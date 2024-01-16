A Hearing on Blood Related Adverse Events Post Covid Vaccine – What Happened to the Medical Profession?

United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene held a hearing on blood-related adverse events post-COVID vaccination on the 12th January 2024 and explained that the hearing was “once again truly doing the people’s work and trying to get to the bottom of the detrimental effects of the covid vaccine that the government forced on so many Americans.” The congresswoman also had witnesses to give their expertise and experience – Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, and Dr. Kirk Milhoan. The doctors, along with addressing the subject of the “vaccine” also explained what they thought had happened with their colleagues in the medical community who had not acknowledged the issues with the jab.

By Peter A. McCullough, took to his Substack following the hearing and wrote “We are now four years into the COVID-19 pandemic. After hundreds if not thousands of physician media appearances, OPEDs, peer-reviewed publications and public presentations, the US House of Representatives will finally host medical specialists who have vast experience in treating SARS-CoV-2 infections and managing the injuries resulting from COVID-19 vaccination.”

Dr McCullough said that he had “often wondered what were our Congressman thinking as myself, Dr. Ryan Cole, and Dr. Kirk Milhoan appeared on national television and told America that the infection was treatable and the vaccines were ill-advised? Were they hoping this would “just blow over.” As the years wore on and the causality count rose from both the illness and the vaccines it appears things have come to a head.”Source

Perhaps medical practitioners worldwide who were going along with governmental interventions, hoped that it would all blow over?

Will We Ever Trust the Medical Profession Again?

The video of the hearing has been posted below, but I would like to share a small excerpt from it where Senator Johnson asks the panel of doctors a question that I think is something we all perhaps would like to know as many of us struggle to understand how our medical profession were able to let us down so terribly.

They either did not do their due diligence, at best, or they suspected or knew what was going on with the covid lies, and the toxic jab, but were too financially trapped in the medical system to adhere to their oaths.

I wonder, if those of us, the layperson, who read every bit of information and data we could get access to, will ever trust a doctor again? We know that it was blatantly clear there were discrepancies in the data, research that proved at the very least the inefficacies of masks, lockdowns, and the jab etc etc yet they simply followed orders even when it was shown that all these interventions were hazardous to our health.

Perhaps, for many of them, they know it is too late to admit they were wrong, but how do we trust a doctor that has either no common sense, cannot do research, and/or values his/her pay-packet more than thousands of lives?

Senator Johnson asks the panel of doctors what was happening in the medical establishment. I have provided a transcript for the conversation responding to his question.

Senator Ron Johnson

“So my question, I actually have a question, why isn’t the rest the medical community acknowledging this I mean you obviously we’ve got eminently qualified doctors I know how you’ve been vilified how they tried to marginalize you but anybody who’s listening to this panel realized these are highly qualified compassionate doctors what is happening throughout our medical establishment?”

Dr Kirk Milhoan –

“The Honest thing to say is I have no idea we have jumped the rails we were you we’re used to a I sort of as a pediatrician when I would give I I I was comfortable with treatments if I thought they were effective with about a one in a million for vaccines a one in a million chance of getting it what you were trying to prevent a one in a million of death.

I felt comfortable with that so when you have something and we knew very early the signal was early it wasn’t it wasn’t late for the covid vaccines they were very early probably within a month we met we met we met criteria that previous vaccines had been taken off the market whether it was Roshield(?) or whether it was swine flu and many others,

There are a whole bunch of times we make mistakes in medicine.

What the country counted on, is that not only the doctors would speak up, but then the regulatory bodies would say, “okay you’re right” that meant signal, we gotta pull it off.

I don’t know what’s going on because when I look at the Cleveland Clinic data when there are 51,000 employees that are looked at and they study and they say, “what’s your risk of getting covid?” and it looks at how many vaccines you had the lowest risk for getting covid is if you’ve had zero vaccines. As you add vaccines your risk to get covid goes up.

I’ve never seen a vaccine like this, that’s not the basis of vaccines, they shouldn’t have what we would call “negative efficacy,” that is a peer reviewed beautiful study from Cleveland Clinic, completely ignored!

I think that a lot of times some of our colleagues, what I hear from most of my colleagues:

“Kirk you’re right but I’m not going to stick my head out, I’m gonna work one or two more years and then I’m retiring.”

Dr Ryan Cole

I want to piggy back on Dr milhoan’s excellent comment. Fear ,the simple answer is fear.

The body of the profession of medicine is almost all employed now, the number of people that have spoken out have mostly been independent and those who weren’t independent did pay that price, lost their jobs for speaking truth.

And, are our colleagues, awake? Are people getting these boosters?

No they’re not, because the people are awake, they’re still pretty quiet as well. There’s obviously a vocal 30% of Americans that are speaking out, we have a booster for something that’s extinct and it’s still being pushed by our government agencies. xbb 1.5 is now 0.0% prevalent we’re at jn1 which is 62% prevalent we have a a booster vaccine from Pfizer for something that doesn’t exist and we still have a government pushing it.

But we have Physicians and we have Health Care Systems that are dependent on the government teet and they’re nursing that teet for every dollar they get and anybody that speaks against that cash flow gets the hatchet.

So why are people not speaking up? I don’t know why they forgot the oath that we all took yes we took that oath and we’ve paid the price. Would I pay the price over again? would all you bet we would, because this is about humanity and it’s about the long-term health of humanity.

And so I just I encourage my fellow Physicians around the world speak up don’t be afraid even if you’re in the truth of one, be that voice of truth.

And that’s what we’re we’re up against, fear, and how do you overcome fear? With courage.

Dr. Peter McCullough

I want to add to that I think the body of practicing Physicians and nurses and medical technologist and all the Allied health professionals. The vast majority took the vaccines and were under mandates, under Biden’s mandates, to take the vaccine.

They all have a deep conscious or subconscious fear themselves of what’s in their bodies. They likely had their families vaccinated, they likely promoted these vaccines with their patients.

Think about how deep this is this goes back to doctors smoking cigarettes, advertising cigarettes smoking in the operating room, saying that smoking cigarettes is good for them.

It took 40 years before doctors diverse course and capitulated and said, “oh we were wrong on this” and in this horror as they woke up to recognise this.

And the Emperor of all Maladies written by written by Siddhartha Mukherjee, at the Dana Farber Institute he describes the lead lung cancer surgeon for John’s Hopkins he was smoking as he was removing lung Cancers and and and vehemently denied that smoking caused lung Cancers and he himself died of lung cancer.

You know, that these are historical types of observations that I think we we’ll go down in history.

It was an early Texas A&M survey done to show only 4% of doctors didn’t take the vaccines. These doctors are at a premium right now because patients want some Fair evaluation.

Gaslighting

As a doctor I can fairly give somebody an opinion regarding an aortic valve problem, because I don’t have the problem myself. I can actually be objective. Once people, doctors have taken the vaccine, they simply can’t be objective and what we’re hearing from patients is that they’re being ignored and what’s going on is called “gaslighting“

That they’re told that this is in their head because the doctors themselves and the nurses do not want to come to their own personal recognition that they themselves have taken a vaccine.

This is a unique problem that is going to Bear out over time and I hope that these individuals in a sense become aware, Now clearly I have doctor after doctor nurse after nurse coming to me saying “I’ve developed myocarditis”, “I’ve developed a blood clot.”

Now I’m regretful but I’m hoping that they themselves don’t have to develop a personal medical problem to become aware and be activated because they have a duty to warn others.

