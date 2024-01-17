UK Parliament debates excess deaths: “Far too many young people are dying”

Yesterday, the UK Parliament again debated the trend in excess deaths. It follows on from an Adjournment debate held on 20 October 2023.
“Far too many young people are dying,” Andrew Bridgen, Member of Parliament (“MP”) for North West Leicestershire, said opening the debate in Westminster Hall.
“Far from being below the recent rolling average, excess deaths in 2022 were above that average: 6% above. In 2023, when one might have expected deaths to finally fall below the average, the excess was also 6% above. Those numbers are higher in the younger age groups,” he said.
“No one with integrity can fail to be troubled by those figures,” he added.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, noted that his constituents are very concerned about the excess deaths in his area. “They are also concerned about the almost deafening silence from the NHS about what is causing this,” he said.
Mr. Bridgen explained that correlation is not causation but it is an alarm bell. “Alarm bells are going off all over the building, but no one wants to open the door to see whether there is a fire,” he said.
He asked why no one was listening to those raising the alarm, noting that Professor Carl Heneghan, director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, had reviewed the causes of excess deaths and concluded that they are predominantly related to cardiovascular disease.
Mr. Bridgen also noted that consultant cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra had also been raising the alarm. He referred to a TNT Radio interview with Dr. Malhotra on Monday.
“[Dr. Malhotra] told TNT Radio that even though cardiovascular disease is multifactorial, top of the list in the hierarchy of causes behind excess cardiac-related deaths has to be the experimental covid mRNA vaccine until proven otherwise. This is not speculative,” Mr. Bridgen said.
“Those who choose not to acknowledge these cold, hard facts are either unaware of the evidence, wilfully blind or lacking in conscience,” he added.
“The so-called covid inquiry has already set out the answers it wants to get. It has all the appearance of a whitewash,” Mr. Bridgen said. “It was deeply disappointing that it announced this week that the module on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines has been put off indefinitely – certainly until after the general election, which is extremely disappointing.”
Mr. Bridgen feels that the Covid Inquiry has delayed the module on vaccines as “political pressure has been placed on the inquiry” due to upcoming general elections.
It is not the old and frail now dying, as it was with covid, Mr. Bridgen said. “There has been incessant week-on-week excess mortality for months and months in the young and middle-aged. Every age group is affected, but the 50 to 64 age group has had it worst … They were struck with 12% more deaths than usual in 2022 and 13% more in 2023, and at least five in six of those deaths this year had nothing to do with covid whatever.”
“For two years we have turned society upside down so as not to “kill granny”. Now that mum and dad are dying, it appears that no one cares.”
“The public inquiry should urgently be looking at this issue,” Mr Bridgen said. “Instead, it is wasting taxpayers’ money on obsessing over WhatsApp messages while people are dying.”
“Before I was expelled from the Conservative party for voicing my concerns over the experimental vaccines and the harms I believe they caused, I met a senior member of the party who, after listening to my concerns about the vaccines and NG163 – the midazolam and morphine scandal – told me quite calmly, ‘Andrew, there is currently no political appetite for your views on the vaccines. There may well be in 20 years’ time and you will probably be proven right, but in the meantime, you need to bear in mind that you are taking on the most powerful vested interest in the world, with all the personal risk for you that that will entail’.
“People have alleged that I am spouting conspiracy theories,” Mr. Bridgen said. “I think it is a conspiracy; a conspiracy against the science, a conspiracy of silence and a conspiracy against the people – and I will have none of it.”
Later in the debate, Jim Shannon, MP for Strangford, said that the facts on excess deaths raised by Mr. Bridgen called for an investigation.
“It could well be that the increase has nothing to do with the vaccine, but we must look into why fit young men, or fit, non-smoking, healthy-weight women in their 50s, are having heart attacks, and their consultants are asking them, ‘Which injection did you take?’ … Those are signals that there are questions to be asked … I support the calls for an investigation and ask for one to be carried out,” Mr. Shannon said.
In her reply, Maria Caulfield, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, acknowledged that there is an increase in excess deaths. “A number of factors contribute to that. We take that seriously, and monitor it constantly,” she said.
She relied on a statistic that 93.6% of the population had at least one dose of the “vaccine” to explain why a high number of vaccinated people appear in the excess death population. It’s not true that 93.6% of the population are covid vaccinated.
In July 2022, BBC also tried to claim that 92% of the population had received at least one dose of the covid “vaccine.” It was a lie.
Professor Norman Fenton published an article demonstrating that the UK Health Security Agency’s (“UKHSA’s”) latest report at the time showed that almost 30% of the population, of all ages, had not had even one dose of Covid injections, with 20% of the population over the age of 18 being vaccine free.
