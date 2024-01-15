“If Trump is Elected, it is Likely to be the Kind of Like the Death Blow to What Remains of the Global Order.”- WEF Adviser Yuval Noah Harari.

Yuval Noah Harari, one of Barack Obama’s favorite authors and a frequent speaker at Davos, made some shocking statements in an interview with Steven Bartlett, a British YouTuber who runs the channel The Diary of a CEO.
Harari frequently posits the idea that human beings are “hackable” creatures lacking true free will. In a past interview, he raised “the big political and economic question of the 21st century,” which is “What do we need humans for? Or at least, what do we need so many humans for?” Source
Did he really just say this? asks Vigilant Fox,
However, Harari seems to now acknowledge that globalist viewpoints, including his own, are becoming increasingly unpopular. When asked the question, “Are you concerned that Trump might be elected again shortly?”, Harari responded, “I think it’s very likely.”
Source Vigilant Fox
