The Sequel to “The Fall of The Cabal” Parts 1-5 – In Honour of Janet Ossebaard.

As reported yesterday, Janet Ossebaard was sadly found deceased on the 22nd of December, 2023. In honour of her incredible work which entailed thousands of hours of research, part 1 to part 5 of the Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal has been published below.

Unlike the first series, the Sequel is not about Q, nor Trump. In this series, Janet Ossebaard and Cyntha Koeter explore the history of the Cabal and expose the “crime, murder, money laundering, cartels, and high treason, “all of which is under your nose…” they said.

Many of our readers are familiar with the first ten part documentary from Janet Ossebaard “The End of the world as We know it – The Fall of the Cabal” which she had advised we watch before watching the sequel. For those who have not watched it, or if you would like to revisit the series, I have included links and a description of each part of the series originally published in Stop World Control.

End of the World As We Know It – The Fall of the Cabal

PART 1· THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO ‘HMMMM…’ – Beginning the search for the truth, left & right in politics, Wikileaks, the inauguration of Donald J. Trump, and the birth of the Q-phenomenon…

PART 2· DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE – About the Q-phenomenon, the battle for world dominance, shadow governments, the 1%, the power of the banks, the Rothchilds, the Rockefellers, and George Soros…

PART 3 · THE ALIEN INVASION – About the migrant caravan, George Soros, NAMBLA, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, the destabilization of the world, the importance of “United we stand, divided we fall”. About the role of President Trump, his achievements, Fake News, human trafficking, the wall, and child trafficking for the elite…

PART 4 · CHILD ‘LOVERS’ EVERYWHERE – Child trafficking, paedophile logos used by child protection agencies, adoption agencies, in Disney cartoons & movies, in Hollywood, in business and in politics. Haiti as child trafficking island, the role of the Clintons and Trudeau…

PART 5· CHILDREN, ART & PIZZA – About the sexualization of children and the normalization of paedophilia, child trafficking for the elite.

PART 6 · MAJOR MEDIA MANIPULATION – The dangers of censorship, Media Matters for America, Correct the Record, Facebook, Google & YouTube, Snopes, The use of Controlled Opposition. About fake news, media manipulation & propaganda, the CIA, Project Mockingbird, major sponsors of Hillary Clinton & the Democratic Party.

PART 7 · WITCHES & WARLOCKS -About Marina Abramovic, Spirit Cooking, the Brazilian healer John of God, 8 cases of alleged suicides by hanging from a doorknob , the wrath of Hillary Clinton, worshipping the devil, normalizing cannibalism, the Church of Satan, statues of Moloch. About the Dutch royal family, the Nazi connection, Operation Paperclip, Bariloche, the Bilderberg Group…

PART 8 · BEYOND KINGS & QUEENS – About the hunting parties of the European royal families & the elite, Pizzagate, Adrenochrome, survivor accounts, the English royal family, their connection with Jeffrey Epstein, the naked boy trying to escape from Buckinham Palace, Anthony Weiner’s laptop, his Life Insurance file, blackmail, and the murder of those who speak up…

PART 9 ·THE DAWN OF A NEW WORLD – About the Q-phenomenon, the Q-Anons, the Yellow Vests, the uprise & revolution of the people, the identity of Q and the Truth Movement, hints and clues by Trump, NXIVM, the Bronfman sisters, the Dalai Lama, Frank Giustra. About red-pilling the people, draining the swamp, Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server(s), the mysterious soccer ball at Helsinki & president Putin, Barron Trump.

PART 10 · THE RETURN OF THE KING

The Sequel to The Fall of The Cabal

PART 1·

THE BIRTH OF THE CABAL

We’re taking you back into history, all the way to the origins of the Cabal. Let’s start in Sumer (modern-day Iraq), where the oldest civilization on earth started. By following two major migrations (to the West and to the North), we’ll meet the Khazars and the Ashkenazi, and we’ll discover the roots of the Rothschild family. This episode takes you to the turbulent era of the Crusades, the Knights Templar, their hunger for world dominance and their link to Secret Societies, the Jesuit Order and the Freemasons. Were these really separate groups? Let’s find out in this very first episode!

Part 1: Who is the Cabal? It is about the Cabal. It will give you info that will blow you off your socks. Crime, murder, money laundering, cartels, high treason, all of which under your noise… Meet the Cabal.

· PART 2 ·

THE IDEOLOGY OF WAR

Meet 18th century Adam Weishaupt and Amschel Rothschild, the founders of the Order of the Illuminati in southern Germany. Let ancient documents show you the true ideology of the Cabal, their infiltration of Masonic Lodges, and their Secret Alliances. Their taste for Revenge… taking shape as the French Revolution, the Napoleonic Wars and WW1 (and many more wars, as we will see in future episodes). Behold the Cabal’s Ultimate Tool to obtain Power, Money and Control: WAR. The empire of the Cabal grows and grows….

Part 2: The Wrath of the Jesuit Council… From Weishaupt and the creation of the Order of the Illuminati to Napoleon and WWI. Follow their trail of destruction in order to know whom we are dealing with. Music: Alexander Nakarada.

PART 3 ·

WORLD WIDE WRATH

The Khazarian Cabal wanted Revenge on Russia, the country that had expelled them. The Russian Revolution was their ultimate wrath: revenge in the Jesuit way… Every leader of every war was a Jesuit puppet, groomed and pushed forward by the Elite. Not just Napoleon, not just Lenin, but also Hitler, ‘leader’ of WW2. Who was he, really? And what happened between WW1 and WW2? How was WW2 even possible? Find out about the Jesuit Nazi SS and the Jesuit organized birth of Israel, long before WW2 even started. While the world was on fire, the Cabal’s power kept growing exponentially…

Part 3: about the Russian Revolution, the Great Depression and WWII… all instigated by the Cabal. Through manipulating the Stock market, by pushing Cabal puppets forward, and by ruthlessly killing millions of people who stood in their way. With one goal, and one goal alone…

· PART 4 ·

THE PROTOCOLS OF ZION

Hoax or Truth? Anti-Semitic or not? Let’s find out through ancient documents, revealing the true identity of the Protocols and its author(s). They show us a future so chilling, so evil, this episode will send shivers down your spine. Their old words combined with everyday pictures will shock you to the core. Do we have time left before they reach their final goal: absolute world dominance and a One World Government, a New World Order in which their King – ‘the King of Kings’ – will be crowned on the throne of Zion (Jerusalem) to rule the world forever more?

Part 4: the Protocols of Zion…By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music by Alexander Nakarada, Chopin

· PART 5 ·

THE CABAL’S EVIL ENGINE:

THE UNITED NATIONS

From the Georgia Guidestones – summarizing the Protocols of Zion in stone! – to the main engine of the Cabal: the United Nations. Set up at the very end of WW2 with one goal alone: to create a One World Government in order to usurp and suppress. Their Blue Helmets and ‘Peace Corps’ leave trails of abuse and destruction. Surrounded by scandals, yet untouchable by Law. Agenda 21, agenda 2030, the Global Sustainability Goals. Do you want evidence for such brutal claims? Then go ahead and watch Part 5…