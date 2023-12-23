“Working together, restoring trust” was the theme of the 52nd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) held in 2022. Ironically, during this meeting, GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis verified WEF’s deep involvement in a nefarious LGBT agenda.

Ellis is proud to be part of WEF’s Power of the Media task force which aims to “help media organisations use the power of their platforms” to find ways to “build back better,” and enhance “diversity” and “social cohesion.” Her organisation GLAAD is also a very proud partner of WEF’s Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality (“PGLE”), she said during a panel discussion at WEF’s 2022 annual meeting.

She went on to say that “PGLE is a project of WEF and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. “We work with news, business, entertainment, faith leaders, sports governments and individual activists from around the globe to educate public people on LGBTQ issues and move policy forwards,” she said.

The following year, at the 2023 WEF annual meeting, Ellis admitted GLAAD aims to “infiltrate” media and has “worked really closely with Hollywood” on “normalising LGBT folks, including us in all stories.”

The strategies that GLAAD employs have never been a secret, LifeSite News wrote. They were laid out long ago in a gay manifesto published in 1989:

We have in mind a strategy… calculated and powerful… manipulative… It’s time to learn from Madison Avenue, to roll out the big guns. Gays must launch a large-scale campaign – we’ve called it the waging peace campaign—to reach straights through the mainstream media. We’re talking about propaganda… After the Ball: How America will conquer its fear and hatred of Gays in the 90’s , Marshall Kirk and Hunter Madsen, 1989, Pg. 161

In 2022, Ellis also admitted that by changing the parameters of polls, for example adding the “Q” to the acronym and expanding the age range, they could demonstrate a higher number of youngsters that identify as LGBTQ. We can probably assume they use other tricks as well.

The clip above was taken from a session titled ‘Driving LGBTQI+ Resilience through Equity’. You can find the full session on Twitter HERE or on WEF’s website HERE.

Time has named Ellis as one of the 100 most influential people of 2023. Under Ellis’ leadership, GLAAD has been transformed from a media watchdog organisation to one of the most powerful cultural change agents across industries. Apart from its other forms of activism, GLAAD has “trained” over 10,000 people including employees of P&G, Dow, Google, Netflix, Delta, Hilton and more on LGBTQI terminology and issues. The longer “LGBTQI” is not our creation, it is according to Ellis’ biography on WEF’s website. Since 2022 the letter “I” has been added. Are they simply adding letters so that more people tick “Yes” in their polls?

Not only has Ellis been an agenda contributor at WEF but in 2020 and 2021 she spoke at the Milken Institute, a Californian economic think tank. Like WEF, the Milken Institute has annual Global Conferences which have been called “Davos with Palm Trees.” And like WEF’s Young Global Leaders, the Institute has its Young Leaders Circle. Another similarity is that both receive money from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

WEF’s PGLE is Equity, Not Equality

The Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality (“PGLE”) was announced at WEF’s annual meeting on 22 January 2019. It is part of WEF’s Centre for the New Economy and Society which takes a “holistic and integrated approach to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice.”

What WEF has done is created a word salad to confuse the public. It has included the word “equality” in the name of its initiative and speaks of equality in its description of it however, the underlying agenda is diversity, equity, inclusion (“DEI”) and social justice. “Equity” is not the same as “equality” and “social justice” is not the same as “justice.” We address the difference in a later section.

PGLE’s founding members are multinational companies including Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, Edelman, EY, Mastercard, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Salesforce, Scotiabank and The Coca-Cola Company.

In 2020, WEF published a shocking propaganda piece to push its PGLE agenda. Titled ‘Great Reset: Why LGBT+ inclusion is the secret to cities’ post-pandemic success’ it showed how the ideology permeates Globalist organisations:

The connection between resilience and inclusion is widely accepted by policy-makers. The World Bank describes “inclusive communities” as a key dimension of sustainable, resilient cities. The OECD identifies “inclusive society” as a driver of resilience in a city. The IMF contends that an economy is “more fragile and less resilient when it is not inclusive”. A report by UN Habitat finds that inclusion is required for a “successful urban resilience agenda.”

It’s not just cities WEF has in its sights. The ambitions of the unelected, self-appointed elites are far more reaching. There is a section dedicated to “LGBTI inclusion” (no “Q”) on WEF’s Strategic Intelligence platform. The map links the agenda to national legislation relating to, for example, education and values; corporate governance; health and healthcare; global health; behavioural sciences and human rights.

Source: World Economic Forum, retrieved 22 December 2023

Human Rights vs Inalienable Rights

When a Globalist organisation speaks of “human rights” it’s important to remember that human rights are not the same as inalienable rights. Human rights are changeable whereas inalienable rights are not.

Inalienable rights are not bestowed upon us by any governing authority. Rather, they are innate to each of us. They are immutable. They are ours in equal measure. The only source of inalienable rights is Natural Law, i.e., God’s Law.

Human rights, according to the United Nations (“UN”) Universal Declaration of Human Rights, are created by certain human beings and are bestowed by those human beings upon other human beings. We are only allowed to exercise our alleged “human rights” subject to the diktats of governments, intergovernmental organisations and other UN “stakeholders.”

Human rights are not inalienable rights or anything close to inalienable rights. Under the UN’s system of “human rights,” human beings are not considered to have any inalienable rights.

Read more: UN SDGs implant “human rights” and attempt to override our inalienable rights

Equality vs Equity

Whenever we hear Globalists refer to “equity” we should be concerned; for example, WEF’s Centre for the New Economy and Society’s “holistic and integrated approach to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice.”

We hear about equity all the time but are rarely told that it’s shorthand for “social equity,” or even “critical social equity.” We also hear all the time about “social justice,” which is sometimes referred to as “critical social justice.” In Woke Marxism, they are the rebranding of socialism (social equity) and communism (social justice), meant to be achieved through Critical Theory. Listen: ‘Equity and Justice’, James Lindsay (10 mins).

“Equity” is often conflated with the term “equality”, as WEF has deliberately done with its PGLE initiative. But they are not the same. Equality means that citizen A and citizen B are treated equally and equity means “adjusting shares in order to make citizens A and B equal.” Equity is the intentional redistribution of shares but not necessarily along lines of existing economic disparity but to adjust for and correct current and historical injustices – it can be described as “social communism.”

New Discourses: Equity: A Translation from the Wokish, James Lindsay, 21 September 2021 (2 mins)

Equity is the goal of all DEI programmes. DEI programmes exist to force captive audiences of people to achieve “equitable” redistribution of resources, status, and wealth according to neo-Marxist identity theories such as Critical Race Theory, an example of which is the Black Lives Matter movement. Equity is an administered political economy in which shares are adjusted so that citizens are made equal, including shares of social and cultural capital. In other words, it’s an expansion of socialism. Watch: ‘The Marxist Roots of DEI – Session 1: Equity’ James Lindsay (163 mins).

Under socialism, a ruling class of intellectuals, bureaucrats and social planners decide what people want or what is good for society. And the ruling class won’t ask us for our opinion. In economic terms, for example, the ruling class uses the coercive power of the State to regulate, tax and redistribute wealth.

It’s not only through “equity” and “social justice” that WEF is attempting to impose socialism on the world. The entire goal of what is known as “The Great Reset” represents an attempt by a protected class of elite capitalists to form cartels and seek state favouritism, establishing capitalism for themselves while subjecting the rest of us to socialism.

For anyone who is not yet familiar with WEF and its leader Klaus Schwab, who act as if they’re running the world but aren’t, we recommend watching James Corbett’s podcast ‘Meet the World Economic Forum’.