“Fake Pandemic Triggers Worldwide Economic and Social Collapse” According to a Professor.

“We are living in the most serious economic and social crisis in world history. it is a very complex crisis that has not been acknowledged neither by our governments nor by the media, people are misinformed as to logic,” according to Professor Chossudovsky, who adds, “Destabilizing the social, political and economic structure of 190 sovereign countries cannot constitute a “solution” to combating the virus. This was the imposed “solution” implemented in several stages from the very outset of the corona crisis in January 2020.”

The Professor continues, “It’s the destruction of people’s lives. It is the destabilization of civil society, he adds, “Fake science was supportive of this devastating agenda. The lies were sustained by a massive media disinformation campaign. 24/7, Incessant and Repetitive “Covid alerts” in the course of the last two years.”

“The historic March 11, 2020 lockdown triggered economic and social chaos Worldwide. It was an act of “economic warfare”: a war against humanity. he says, and “This diabolical agenda has undermined the sovereignty of nation states. It has contributed to a wave of bankruptcies. It has impoverished people Worldwide. It has led to a spiralling dollar denominated global debt.” and the predictable impact he says, is “The most serious economic crisis in world history.” Michel Chossudovsky.

The Responsibilities of Intellectuals.

We are constantly reading that intellectuals have proven to have been “duped”, and “indoctrinated” by the system. It is, therefore, only right that those intellectuals such as Professor Chossudovsky, who has continuously exposed the lies of the NWO agenda and other like him, are shown our appreciation.

Noam Chomsky’s classic essay “The Responsibility of Intellectuals” was an attack on experts, technocrats and intellectuals of all kinds who serve the interests of the powerful by lying, by producing propaganda or by providing ‘pseudo-scientific justifications for the crimes of the state’ He wrote in the essay: ‘It is the responsibility of intellectuals to speak the truth and to expose lies.’

Obviously it is not just intellectuals who have this responsibility, but Chomsky argued that intellectuals have responsibilities that go beyond those of others due to their particularly privileged position.

“For a privileged minority, Western democracy provides the leisure, the facilities, and the training to seek the truth lying hidden behind the veil of distortion and misrepresentation, ideology and class interest, through which the events of current history are presented to us.” Chomsky wrote in 1969, in his book, “American Power and the New Mandarins”

Arguably, in 2020 it would appear that Chomsky had either ignored or forgotten his responsibilities as a privileged person, and let us down by failing to expose lies, and disappointingly, siding with the government narrative instead.

Too Much to Lose?

Maybe it is as a result of being a “privileged person” that he was now too afraid to lose those privileges and just as many other intellectuals and experts have. Perhaps they feel that they have, what they perceive to be, relatively more to lose, their roles, economic status, career path etc. and also their reputation as they are subjected to horrendous vilification worldwide.

There are those however, who have seen the enormity of the situation since 2020 and have bravely raised their heads above the parapet for humanity despite the personal and professional losses that they undoubtedly have incurred as a result.

We could name many doctors here, which would include, Dr Mike Yeadon, Dr Tess Daly, Dr Peter McCullough, Dr. Malik and so many more and i am sure we all appreciate their brave efforts in alerting the people worldwide that we were being lied to and exposing the agenda of the “Global Coup d’Etat Against Humanity.”

An Intellectual Perspective

This is how Professor Michel Chossudovsky terms it and has been able to give us a wider perspective on the “Global Coup d’Etat.

Professor Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, Editor of Global Research.

He has taught as visiting professor in Western Europe, Southeast Asia, the Pacific and Latin America. He has served as economic adviser to governments of developing countries and has acted as a consultant for several international organizations.

He is the author of 13 books. He is a contributor to the Encyclopaedia Britannica. His writings have been published in more than twenty languages. In 2014, he was awarded the Gold Medal for Merit of the Republic of Serbia for his writings on NATO’s war of aggression against Yugoslavia.

Truth is A Powerful Instrument.

Professor Chossudovsky says “My objective as an author is to inform people worldwide and refute the official narrative which has been used as a justification to destabilize the economic and social fabric of entire countries, followed by the imposition of the “deadly” COVID-19 “vaccine”. This crisis affects humanity in its entirety: almost 8 billion people. We stand in solidarity with our fellow human beings and our children worldwide. Truth is a powerful instrument.”

“There Was No Pandemic”

In an interview with Lux Media Professor Chossudovsky speaks his truth and says, “First of all there never was a pandemic, that’s documented, it’s corroborated by the data even from the WHO – there never was a pandemic.” adding “There is also the who issue of the validity of the RT PCR test.”

The professor argues that the measures such as the lockdowns specifically on March 11th, were predicated on a non existing pandemic, there was no pandemic.

He says, “What was implemented on 11th March 2020 was a lockdown which implies the confinement of the labour force in their homes and the freeze of the workplace.”

“The labour force is confined, it is not allowed to go to work, and the workplace is frozen, and those guidelines, applied, i’m not saying they were applied one hundred percent, but i’m saying that those guidelines of freezing the workplace, and confining the labour force, but also of freezing air travel, container trade between countries, transport and a whole series of economic activity… What does it lead to?” “It leads to economic and social collapse.” he answers.

An Economic and Social Act of Warfare.

According to the Professor, this is the cause of how we are living now, and people are starting to realise, due to the fact their wages have gone down, losing homes because they now are unable to pay their mortgages, and “they can’t pay their debts. they are in a situation where they can’t pay their rent.or they don’t have enough money to by food. Small and medium sized enterprises depend also on sustaining their production and prices of energy have gone fly high.” he says.

Professor Chossudovsky asserts that what was initiated on March of 2020 is “an economic and social act of warfare against humanity” and although we can see the impact of it within our own neighbourhood and environment, we have to see that the same was applied universally in one hundred and twenty countries, that equates to, eight billion people within one hundred and ninety countries.

Manipulated Stock Markets

Despite the Professors university colleagues telling him that it was the virus that led to the financial crash and that the virus is led to the decline of production etc.

His reply to this has been, “No it’s not, the virus has no means of manipulating the stock markets and says that the stock markets were “manipulated fraudulently through derivative trade, naked short selling, and also advanced knowledge of what Tedros the Director General of the WHO was going to say in his various press conferences.”

“It was insider information, “it’s fraud.” They enriched themselves through stock market speculation, knowing what was going to happen, and secondly the Wall street establishment which in many regards controls the politicians, took action.”

The War Against Humanity.

From the Global Research Website, Professor Chossudovsky writes: “The unspoken truth is that a non-existent pandemic has provided a pretext and a justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire planet into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair.”

“Destabilizing the social, political and economic structure of 190 sovereign countries cannot constitute a “solution” to combating a novel coronavirus which mysteriously emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province (PRC) in late December 2019.”

That was the imposed “solution” —implemented in several stages from the very outset:

-The March 2020 Lockdown, applied Worldwide which has triggered economic and social chaos.

-The December 2020 Rollout of the Covid 19 “Vaccine” which has resulted in an upward trend in excess mortality.

-The Global Debt Crisis which is currently unfolding.

It’s the destruction of people’s lives Worldwide. It is the destabilization of civil society. We are at the crossroads of the most serious economic and social crisis in world history.

It’s a war against humanity.”

Thank you to Professor Chossudovsky

Watch Professor Chossudovsky’s is interview here.

Source Global Research Michel-Chossudovsky