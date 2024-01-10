Lockdowns killed three times more people than they saved says Prof. Angus Dalgleish

Angus Dalgleish is a Professor of Oncology at St George’s, University of London. At the beginning of the year, he joined Nigel Farage on GB News. He told Farage that he and his colleagues’ warnings about the excess deaths as a result of the vaccine programme are being ‘ignored’ on multiple occasions.

In addition to this, he said, the UK government’s response to covid killed more than triple the number of people they claimed to save.

Prof. Dalgleish has seen both the age-adjusted and “raw figures” for excess deaths in the UK. “I’ve seen the very raw figures and they are they are quite worrying because there’s excess deaths of the younger people going on not just in the older population but in the people under 40,” he said.

One major factor, according to Prof. Dalgleish, was lockdown. “The effect of lockdown and everything that it did, this would go on to [cause] excess deaths due to cancer and various other things because of misdiagnosis, mistreatments [etc.]” he said.

Prof. Dalgleish has been saying for a long time that any lives that were saved due to stay-at-home orders, more than triple that number died as a result of the lockdown measures. “The NHS became a covid service so everything was shut down and we know that with cancer, getting an early diagnosis is absolutely crucial for cure,” he said.

“When you actually look at these figures, as we have, they’re the same in Europe, in Australia in other places too … this excess death started and correlates with the vaccine program … so it doesn’t mean to say it’s associated but why hasn’t it been looked at.”

“Myself and other colleagues have raised this ad nauseam and we get absolutely nothing but to say ‘it’s all expected’.”

If you know two people with a condition then it’s very common, he said. “It’s very difficult to find people who don’t know someone who’s had an adverse effect from the vaccine.”

Prof. Dalgleish used the example of the 1977 American flu vaccination programme. “They rushed out a vaccine programme – 42 million people were vaccinated and then there were reports of Guillain-Barré-Syndrome … which is not uncommon with a lot of vaccines,” he said.

“Instead of denying it, they sent people out into the field and they came back and said yes it definitely goes. And do you know what they did? They turned around they said, ‘Well, no one’s dying of the flu anymore let’s get rid of the vaccine’.”

Prof. Dalgleish believes the same should have happened in the case of the covid vaccine. It should have got rid of a couple of years ago.

The discussion moved on to cancer in general. “The percentage of cancers as a percentage of the population is growing in our country without a doubt,” he said. In the UK, currently, one in two patients will get cancer in their lifetime. A number of people are now susceptible to cancer because of their lifestyle.

“Experts, more expert than me in these fields, [ ] actually say that diet and obesity is now a bigger cause of cancer than smoking and anything else put together. So it’s beholden on us not to ignore that,” Prof. Dalgleish said.