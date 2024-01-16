Breaking: U.S. Consulate in Northern Iraq Targeted.

In what is a massive escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, a U.S Consulate in Northern Iraq has been bombed on Monday night. Several videos have gone viral claiming to show the moment of impact, though confirmation of their authenticity is still being gathered. The consulate was just one of eight different locations targeted, according to sources inside Iraq.
“Several explosions were reported near the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, Iraq,” an Iraqi security source told ABC News.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, also called Sepah or Pasdaran, is a multi-service primary branch of the Iranian Armed Forces. quickly took responsibility for the attacks, saying it was targeting the “headquarters of spies” and “anti-Iranian terrorist gatherings in parts of the region” with ballistic missiles.
ABC News were told by an Iraqi security source that four people were killed in the IRGC bombings, and that there were no coalition forces or American forces killed in the bombing of Erbil, the Iraqi security source told ABC News.
However, it has been reported that the owner of the Falcon Investment Group, Peshraw Dizayee was killed when an Iranian ballistic missile hit his house in Erbil. It was also reported that four of his family members were also killed in the strike.
Categories: Breaking News
Really don’t give a lousy damn…The Black Nobility is behind all of it and nobody goes after them even though all know who they are, where they are and what their CRIMES AGAINST ALL LIFE ON THE PLANET ARE.
How they adore their chaos, crises and False Flag Wars for Profit. TIME IS COMING WHEN THE PEOPLE WILL TAKE THEM ALL OUT ONCE AND FOR ALL TIME AS THEY’VE BEEN TERRIFIED TO IMAGINE FOR 240 YEARS.