There is little to no chance, with all the harms and deaths that have come to light, that the number of people accepting covid vaccines has increased since then.
“No vaccine or medicine – even simple paracetamol – is completely risk-free,” Caulfield claimed, “but we have systems in place to continually monitor the safety of our medicines.”
“I reassure colleagues that we absolutely acknowledge that there is a risk of excess deaths,” Caulfield said. “We are working towards how we reduce that as quickly as possible, but the lockdowns have had a negative effect in many cases. We are also mindful of the safety of vaccinations, and have taken action when safety concerns have been raised.”
Some of Caulfield’s colleagues may have been, but do you feel reassured?
The transcript of the 90-minute ‘Excess Death Trends’ debate held in Westminster Hall on 16 January 2024 can be read in the Hansard HERE.
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help..
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
.
Can you please help power The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful journalism for the years to come…
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Categories: Breaking News
Yesterday morning, on the day of the debate as chance would have it, the BBC news (Radio Four) reported that The Lancet had a study that claimed that in 2022, seven thousand hospital admissions for Covid might have been avoided if everyone had been fully vaccinated. At about 07:55, this was discussed on the Today programme (so the BBC was keen to promote it) and they interviewed a woman from the data research company that, along with the University of Edinburgh, carried out the study. I have glanced through a couple of articles (links below) on that study and it seems to me that what they are saying is in contradiction of the facts presented by Andrew Bridgen
The study used mathematical modeling and assumptions (“estimates” and “a counterfactual scenario” to quote the study) whereas Andrew Bridgen used factual data. He gave us reality not guesswork and assumptions (my phrasing). I know what I think of “modeling”.
Here it is The Lancet – “Undervaccination and severe COVID-19 outcomes: meta-analysis of national cohort studies in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales”
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(23)02467-4/fulltext
Another article – “First all-UK study of 67 million people reveals consequences of missed COVID-19 vaccines” – the Health Data Research UK (HDR UK) and the University of Edinburgh study.
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-01-uk-million-people-reveals-consequences.html
From that Lancet piece – “We estimated the reduction in severe COVID-19 outcomes associated with a counterfactual scenario in which everyone in the UK was fully vaccinated on June 1, 2022.” – “estimated” and “a counterfactual scenario”.
From the other article – “Mathematical modeling indicated that 7,180 hospitalizations and deaths out of around 40,400 severe COVID-19 outcomes during four months in summer 2022 might have been averted, if the UK population was fully vaccinated.
Under-vaccination was related to significantly more hospitalizations and deaths across all age groups studied, with under-vaccinated people over 75 more than twice as likely to have a severe COVID-19 outcome than those who were fully protected.” On this point, hear what Andrew Bridgen says at 25 minutes in – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ej5Se4gMRA
It was lucky that I heard about this study yesterday, on the day of the debate as chance would have it, from the BBC, as otherwise, I might have believed the things Andrew Bridgen said in his speech. It was good timing, very good timing.
Cómo pueden ser tan PINOCHOS si claramente se conoce ahora, por datos estadísticos recogidos de la misma Inglaterra, que el 95% de los fallecidos por COVID son de parte de los VACUNADOS, y sólo un 5% corresponde a los no vacunados. Los datos vienen de instituciones muy parecidas a Eudravigilance de Europa o el Vaers americano.
The debate \ Andrew Bridgen – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ej5Se4gMRA
“UK” Parliament is a Corporate fiction that has been dissolved for fraud by those with Standing to do so.
ALL Corporations Chartered since the reign of Queen Anne have also been dissolved for fraud. They are ALL null and void.
Likewise, “His Majesty” (Holy Roman Emperor) King Charles in the Sea jurisdiction and King Charles III of Scotland in the Air jurisdiction have been dissolved and are in receivership.
His Majesty Revenue and Customs. Dissolved. Null and void.
His Majesty Prison Service. Dissolved. Null and void.
ALL police forces. Dissolved. Null and void.
ALL Councils on a local and county level. Dissolved. Null and void.
In order to keep up the pretence and illusion of still existing, these dissolved Corporations are perpetuating further frauds against the people as a means to fund themselves.
Access to massive Trusts is no longer available to them.
They require legal fiction persons to contract with them as a means to extract monies and borrow credit against those extracted monies.
“UK” Parliament is a Corporate fiction” – maybe you are right, but for something that is fictional, it has a lot of clout and initiates a lot of action whereas yours is a voice in the wilderness.
