An epileptic patient was “very relaxed and drowsy” after adrenochrome but there were no other changes.

Taubmann and Jantz (1957) administered adrenochrome sublingually to their test subjects to avoid decomposition of the substance by the blood and liver. They saw “marked psychological activity” in their subjects.

Grof et al (1961) purchased adrenochrome from L. Light and Company or obtained it from Dr. V. Vitek who synthesised it to perform a year long study. They performed double blind placebo studies on 15 volunteers using “intelligent, educated, normal subjects as well as some psychiatric patients”. They used 15 and 30 mg dose of adrenochrome given sublingually.

Four people experienced “depersonalization and derealization” in body image including one who “felt his legs were short”. Five people experienced visual perceptual changes which ranged from “increased sensitivity to colour, to illusions, pseudo-hallucinations, and hallucinations”.

Auditory changes were reported by 4 people and included increased acuity for sound to clear auditory hallucinations of “mysterious messages in telegraphic code coming from the universe”.

Three people experienced tactile hallucinations. Eight experienced alterations in perception and estimation of time.

One developed negativism, ambivalence, and splitting of personality. Another developed “inappropriate behaviour” like “sitting in a wastebasket or creeping along the floor”. Two subjects had no insight into the fact that their mental condition had been changed.

The most sensitive method for demonstrating the effects of adrenochrome was the word-association experiment. There was a high level of disturbed associations compared to the placebo experiments. The time between stimulus word and response (latency period), was prolonged significantly by adrenochrome, and 25% of the test subjects showed disturbed word associations.

The researchers discovered that in many cases “the subjects formed answers before they understood the meaning of the stimulus word”. In a few people, these disturbed associations persisted until the next placebo experiment which was something that had never been observed with LSD, mescaline, or psilocybine.

It was concluded that the changes in thinking induced by adrenochrome were similar to those observed in schizophrenia. Adrenochrome caused an “elective inhibition of the process which determines the content of associative thinking”. This occurred in doses which did not “heighten lability of basic processes, did not reduce excitation, and did not loosen temporary connections as was the case with LSD”.

Sommer et al. (1960) used 30mg of adrenochrome administered sublingually to nine people. Six experienced “euphoria and silly laughter or giggling”. Three became anxious, one was fearful, and one became hostile and depressed. Very often the initial tension or anxiety was replaced by euphoria and relaxation.

In another adrenochrome experiment the researcher gives this very interesting account of the response of one man:

“While lined up in a cafeteria for coffee, the other people appeared to be puppets. When he drank his coffee, he complained about the noisiness. He felt the people around him were puppet like, lacked understanding. They annoyed him but he stated he was superior to them. They seemed empty people…The white uniforms of nurses in the cafeteria annoyed him.”

Some drugs, such as LSD, increase the permeability of the blood-brain barrier which enables certain intravenously injected drugs to act on selected brain centres not normally accessible. With this in mind, some researchers investigated how people reacted to the combination of LSD followed by adrenochrome.

They discovered a marked potentiation of the adrenochrome effect, which was especially notable in people who reacted to LSD primarily with severe tension and anxiety. Visual and psychedelic changes were minimised. Injection of 10 mg adrenochrome produced a relaxation from tension and the usual LSD experience of marked visual and other changes.

It was suggested that adrenochrome could be used in this way to help break across the tension barrier into the psychedelic experience of LSD.

A Doctor’s Tale

The detailed personal account of a Dr. L. J who was an adrenochrome test subject is very revealing:

“I began to lose my feeling of initial humility and also much of my initial hostility. These feelings were being replaced by a feeling of disinterestedness. Also, a feeling that I was rather above these frivolous questions that were being asked of me. My examiners no longer seemed quite as friendly as they had formerly, and I felt rather like they were young schoolboys wasting the government’s money asking rather stupid and superfluous questions.”

Ordinarily, this doctor had the utmost respect for his psychiatric colleagues and their testing procedures but adrenochrome changed that…

“When I was asked such questions as “why are people taxed” and “what is the function of government” etc., I thought my answers to these were quite concise and astute and at least would be sufficiently good to satisfy this young group of upstarts that were attempting to question me.”

Ordinarily, this doctor had integrity, was an honest person, and didn’t play games, but adrenochrome changed that…

“I had lost my enthusiasm completely for the experiment but considered that I would play the game and continue with the experiment just to please my examiners who I felt were carrying on in a rather frivolous manner.”

Ordinarily, this doctor cared and had compassion for his patients, but adrenochrome changed that…

“Following the experiment, I returned to my ward where I had several duties to carry out. Although I felt very very tired and certainly ready to go to bed, I felt that I was in my right mind actually. I had to start an intravenous injection and to my chagrin I had great difficulty, making four or five attempts. However, this did not particularly upset me although it must have upset the patient somewhat and I continued to attempt to start this intravenous with some abandon…This is perhaps unusual for me for when I miss intravenous injections, I normally become quite disturbed.”

When under the influence of adrenochrome, this doctor became paranoid and devious, he “felt very strongly that the two observers were both communists and were trying to draw him out”. He thought “he would play along with their little game and tried to draw them out in order to obtain evidence that they really were communists. This he proceeded to do by agreeing with everything they said about socialized medicine.” Despite previously being on good terms with one observer he now thought they were a “very sinister person”.

The following morning, he could not understand how he could have had these “ridiculous ideas”. He felt so guilty over this he didn’t want to tell anyone. For the next few days, he was very quiet and subdued on the wards, which was very out of character for him.

When this doctor was on placebo, he “felt quite kindly towards my psychiatrists who I felt were my colleagues and generally felt that the experiment on the second evening was well worthwhile and that the tests were astute ones.”

Adrenochrome Research Gets “Shot Down.”

“Why has the adrenochrome hypothesis been ignored for so long? It did receive a certain amount of notoriety at the beginning, but it was quickly shot down by American psychiatrists led by the National Institute of Mental Health. A medical historian may one day be able to examine the issues more capably.”

Dr A. Hoffer, M.D. Ph.D. and H. Osmond, M.D.

Dr John Weir who was once the medical Director, of the Rockefeller Foundation told Dr. Hoffer and Dr. Osmond that the Foundation funds used to start up psychiatric departments had been wasted. Apparently, the Rockefeller Foundation did not pass on this conclusion to the new National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) which was “not very sympathetic to any biochemical or biological view of schizophrenia.”

The NIMH became actively disinterested in pursuing adrenochrome research, and some researchers were warned that no grants would be awarded if they persisted in studying adrenochrome.

Adrenochrome research was subsequently neglected by research institutions because the critical and hostile attitude of professional associations and granting agencies discouraged scientists from pursuing it further.

“We want to make it clear there was no paranoid conspiracy involved. There was no single person or single establishment orchestrating the opposition to the adrenochrome hypothesis. What might appear to be a conspiracy was rather a spirited defence by the establishment as if it had a leader. They were impelled by the need to maintain the establishment…the National Institute of Mental Health and the American Psychiatric Association, have taken a leading role.”

Dr A. Hoffer, M.D. Ph.D. and H. Osmond, M.D.

Personally, I do not take such a charitable view. Call me cynical if you want but when something appears to be a conspiracy it often is a conspiracy, especially when the Masons and the Rockefeller’s are involved.

Do the Sisters Have Any Mercy?

Tasteless, soul-less, propagandist Tarpley Hitt from The Daily Beast doesn’t like the song Adrenochrome by the 1980s British post-punk band The Sisters of Mercy because:

“It’s an abrasive, theatrically dark tune, with early drum machine percussion and low, campy vocals. The lyrics are typical goth stuff,”

Personally, I’ve always loved the song and the band. Back in the 1990’s I had no idea what the song was about. These days I have a better understanding of the subject matter.

According to Tarpley Hitt, “Conspiracists missed some important subtext: the jokes.” in this song.

Maybe it’s because I’m just a stupid deplorable but I’m definitely not seeing the jokes in this song…

Sisters of Mercy: Adrenochrome (Single released in 1991)…

We’ll turn away in a passive decision

We’ll take the steps through the unmarked door

A look back for another collision

But the boys of the spires

Are boys no more

We’ll turn away in a passive decision

We’ll take the steps through the unmarked door

A look back for another collision

But the boys of the spires

Are boys no more

Not black and red boys

Frightened by the night

By the catholic monochrome

The catholic girls now

Stark in their dark and white

Dread in monochrome

The sisters of mercy

High tide

Wide eyed

Sped on adrenochrome

For the sisters of mercy

Filled with

Panic in their eyes

Rise

Dead on adrenochrome

We had the power

We had the space

We had a sense of time and place

We knew the words

We knew the score

We knew what we were fighting for

For the freedom

The time to choose

But time to think

Is time to lose

The signals clash

And disappear

The shade too loud

And the sound unclear

For the

High tide

Wide eyed

Dread in monochrome

Denied in spite

Disliked in monochrome

Panic in their eyes

Rise

Dead and monochrome

The sisters of mercy

Spite

On adrenochrome

The way is clear

The road is closed

The damage done

And the course

Imposed you Sisters of Mercy: Adrenochrome

Conclusions

Evidently, adrenochrome is not “a rather innocuous chemical compound” but rather it is a powerful drug that has multiple effects on the body and mind.

Some of these effects are toxic and are clearly not beneficial, such as the effect on myocardial tissue which could cause fibrillation and sudden death under stress. Other effects could be considered beneficial, such as causing sympathetic nerves to not fatigue as rapidly.

It is interesting that vitamins ( Vitamin B3, niacin or niacinamide ) can help protect against the toxic effects of adrenochrome, given that many high-profile individuals reportedly have regular vitamin injections.

Other effects are less clear cut, particularly the psychological effects, although they may be regarded by some to be beneficial in certain situations.

As with all drugs, an individual’s response will depend on multiple factors, including; the formulation of the drug, the dosage, the route of administration, environmental setting and underlying mindset of the individual, duration of usage etc.

Perhaps a splitting of personality when your face is “divided into two halves, one white and one black” makes maintaining a public face and a completely different private face much easier for those in the public eye.

Perhaps if you hear “mysterious messages in telegraphic code coming from the universe”, it makes the decision to start wars, that result in large numbers of deaths and untold suffering, much easier because personal responsibility is abrogated.

When the policy decisions that you make, impoverish and immiserate the people you are supposed to represent, then perhaps some “depersonalization and derealization” might be helpful.

This could be much easier if the people you are supposed to represent are “puppet like”, lack “understanding” and just seem like “empty people” or “young schoolboys wasting the government’s money”.

Far from feeling any of the usual compassion, the electorate might annoy you because you might believe that you are “superior to them” because they are just a “group of upstarts” who behave in a “rather frivolous manner.”

It is much easier to be hostile and cruel to a “very sinister person” than it is to be hostile and cruel to a normal person with the usual feelings and aspirations.

If you “normally become quite disturbed” when causing suffering to other people, then adrenochrome could replace that with “a feeling of disinterestedness”. Any “initial humility” could be replaced by feelings that you are “rather above” all the “frivolous questions” being asked of you, which are, after all, “stupid and superfluous questions.”

If your public role requires you to be devious, then Adrenochrome might help you to “play along with their little game”, or “play the game”, without feeling “particularly upset” about anything whilst still believing that you are in your “right mind actually.”

It is well known that those that rise to the top of many professions have psychopathic and sociopathic tendencies. Some people are born psychopathic and sociopathic. Some are not, and so perhaps need a little chemical help.

