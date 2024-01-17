UK Parliament debates excess deaths: “Far too many young people are dying”

Yesterday, the UK Parliament again debated the trend in excess deaths. It follows on from an Adjournment debate held on 20 October 2023.

“Far too many young people are dying,” Andrew Bridgen, Member of Parliament (“MP”) for North West Leicestershire, said opening the debate in Westminster Hall.

“Far from being below the recent rolling average, excess deaths in 2022 were above that average: 6% above. In 2023, when one might have expected deaths to finally fall below the average, the excess was also 6% above. Those numbers are higher in the younger age groups,” he said.

“No one with integrity can fail to be troubled by those figures,” he added.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, noted that his constituents are very concerned about the excess deaths in his area. “They are also concerned about the almost deafening silence from the NHS about what is causing this,” he said.

Mr. Bridgen explained that correlation is not causation but it is an alarm bell. “Alarm bells are going off all over the building, but no one wants to open the door to see whether there is a fire,” he said.

He asked why no one was listening to those raising the alarm, noting that Professor Carl Heneghan, director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, had reviewed the causes of excess deaths and concluded that they are predominantly related to cardiovascular disease.

Mr. Bridgen also noted that consultant cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra had also been raising the alarm. He referred to a TNT Radio interview with Dr. Malhotra on Monday.

“[Dr. Malhotra] told TNT Radio that even though cardiovascular disease is multifactorial, top of the list in the hierarchy of causes behind excess cardiac-related deaths has to be the experimental covid mRNA vaccine until proven otherwise. This is not speculative,” Mr. Bridgen said.

“Those who choose not to acknowledge these cold, hard facts are either unaware of the evidence, wilfully blind or lacking in conscience,” he added.

“The so-called covid inquiry has already set out the answers it wants to get. It has all the appearance of a whitewash,” Mr. Bridgen said. “It was deeply disappointing that it announced this week that the module on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines has been put off indefinitely – certainly until after the general election, which is extremely disappointing.”

Mr. Bridgen feels that the Covid Inquiry has delayed the module on vaccines as “political pressure has been placed on the inquiry” due to upcoming general elections.

It is not the old and frail now dying, as it was with covid, Mr. Bridgen said. “There has been incessant week-on-week excess mortality for months and months in the young and middle-aged. Every age group is affected, but the 50 to 64 age group has had it worst … They were struck with 12% more deaths than usual in 2022 and 13% more in 2023, and at least five in six of those deaths this year had nothing to do with covid whatever.”

“For two years we have turned society upside down so as not to “kill granny”. Now that mum and dad are dying, it appears that no one cares.”

“The public inquiry should urgently be looking at this issue,” Mr Bridgen said. “Instead, it is wasting taxpayers’ money on obsessing over WhatsApp messages while people are dying.”

“Before I was expelled from the Conservative party for voicing my concerns over the experimental vaccines and the harms I believe they caused, I met a senior member of the party who, after listening to my concerns about the vaccines and NG163 – the midazolam and morphine scandal – told me quite calmly, ‘Andrew, there is currently no political appetite for your views on the vaccines. There may well be in 20 years’ time and you will probably be proven right, but in the meantime, you need to bear in mind that you are taking on the most powerful vested interest in the world, with all the personal risk for you that that will entail’.

“People have alleged that I am spouting conspiracy theories,” Mr. Bridgen said. “I think it is a conspiracy; a conspiracy against the science, a conspiracy of silence and a conspiracy against the people – and I will have none of it.”

Later in the debate, Jim Shannon, MP for Strangford, said that the facts on excess deaths raised by Mr. Bridgen called for an investigation.

“It could well be that the increase has nothing to do with the vaccine, but we must look into why fit young men, or fit, non-smoking, healthy-weight women in their 50s, are having heart attacks, and their consultants are asking them, ‘Which injection did you take?’ … Those are signals that there are questions to be asked … I support the calls for an investigation and ask for one to be carried out,” Mr. Shannon said.

In her reply, Maria Caulfield, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, acknowledged that there is an increase in excess deaths. “A number of factors contribute to that. We take that seriously, and monitor it constantly,” she said.

She relied on a statistic that 93.6% of the population had at least one dose of the “vaccine” to explain why a high number of vaccinated people appear in the excess death population. It’s not true that 93.6% of the population are covid vaccinated.

In July 2022, BBC also tried to claim that 92% of the population had received at least one dose of the covid “vaccine.” It was a lie.

Professor Norman Fenton published an article demonstrating that the UK Health Security Agency’s (“UKHSA’s”) latest report at the time showed that almost 30% of the population, of all ages, had not had even one dose of Covid injections, with 20% of the population over the age of 18 being vaccine free.

There is little to no chance, with all the harms and deaths that have come to light, that the number of people accepting covid vaccines has increased since then.

“No vaccine or medicine – even simple paracetamol – is completely risk-free,” Caulfield claimed, “but we have systems in place to continually monitor the safety of our medicines.”

“I reassure colleagues that we absolutely acknowledge that there is a risk of excess deaths,” Caulfield said. “We are working towards how we reduce that as quickly as possible, but the lockdowns have had a negative effect in many cases. We are also mindful of the safety of vaccinations, and have taken action when safety concerns have been raised.”

Some of Caulfield’s colleagues may have been, but do you feel reassured?

The transcript of the 90-minute ‘Excess Death Trends’ debate held in Westminster Hall on 16 January 2024 can be read in the Hansard HERE.