It has zero clout. It’s perceived clout is in the imaginations of imbeciles.
https://annavonreitz.com/threecrownsfinal.pdf
The only Lawful Government with authority standing on the Land and Soil jurisdiction.
Law of the Land far supersedes the Corporate Sea jurisdiction and the jurisdiction of the Air.
“It’s perceived clout is in the imaginations of imbeciles.” – so all those laws it has passed are imaginary, we needn’t obey them? I wonder if any accused individual has ever tried that excuse from the dock and the judge gave up and went home.
You sir, are an uneducated, prize winning imbecile. Clueless to the facts of what is actually going on.
Clueless to the fact that many countries are setting up National Governments by and for the Living. Not Corporations and their followers living in la la land.
Here is the English version. https://theenglishcountiesassembly.co.uk/
I’m sure you will find a lot of support in prisons when you tell them that laws are imaginary and therefore their incarceration is not lawful and they should be released.
Do you obey the law of the land, do you pay your taxes?
It is illegal to pay taxes that are used to fund terrorism and genocide with a maximum 14 year prison sentence.
It is also illegal to open mail addressed to legal fiction persons. 10 years in prison for mail fraud. 14 years in prison for identity theft.
If a king that isn’t a king has been foreclosed and in receivership in 2 jurisdictions, what laws (statutes, acts) are you referring to?
Do such statutes and acts rely on royal ascent?
Again, if the imaginary royalty is no longer in existence, with Charles Windsor having zero standing and effectively Stateless, what laws?
https://annavonreitz.com/lotofbadlaw.pdf
Regarding Maria Caulfield giving that figure of 93.6% – it got me wondering if the Covid-19 Inquiry accepted that figure as being true.
Me sorprende la lentitud con que están reaccionando las autoridades médicas y políticas de todo el mundo ante todo lo sucedido con las ARMAS BIOLÓGICAS de Kill Gates y sus Farma-Mafias.
Lo advirtió Luc Montagnier con sobra de datos de investigación genética y abundantes exposiciones públicas diciendo claramente que es un GENOCIDIO el que se programó desde la OMS y el Foro Económico Mundial de Klaus Schwab.
Luc Montagnier fue asesinado por decir que ésta Arma Biológica tenía partes de otros virus como el SIDA y que fueron introducidos por Ganancia de Función en un laboratorio de China.
La Declaración de Great Barrington en el 2020, elaborado por 6000 profesionales de la salud, por igual logró exponer de manera contundente las pésimas e inútiles medidas sanitarias que resultarían los encierros masivos, el distanciamiento social, las mascarillas, las falsas Pruebas PCR, y los carnets de vacunación.
Peter Maccullough por igual expuso de manera abundante los peligrosas que resultan vacunas experimentales genéticas si él y su equipo médicos habían logrado cinco tratamientos clínicos con medicamentos de farmacia y alternativos que tenían un 90% de efectividad, mientas que las vacunas experimentales estaban produciendo graves EFECTOS SECUNDARIOS.
Se sabía ya para comienzos del 2023 que la IVERMECTINA tenía un 95% de efectividad, junto a otros medicamentos como el Ibuprofeno, nitazoxanida, hidroxicloroquina, que ayudaban a curar sin riesgo de daños por Efectos Secundarios.
La comunidad médica nunca supo qué estaba pasando ni han visualizado aún el grave panorama de la inmensa cantidad de enfermos y muertes que se están produciendo a nivel mundial. No ven más allá de sus narices ni porque la evidencia de los hechos es contundente. Siguen siendo BORREGOS de las Farmacéuticas Mafiosas como PFIZER que venden cualquier porquería con la complicidad de la FDA y los CDC americanos.
La cantidad de muertes a nivel mundial después de la vacunación para el SARS-CoV-2 a aumentado 5 veces más con enfermedades que antes eran manejables pero que ahora te matan en poco tiempo como el CÁNCER que ahora produce cuadros graves y fulminantes como es ya el TURBO CÁNCER.
La clase medica queda debiendo muchísimo a la humanidad con su trabajo. No tienen un criterio propio de salud sino uno que les imponen; Ellos no quieren estudiar los datos, síntomas y posibilidades de enfrentar las enfermedades, sino lo que les impongan los Colegios de Médicos, las Farmacéuticas y la OMS.
Thank you for the article, how does Maria Caulfield sleep at night?
The almost 650 MP’s who walked out when the brave Mr Bridgen raised the issue, have all been bought by globalist money. They no doubt go home & gloat over their increased riches, but their time will come, even though they are likely inclined to satanism, when they will stand before the Judgment seat of God & hear these words. Mat 25:41 “Then He will also say to those on the left hand, ‘Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels: